Florida State

North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
WISCONSIN STATE
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN

MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
MINNESOTA STATE
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers

ST. PAUL, Minn. — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed...
MINNESOTA STATE
ASK A TROOPER: “Colored Lights on a Vehicle”

Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated. Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated...
DETROIT LAKES, MN

