Top 5: What's happening in the area

Saint Joseph, MO

By Andrew Gaug News-Press NOW
 6 days ago
(L-R): Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate Latin culture, cuisine: Saturday will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that will go beyond food and music. Bringing together Latin, Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican cultures, the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a first of its kind in the area. It will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The event will showcase the cuisine, music and touchstones of these cultures. It is free and open to the area.

Beatles tribute band to perform at Missouri Theater: While some Beatles tribute bands focus on a certain era or album, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” aims at giving the audience the full experience. Following the Fab Four from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Shea Stadium and then Abbey Road, the show is a multimedia, all-encompassing performance. Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets range from $18 to $45.

Alina Andras

4 Affordable Weekend Getaways in Missouri

If you happen to live in Missouri and you are looking for new places to explore, I have put together a list of four amazing places in Missouri that you should definitely visit if you haven't already. All of these places are great choices for people of all ages, so no matter who you are traveling with, you are going to have a great time if you choose to spend a few days in any of these fantastic spots in Missouri.
MISSOURI STATE
wrhsbluestreak.com

Haunted places in Kansas

In Kansas there is a town called Stull and it is rumored to have a pretty scary background. In Stull, a group of residents would go to church in a stone building, instead of praising god they would worship satan. In the basement there was a stairwell that was rumored...
KANSAS STATE
Missouri Society
Saint Joseph, MO
Saint Joseph, MO
Travel Maven

This Unique Missouri Restaurant is Known for Having the Best Burgers in the State

There is no shortage of delicious food in the state of Missouri. From fried chicken to homemade pie, the Show-Me State is known for its comfort food. With so many different places to choose from, it can be hard to discern which restaurants are good, and which ones are great. But, if we've learned anything from the experts, some of the best and most mouthwatering restaurant establishments are hidden in the most unassuming places.
MISSOURI STATE
KSDK

Best Missouri school districts 2023: Where does your school rank?

ST. LOUIS — Many St. Louis-area high schools took the top spots of a new ranking of Missouri schools, according to Niche. A Missouri district, the School District of Clayton, even ranked the 13th-best school district in America for 2023. Niche, a platform that connects colleges and schools with...
kq2.com

City, property manager working to keep Brittany Village running

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) The Brittany Village Apartments is facing financial struggles after complex owners were warned several times to pay their utilities or they will be turned off. City officials were notified by the Missouri American Water Cooperation a few weeks ago that the cooperation was in the process of...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
Missourinet

Let the bidding begin: Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is back (LISTEN)

Collectors, auction enthusiasts, and bargain hunters from all over the country are attending for the auction that continues through Tuesday. More than 2,300 items will be up for bidding, including coins and currency, stamps, jewelry, comic books, and sports memorabilia. Missouri’s unclaimed property is mostly items from safety deposit boxes....
MISSOURI STATE
northwestmoinfo.com

Treasures Await at Missouri’s Unclaimed Property Auction

(MISSOURINET) – Missouri’s unclaimed property auction is bringing in the bucks. The event got underway yesterday (Monday) and continues on today (Tuesday) in Columbia. James Johnston, of northeast Missouri’s Madison, has been the auctioneer for more than 20 years. He says more than 23-hundred items are up...
MISSOURI STATE
kmmo.com

MISSOURI WESTERN DISTRICT COURT OF APPEALS TO CONVENE ON THE UNIVERSITY OF CENTRAL MISSOURI CAMPUS ON OCTOBER 12

The Missouri Court of Appeals, Western District, will convene at the University of Central Missouri (UCM) Campus on Wednesday, October 12. Oral arguments will be held at the ballroom of the Elliott Student Union beginning at 9:30 a.m. A three-judge panel will hear arguments in four cases. After oral arguments, the judges will take time to discuss the court system and take general questions from the audience.
WARRENSBURG, MO
kq2.com

Case of bat rabies confirmed by St. Joseph Health Department

(ST. JOSEPH, Mo.) A case of bat rabies has been confirmed in St. Joseph. According to the St. Joseph Health Department, a bat was submitted for rabies testing that was found in the area of Beck Road and 36th Street. Animal Control & Rescue impounded the bat that bit a...
SAINT JOSEPH, MO
KSNT News

Recalled items pulled from Kansas Hy-Vee shelves

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Monday morning, Hy-Vee, Inc. issued a recall out of an abundance of caution for eight items that include cheese. Old Europe Cheese, Inc. told Hy-Vee that some cheese products manufactured for Saputo Cheese USA may have been contaminated with listeria monocytogenes, according to a release. Although no illnesses have been reported yet, […]
KANSAS STATE
St. Joseph News-Press

St. Joseph News-Press

