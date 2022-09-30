Top 5: What's happening in the area

(L-R): Sarah Jessica Parker as Sarah Sanderson, Bette Midler as Winifred Sanderson, and Kathy Najimy as Mary Sanderson in HOCUS POCUS 2, exclusively on Disney+. Photo by Matt Kennedy. © 2022 Disney Enterprises, Inc. All Rights Reserved. Submitted

Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate Latin culture, cuisine: Saturday will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that will go beyond food and music. Bringing together Latin, Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican cultures, the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a first of its kind in the area. It will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The event will showcase the cuisine, music and touchstones of these cultures. It is free and open to the area.

Beatles tribute band to perform at Missouri Theater: While some Beatles tribute bands focus on a certain era or album, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” aims at giving the audience the full experience. Following the Fab Four from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Shea Stadium and then Abbey Road, the show is a multimedia, all-encompassing performance. Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets range from $18 to $45.