Read full article on original website
Related
kfgo.com
North Dakota, Minnesota sign multi-state agreement on clean hydrogen hub
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The governors of North Dakota, Minnesota, Montana, and Wisconsin have signed an agreement to develop a regional clean hydrogen hub. Under the agreement, the four states will develop a proposal for a Heartland Hydrogen Hub, and plan on federal funding from the U.S. Department of Energy’s $7 billion program announced last week to create regional clean hydrogen across the country.
kfgo.com
U.S. awards $75 million loan to California county to extend high occupancy vehicle lanes
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Transportation Department on Wednesday awarded a $75 million low-interest loan to a California county to construct a 7.5-mile extension of the High Occupancy Vehicle (HOV) lanes. The Santa Barbara County Local Transportation Authority will use the loan to expand the lanes on busy U.S....
kfgo.com
Panel discusses new, proposed marijuana & THC legalization in ND/MN
MOORHEAD, Minn. (KFGO) – In light of new and proposed laws regarding marijuana and THC in Minnesota and North Dakota and questions about the impact the new rules will have on business, criminal justice, and state coffers, the Fargo-Moorhead Chamber convened a panel Wednesday to discuss the implications of legal THC and marijuana with key stakeholders and experts on the topic.
kfgo.com
North Dakota investigation leads to seizure of 11,000 pills according to DEA
OMAHA, NE (KFGO) – The Drug Enforcement Administration says as part of the “One Pill Can Kill” initiative that began about a year ago, the agency and its law enforcement partners have seized more than 10 million fentanyl pills and 980 pounds of fentanyl powder during a nationwide crackdown.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
kfgo.com
GOP candidate for Governor Scott Jensen repeats false claim of litter boxes in schools
HUTCHINSON, Minn. – In a video from a campaign event last week, Republican candidate for Governor Dr. Scott Jensen repeats a widely debunked claim that schools are giving LGBTQ+ students litter boxes to urinate in. “Why do we have litter boxes in some of the school districts so kids...
kfgo.com
Minnesota AG sues Fleet Farm over gun sales to straw buyers
ST. PAUL, Minn. — Attorney General Keith Ellison sued Fleet Farm on Wednesday, alleging the retailer negligently sold firearms to two straw buyers, including one gun that was used in a shootout in a St. Paul bar that left one person dead and 14 bystanders injured. The lawsuit, filed...
kfgo.com
ASK A TROOPER: “Colored Lights on a Vehicle”
Question: Is it legal for me to have a blue soft lighted “RAM” lettering logo on the front grill of my truck? It’s not flashing, but always illuminated. Any answer is appreciated. Answer: No vehicle is allowed to have a blue light or any colored lights illuminated...
Comments / 0