The NFL has 15 teams that are .500 and 16 teams — half the league — that are within a tie of .500 in the NFL standings. If that seems high to you, it is. Since 2011, there has only been one instance where there were 15 teams at .500, and there hasn’t been a single instance of that many teams being within a tie of that mark.

NFL ・ 16 HOURS AGO