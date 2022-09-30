ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

profootballnetwork.com

Why Buccaneers Veteran Wide Receiver Cole Beasley is Retiring

Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career, hanging up his cleats after 11 productive seasons. But why walk away now? It’s primarily for family reasons, per Beasley’s agents, Joel Turner and Justin Turner. Beasley Forged a Long Career. “He is done,”...
TAMPA, FL
profootballnetwork.com

Breece Hall Injury Update: Should Fantasy Managers be Concerned About the Rookie?

The appearance of Breece Hall on the injury report will be hugely frustrating for his fantasy football managers. With Hall coming off somewhat of a breakout game in terms of opportunities, question marks over his status entering Week 5 only serve to cloud the situation again. Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Hall’s injury and the fantasy impact of this news.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Javonte Williams Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for the Broncos’ Backfield

Javonte Williams’ injury dominated the headlines on Sunday and has fantasy football managers scrambling ahead of the Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football game in Week 5. Let’s examine the latest updates regarding Williams’ knee injury and what it means for the Broncos’ backfield from a fantasy perspective in Week 5 and beyond.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

The NFL Is Mired in Mediocrity: Are So Many .500 Teams a Crisis?

The NFL has 15 teams that are .500 and 16 teams — half the league — that are within a tie of .500 in the NFL standings. If that seems high to you, it is. Since 2011, there has only been one instance where there were 15 teams at .500, and there hasn’t been a single instance of that many teams being within a tie of that mark.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?

The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
DENVER, CO
profootballnetwork.com

Keenan Allen Injury Update Ahead of Week 5

We are now entering the fifth week of the 2022 NFL season. Daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen did not play last week due to a lingering hamstring injury. What is the latest on Allen’s status, and should fantasy football managers be prepared to be without him for another week?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Top 50 QB College Football Performances in Week 5

Isolating the top 50 QB performances from college football Week 5 was no easy task. However, it was a fun ordeal. With a star-studded affair from the signal-callers this week, here are the top 50 QB college football performances from Week 5. Week 5 College Football Players of the Week.
COLLEGE SPORTS
profootballnetwork.com

NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier

The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
ATLANTA, GA
profootballnetwork.com

Michael Thomas Injury Update: Will the Saints WR Be on the Field in Week 5?

We are now entering the fifth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. So, what’s the latest Michael Thomas injury update knowing that he did not play in Week 4 due to a toe injury? Should fantasy football managers be prepared to be without him for another week?
NEW ORLEANS, LA
profootballnetwork.com

2023 NFL Mock Draft: QB-only Draft Selects Signal-callers Over Seven Rounds

Following what was deemed a disappointing quarterback class in 2022, this year’s group must meet high expectations. In this quarterbacks-only 2023 NFL Mock Draft, we take a look at the top signal callers that will enter the draft and where they might land. 2023 NFL Mock Draft | QB...
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma | NFL Draft Scouting Report

In what’s becoming a much stronger offensive tackle class, where does the 2023 NFL Draft scouting report of Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison rank? There’s still plenty of time for things to settle out. But as it stands, Harrison might just have the tools to fight for an early-round spot.
NORMAN, OK
profootballnetwork.com

Caesars Kansas promo code scores awesome Rams-49ers MNF offers

Bettors can use our Caesars Kansas promo code for the “Full Caesar” bonus. Make a big first bet on Monday Night Football and get a head start on Caesars Rewards. Use PFNFULL as the Caesars Kansas promo code for an insured first bet up to $1,250. This gives you the chance to risk a little more on your first bet, knowing that you will get a free bet refund it you lose.
KANSAS STATE
profootballnetwork.com

Corey Davis Waiver Wire Week 5: How Should Fantasy Managers Prioritize the Jets’ WR?

Despite flying under the radar in 2022, Corey Davis is an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy football managers in Week 5. Coming into the week, Davis is rostered in just 6.9 percent of ESPN leagues. However, after a solid start to the season, is Davis a player fantasy managers should be targeting on the waiver wire in Week 5, and how should they prioritize him compared to other available options?
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

49ers vs. Rams DFS lineup for Monday Night Football: Should you roll with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., or Jeff Wilson Jr.?

If you’re making a San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams DFS lineup for Week 4 Monday Night Football, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

