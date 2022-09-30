ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health Services

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

Record number of nurses quitting the NHS

Record numbers of nurses are quitting the NHS in England, figures show. More than 40,000 have walked away from the NHS in the past year - one in nine of the workforce, an analysis by the Nuffield Trust think tank for the BBC revealed. It said many of these were...
WORLD
BBC

Newport: Radiology failures led to baby placed into care

Radiology failures and social services' decisions wrongly left a premature six-month-old baby in care for 26 days, a family has claimed. The mother-of-two shared her story after reading about another Welsh family's experience. She said specialists should have been involved earlier and felt "punished". Newport social services would not comment...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Abortion: Western Trust recommences early medical service

The Western Trust has recommenced its early abortion services. Services were suspended at the trust's early medical abortion clinic in April 2021 due to "staffing resourcing issues". It had been previously understood that services were due to recommence services in July of this year. In a statement issued on Tuesday,...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
BBC

Edenfield Centre: Care watchdog praised bosses at abuse hospital

The healthcare watchdog praised bosses of a mental health hospital after visiting during the weeks when the BBC filmed patients being mistreated. According to a report to governors at the trust which runs the Edenfield Centre, the Care Quality Commission noted its "strong, motivated leaders". After the BBC gave it...
MENTAL HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bbc News#Labour#Nhs
Upworthy

Doctor stuck in traffic ditched his car and ran for 45 mins to reach in time for critical surgery

The traffic in the Indian city of Bangalore is legendary—meme-worthy even. On the worst days, it can cause excessive delays, affecting critical care services such as ambulances. On August 30, Dr. Govind Nandakumar, a gastroenterology surgeon with Manipal hospital, had two options: either be defeated by this traffic or make it in time to perform surgery on his patient. When traffic became completely gridlocked, the Indian doctor abandoned his car and ran 1.8 miles for 45 minutes to reach the hospital where the patient was waiting for him to perform a gallbladder operation.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Health Services
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Instagram
OK! Magazine

Doctor Fears Queen Elizabeth’s ‘Bruised Hands’ Are An Alarming Sign Of Leukemia

Concerns are continuing to grow over Queen Elizabeth's well-being following Buckingham Palace's announcement that doctors are seriously concerned about her health. There has yet to be an explanation as to her exact medical woes, but an image of the Queen shaking hands with the new British Prime Minister, Liz Truss, on Tuesday, September 6, might point to why, as in the snapshot, the monarch had visible bruises on the dorsal side of her hand.
CANCER
Daily Mail

Shoppers 'stepped over' mother-of-five as she lay dying on the street after suffering an allergic reaction from vegan Pret wrap which contained dairy, inquest hears

Shoppers 'stepped over' a mother-of-five as she lay dying on the ground after suffering an allergic reaction, an inquest heard on Tuesday. Celia Marsh, 42, suffered a fatal anaphylactic reaction after eating a vegan £3.75 Pret sandwich from a Pret A Manger store in Bath, Somerset, in December 2017.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Maya Devi

Baby born with ‘three heads’ stuns doctors

Doctors in India were shocked after assisting the delivery of a three-headed baby girl in a health center in Etah, Uttar Pradesh, a state in India. The mother is from a village, Pilau, and was admitted to the hospital due to severe labor pains. Later, she had a normal delivery without any complications. The baby girl had two large protrusions from the back of her skull which were covered with hair, like a head.
Fox News

King Charles’ rep responds to claim that Prince Harry was told of queen's death five minutes before public

King Charles’ spokesperson responded to a claim that Prince Harry was told of Queen Elizabeth’s death just minutes before the rest of the world. According to a report from The Telegraph, Charles told his youngest son that his grandmother died "five minutes before Buckingham Palace released the official announcement." The outlet alleged that Harry received a call from his father while he was midair, shortly before landing. But by the time the 38-year-old’s plane touched down, the public was informed that the monarch had died in Balmoral Castle in Scotland.
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Hospital accused of ‘cover up’ after review finds failings in delivery of baby born with brain damage

Hospital authorities in Wales have been accused of attempting to cover up failings in the delivery of a baby born with significant brain damage.Gethin Channon, who was born on 25 March 2019 at Singleton Hospital, in Swansea, suffers from quadriplegic cerebral palsy, a severe disability that requires 24/7 care.There were complications during his birth, due to him being in an abnormal position that prevented normal delivery, and he was eventually born via caesarean section.An independent review commissioned by Swansea Bay University Health Board (SBUHB), which manages Singleton Hospital, found “several adverse features” surrounding Gethin’s delivery that were omitted from or...
HEALTH SERVICES

Comments / 0

Community Policy