profootballnetwork.com
Fantasy RB Start/Sit Week 5: Devin Singletary Full Blast, Melvin Gordon III Not so Fast
We are now four weeks into the 2022 fantasy football season and starting to get a better idea of what these teams are. Decisions will only get more difficult from here on out. Let’s take a look at our RB start/sit Week 5 plays. Underdog Fantasy is the easiest...
profootballnetwork.com
Why Buccaneers Veteran Wide Receiver Cole Beasley is Retiring
Tampa Bay Buccaneers veteran slot wide receiver Cole Beasley is calling it a career, hanging up his cleats after 11 productive seasons. But why walk away now? It’s primarily for family reasons, per Beasley’s agents, Joel Turner and Justin Turner. Beasley Forged a Long Career. “He is done,”...
profootballnetwork.com
Breece Hall Injury Update: Should Fantasy Managers be Concerned About the Rookie?
The appearance of Breece Hall on the injury report will be hugely frustrating for his fantasy football managers. With Hall coming off somewhat of a breakout game in terms of opportunities, question marks over his status entering Week 5 only serve to cloud the situation again. Let’s take a look at the latest updates regarding Hall’s injury and the fantasy impact of this news.
profootballnetwork.com
How Rookie Kenny Pickett as New QB1 Represents the Ultimate Answer for the Steelers’ Offense
The ascension of rookie Kenny Pickett as the Pittsburgh Steelers‘ new starting quarterback ushers in a new era for the AFC North franchise. The former Pitt standout as QB1 and the replacement for veteran Mitchell Trubisky gives the Steelers a fresh start at the position. Trubisky was always intended...
profootballnetwork.com
Buy Low, Sell High Week 5: Is It Time to Buy Low on Gabe Davis and Sell High on Josh Jacobs?
After a hectic week to open the season, Week 4 of fantasy football brought us more ups and downs and head-scratching moments. Here are a handful of players entering Week 4 of the fantasy football season that presents an optimal opportunity to buy low or sell high on. Underdog Fantasy...
profootballnetwork.com
Javonte Williams Injury Update: Fantasy Implications for the Broncos’ Backfield
Javonte Williams’ injury dominated the headlines on Sunday and has fantasy football managers scrambling ahead of the Denver Broncos Thursday Night Football game in Week 5. Let’s examine the latest updates regarding Williams’ knee injury and what it means for the Broncos’ backfield from a fantasy perspective in Week 5 and beyond.
profootballnetwork.com
The NFL Is Mired in Mediocrity: Are So Many .500 Teams a Crisis?
The NFL has 15 teams that are .500 and 16 teams — half the league — that are within a tie of .500 in the NFL standings. If that seems high to you, it is. Since 2011, there has only been one instance where there were 15 teams at .500, and there hasn’t been a single instance of that many teams being within a tie of that mark.
profootballnetwork.com
What’s Next for Miami Dolphins Tua Tagovailoa After Being Ruled Out for Week 5?
MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — Tua Tagovailoa will not play Sunday against the New York Jets, Miami Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel was able to say “comfortably” Monday. But beyond that, Tua’s timeline for return from a scary concussion suffered four days ago is murky. Veteran Teddy Bridgewater...
profootballnetwork.com
Source: Star Running Back Javonte Williams Tears ACL, What’s Next for Broncos’ Running Game?
The Denver Broncos got the worst possible news involving star running back Javonte Williams, according to a league source not authorized to speak publicly. Williams tore his anterior cruciate ligament, a magnetic resonance imaging exam revealed Monday, and he will undergo surgery to repair the damage and be placed on injured reserve, ending his season.
profootballnetwork.com
Keenan Allen Injury Update Ahead of Week 5
We are now entering the fifth week of the 2022 NFL season. Daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. Los Angeles Chargers wide receiver Keenan Allen did not play last week due to a lingering hamstring injury. What is the latest on Allen’s status, and should fantasy football managers be prepared to be without him for another week?
profootballnetwork.com
Top 50 QB College Football Performances in Week 5
Isolating the top 50 QB performances from college football Week 5 was no easy task. However, it was a fun ordeal. With a star-studded affair from the signal-callers this week, here are the top 50 QB college football performances from Week 5. Week 5 College Football Players of the Week.
profootballnetwork.com
NFL Breakthrough Player of Week 4: Atlanta Falcons RB Tyler Allgeier
The Atlanta Falcons were one of five underdogs to win Sunday, thanks in no small part to a breakthrough performance from a big underdog story. Rookie running back Tyler Allgeier was absolutely punishing against the Cleveland Browns, leading the Falcons with 84 yards on 10 carries. Is Allgeier the next...
profootballnetwork.com
Week 4 NFL Rookie Report Card: Jamaree Salyer, Bailey Zappe, and Jack Jones Impress in First Real Action
New performers popped up in Week 4 of the NFL season. Injuries are the worst part of football at any level, and the NFL is no exception. It took multiple injuries for one of the rookies on the report card to see the field, but he played well in his first outing. Meanwhile, many top performers continue to do so early in their rookie seasons.
profootballnetwork.com
Michael Thomas Injury Update: Will the Saints WR Be on the Field in Week 5?
We are now entering the fifth week of the 2022 NFL season, and daily practice reports are becoming longer and longer as injury updates pour in. So, what’s the latest Michael Thomas injury update knowing that he did not play in Week 4 due to a toe injury? Should fantasy football managers be prepared to be without him for another week?
profootballnetwork.com
2023 NFL Mock Draft: QB-only Draft Selects Signal-callers Over Seven Rounds
Following what was deemed a disappointing quarterback class in 2022, this year’s group must meet high expectations. In this quarterbacks-only 2023 NFL Mock Draft, we take a look at the top signal callers that will enter the draft and where they might land. 2023 NFL Mock Draft | QB...
profootballnetwork.com
Anton Harrison, OT, Oklahoma | NFL Draft Scouting Report
In what’s becoming a much stronger offensive tackle class, where does the 2023 NFL Draft scouting report of Oklahoma OT Anton Harrison rank? There’s still plenty of time for things to settle out. But as it stands, Harrison might just have the tools to fight for an early-round spot.
profootballnetwork.com
profootballnetwork.com
Corey Davis Waiver Wire Week 5: How Should Fantasy Managers Prioritize the Jets’ WR?
Despite flying under the radar in 2022, Corey Davis is an intriguing waiver wire target for fantasy football managers in Week 5. Coming into the week, Davis is rostered in just 6.9 percent of ESPN leagues. However, after a solid start to the season, is Davis a player fantasy managers should be targeting on the waiver wire in Week 5, and how should they prioritize him compared to other available options?
profootballnetwork.com
Concussions in the NFL, Eagles and Chiefs Dominant, a Washington Reset, and More | Football Insiders
On this week’s episode of Football Insiders, PFN’s Senior NFL Analyst Trey Wingo and Brett Yarris discuss the concussion issue in the NFL, the dominance that both the Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs have displayed so far, and another potential Washington Commanders reset. The duo also looks...
profootballnetwork.com
49ers vs. Rams DFS lineup for Monday Night Football: Should you roll with Cam Akers, Darrell Henderson Jr., or Jeff Wilson Jr.?
If you’re making a San Francisco 49ers vs. Los Angeles Rams DFS lineup for Week 4 Monday Night Football, then you’ve come to the right place. We’ve analyzed each team’s highest-probability game scripts to assess the most likely outcomes, including which players are in line to thrive more than anticipated or fall short of expectations.
