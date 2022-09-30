Read full article on original website
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Breaks Hurdle, Why Bulls Could Aim $1,500 or Higher
Ethereum cleared the key $1,350 resistance zone against the US Dollar. ETH is rising and might climb further higher towards the $1,500 resistance zone. Ethereum is slowly moving higher and trading above the $1,350 level. The price is now trading above $1,350 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
TA: Bitcoin Price Reclaims $20K, Why This Could Be The Start of Larger Rally
Bitcoin price gained pace for a move above $20,000 against the US Dollar. BTC is showing positive signs and might rise further above $20,500. Bitcoin started a steady increase above the $19,200 and $19,500 resistance levels. The price is trading above $20,000 and the 100 hourly simple moving average. There...
NEWSBTC
LUNC Price Gains 50% Despite Kwon’s Troubles, What’s Driving It?
Over the last week, the crypto space has been saturated with news of the hunt for Terra (LUNC) founder Do Kwon. The South Korean founder is now being hunted by both South Korean authorities, as well as Interpol, which means Kwon is now wanted in 190 countries. However, Kwon’s troubles seem not to have affected the price of LUNA Classic (LUNC), as it continues to see green even when the broader market suffers losses.
NEWSBTC
Here’s Why This Expert Thinks The Next Crypto Bearish Trend May Be Near
The past few months have brought a rollercoaster experience for the prices of cryptocurrencies. The crypto market has been hovering due to the impact of macro factors. But the past 24 hours created a new move of strength in the market. Almost all the assets made positive moves to push...
NEWSBTC
Litentry Breaks Out Of A Descending Triangle, Can Bulls Hit $1.2?
LIT price creates more bullish sentiment as price hold above daily 50 EMA. LIT looks more stable as bulls breakout of a descending triangle. The price of LIT could face major resistance at $1.2. Litentry (LIT) has had a rough start to the year, but that could be shelved aside...
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Marks Three Consecutive Red Weekly Closes, Will Uptober Change Its Trajectory?
Ethereum has been one of the cryptocurrencies that have received major support from the crypto community regardless of how the price performs in the market. Since the Ethereum Merge was completed, though, the digital asset has not performed as well as expected. ETH’s price has continuously bled out, which has led to its price relegating to the low $1,000s. As the new month begins, speculations abound on whether the cryptocurrency has what it takes to recover.
NEWSBTC
ImmutableX Breaks Out Of Downtrend, Can Price Rally To $1?
IMX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. IMX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of IMX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. ImmutableX (IMX)...
NEWSBTC
Is A Spike In Bitcoin Open Interest Forecasting A 2021 Like Bullrun To $69,000?
Bitcoin is losing steam on low timeframes as the price is rejected from the $20,000 and seems poised to re-test previous support levels. The cryptocurrency enjoys a short-lived bullish price action, but buyers have been unable to push further. At the time of writing, Bitcoin (BTC) trades at $20,000 moving...
NEWSBTC
Luna Classic (LUNC) and Luna 2.0 (LUNA) Price Predictions As The Hideaways Pumps
After a long week for LUNC holders as prices plummeted, our analysts dig into what the LUNC price predictions are for the future and why you may be better off looking elsewhere. Do Kwon is now evading South Korean authorities, and all projects have left for other chains, such as...
NEWSBTC
TA: Ethereum Price Recovery Could Soon Fade If ETH Fails To Surpass $1,350
Ethereum started a fresh decline from the $1,350 resistance against the US Dollar. ETH retested $1,255 and remains at a risk of more losses. Ethereum started another decline after it failed to clear the $1,375 zone. The price is now trading below $1,320 and the 100 hourly simple moving average.
NEWSBTC
Ren Protocol Breaks Out, Is This Be A Relief Bounce?
REN price could be ready to break out from the downtrend as price gears up for a short-term recovery creating more bullish sentiment. REN looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of REN breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming an descending triangle. Ren Protocol (REN)...
NEWSBTC
Exponential Moving Average (EMA): How To Ride Massive Trends
Trading the crypto market can be tough and requires more than buying and selling crypto assets; if you aim to become a successful investor and trader in this field, this requires skills, patience, and psychology to stay ahead of the game. Investors and traders are always looking for ways to stay profitable in crypto by adopting different trading strategies, using indicators, oscillators, and chart patterns to have an edge and remain profitable in a bullish and bearish market. Studies have shown that the crypto market ranges by over 70%, while the remaining percentage allows traders to spot trending opportunities. Let us discuss the Exponential Moving Average (EMA), one of the widely used indicators by traders and investors to remain profitable and ride massive trends in the crypto market.
NEWSBTC
Ethereum Registers Massive Inflows Even Though It Shows Subtlety
The second largest cryptocurrency is making a new wave in space in inflows, Ethereum and its related products recorded massive inflows for a second week consecutively. CoinShares’ weekly fund flow report data indicated a total inflow of $5.6 million for Ethereum and its related products. Data for the overall...
NEWSBTC
Near Protocol Collapses Despite Rounded Bottom, Is $6 Possible?
NEAR price continues to struggle on both low and high timeframe despite showing signs of recovery in recent times. NEAR price trades in a range as the price looks set for a retest of key support areas. The price of NEAR fails to break above resistance despite forming rounded bottom...
NEWSBTC
Polygon (MATIC) Leads Gains Amidst Market Uncertainty
Polygon, the popular Ethereum layer-2 solution, has bagged substantial gains amidst a bearish market. Over the past 24 hours, Polygon has achieved a strong performance, recording a 4.37% gain at $0.833. The L2 protocol’s market valuation of $7.07 billion places it back in the top 12, above both DAI and Shiba Inu.
NEWSBTC
Elrond Coin Price Seen Climbing Nearly 20% In Next Few Weeks – Here’s Why
Elrond is currently among crypto assets that are “in the green” after enduring another trying week for cryptocurrencies. At press time, tracking from CoinGecko shows EGLD trading at $52.44. For the last seven days, its value grew by 12.3% while also tallying a 24-hour increase of 7.4%. Its...
NEWSBTC
Tron Could Be Ready For $0.1 After Hard Fight, Here Is Why?
TRX price could be ready for a short-term relief rally as the price breaks out from the downtrend, creating more bullish sentiment for a recovery. TRX looks strong on both low and high timeframes. The price of TRX breaks out on the daily timeframe after forming a descending triangle. Tron...
NEWSBTC
Bitcoin Reclaims $20K Mark After Getting Hammered Last Week
Bitcoin has managed to reclaim and break through its 20k mark after experiencing a turbulent week. The leading crypto was seen at the doors of $20,000 last Wednesday, going up to $20,200. However, it quickly dropped, ending the trading day at $19,042, a 0.49% loss from its starting price. Throughout...
NEWSBTC
GMX Token, Arbitrum Favorite Get Listed On Binance, What Next?
GMX price continues to show bullish strength as price increases on all timeframes, as there is no sign of retracement. GMX is one of the arbitrum favorites listed on the Binance innovation trading interface. The price of GMX holds above support as price trends on the daily timeframe to create...
NEWSBTC
Ripple (XRP) Continues Positive Moves, Added Over 12% In A Week
Ripple (XRP) has been steadily climbing, adding over 12.50% in the past seven days. This is despite its ongoing case with the SEC coupled with the overall bearish market sentiments. The bulls have managed to keep the XRP token flying high above $0.48 and are edging to break through its...
