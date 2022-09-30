Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.

