Top 5: What's happening in the area
Hispanic Heritage Month event to celebrate Latin culture, cuisine: Saturday will be a celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month that will go beyond food and music. Bringing together Latin, Cuban, Mexican and Puerto Rican cultures, the inaugural Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration is a first of its kind in the area. It will start at 3 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at Coleman Hawkins Park at Felix Street Square. The event will showcase the cuisine, music and touchstones of these cultures. It is free and open to the area.
Beatles tribute band to perform at Missouri Theater: While some Beatles tribute bands focus on a certain era or album, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” aims at giving the audience the full experience. Following the Fab Four from the Cavern Club in Liverpool to Shea Stadium and then Abbey Road, the show is a multimedia, all-encompassing performance. Presented by the St. Joseph Performing Arts Association, “BritBeat: A Tribute to The Beatles” will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 1, at the Missouri Theater, 717 Edmond St. Tickets range from $18 to $45.
