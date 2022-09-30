ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KOMO News

Court docs: DA charges woman weeks after she was caught on video sleeping in child's bed

A woman is once again facing charges after being caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September. Court records show54-year-old Terri Zinzer (also noted in court records as Zinser) was indicted last Wednesday and booked into jail Friday night. She is charged with first-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree assault, and is due in court Monday afternoon.
KOMO News

Recent bold, violent crimes worry shoppers, workers in Vancouver

VANCOUVER, Wash. — Vancouver Police are asking for the public's help to find suspects in two bold, violent crimes this week. Investigators released a startling surveillance video showing a strong-arm robbery, which happened just before 11 a.m. Wednesday. In the video you can see a maroon car, resembling a...
KOMO News

Ongoing vandalism discourages business owners in downtown Portland

PORTLAND, Ore. — After moving from Portland's Old Town to downtown, Wyatt Savage was hopeful the level of crime wouldn't be quite so severe. But the owner at Pallet Portland is now considering a move to escape the ongoing challenges. "In three months I’ve had four windows smashed, I’ve...
