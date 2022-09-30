A woman is once again facing charges after being caught on video breaking into a Portland home and sleeping in a 10-year-old boy's bed in mid-September. Court records show54-year-old Terri Zinzer (also noted in court records as Zinser) was indicted last Wednesday and booked into jail Friday night. She is charged with first-degree burglary and attempted fourth-degree assault, and is due in court Monday afternoon.

