FOX Reno
Man arrested for reckless driving, nearly hitting worker in Reno construction zone
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A man was arrested after speeding through a construction zone in Reno. The first incident happened on Sept. 29 around 2 p.m. in a construction zone near 14070 Red Rock Road. Workers on site reported to Washoe County Sheriff's Office (WCSO)...
FOX Reno
Man killed in shooting outside Reno city hall Sunday afternoon
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — One person is dead and another is behind bars after a shooting outside Reno city hall on Sunday afternoon. Officers with the Reno Police Department responded to the area of First Street and Lincoln Alley at about 4:30 p.m. on Oct. 2 on the report of a shooting.
FOX Reno
Police release body camera footage from officer-involved shooting in Wadsworth
The Lyon County Sheriff's Office has released body camera footage from an officer-involved shooting in early August. Deputies with the Lyon County Sheriff's Office responded to a driver acting suspicious at the Pilot Flying J truck stop in Fernley during the afternoon hours of August 4. Police tried to initiate...
FOX Reno
Police ask for help searching for missing Fernley man
FERNLEY, Nev. (KRNV & KRXI) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help locating a missing Fernley man. Buddy Yoscovitch, 45, was last seen by his family on the 100 block of King Court on Sept. 23. Yoscovitch's car was found broken down on the...
FOX Reno
Reno man wanted for kidnapping arrested in Missouri
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A Reno man who was wanted for kidnapping was arrested in Kansas City, Missouri on Monday. Roger Hillygus was wanted out of Washoe County after failing to appear for court in February 2022. Hillygus has had several run ins with the...
FOX Reno
Lyon County Sheriff's Office searching for missing elderly man
LYON COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Lyon County Sheriff's Office (LCSO) is asking residents keep an eye out for a missing elderly man who could be in the area of Andrea Way and the river. Richard is 5 foot 6 inches, 170 pounds and bald....
FOX Reno
Crews knock down fire on McCarran Blvd
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Crews knocked down a fire in Sparks Sunday night. Sparks Fire is investigating a fire that occurred in the area of 960 S. McCarran Blvd on Oct. 3. Authorities say it was a small brush fire, car fire and RV camper...
FOX Reno
Two arrested for multiple mail theft, check fraud cases in Reno
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — After months of investigation, the Reno Police Department (RPD) says they have arrested two people related to multiple mail theft, check and credit card fraud cases in the greater Reno area. On Thursday, Sept. 29., RPD along with the Douglas County...
FOX Reno
Fire crews knock down half-acre fire near rail tracks in Storey County
STOREY COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Truckee Meadows Fire & Rescue (TMFR) knocked down a half-acre fire in Storey County Monday afternoon. TMFR crews and Storey County Fire responded to an outside fire on the side rail tracks near Derby Dam Exit just off I-80.
FOX Reno
Northbound lanes of Kietzke closed after crash involving pedestrian
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Northbound Kietzke Ln. at the Grove St. intersection is closed after a car crashed into a pedestrian Monday evening. Emergency crews responded to a car crash involving a pedestrian around 3:52 p.m. Northbound Kietzke Ln. will be closed until officials clear...
FOX Reno
Carson City Sheriff's Office trying to identify credit card fraud suspects
CARSON CITY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Carson City Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public's help with identifying credit card fraud suspects. The case began on Aug. 24 when two white men entered the Costco in Carson City. They distracted the victim and stole her purse.
FOX Reno
Reno apartment ignites in flames from cooking mishap
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — Reno Fire investigators found that a cooking mishap caused a downtown Reno apartment to ignite in flames Monday night. The Reno Fire Department (RFD) responded to a fire at 8:13 p.m. located on the 11th floor of an apartment building at 1200 Riverside Dr.
FOX Reno
Reconstruction underway at historic Sutro Tunnel after entrance collapsed
Reconstruction is underway at the historic Sutro Tunnel in Dayton after the entrance collapsed several months ago. For the past several months, the Friends of Sutro Tunnel have been cleaning, clearing and repairing the 26-acre site. Improvements include clearing the initial collapse, cleaning the overgrown pond, restoring stairs, fixing roofs and many other necessary repairs.
FOX Reno
Small Business Expo happening October 7 at Reno-Sparks Convention Center
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — NCET President and CEO Sarah Johns joined Fox 11's Taylor Winkel to talk about the Small Business Expo, which is happening at the Reno-Sparks Convention Center on Friday, Oct. 7. You can find more information about the Small Business Expo here.
FOX Reno
Food Bank of Northern Nevada offering free meals to kids during fall break
WASHOE COUNTY, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — The Food Bank of Northern Nevada is offering free meals to children and teens when school is out of session through the Kids Cafe program. Children do not have to attend any program at the time of service to receive...
FOX Reno
Reno residents concerned about water use in proposed housing development
RENO, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A new housing proposal in southwest Reno has residents concerned -- not about the actual development, but about resources the homeowners will use. Thomas Creek Development LLC purchased the 72.8 acres at 8900 Lakeside, just south of Windy Hill in southwest...
FOX Reno
South Lake Tahoe banning single-use plastic water bottles starting next year
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA. (News 4 & Fox 11) — South Lake Tahoe is banning single-use plastic water bottles effective for city facilities, permitted and temporary activities and special events April of 2023. The ban will expand to sales citywide on April 22, 2024. The ban prohibits the sale...
