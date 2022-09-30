Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Rikki Neave police 'ignored scientific evidence'
Six-year-old Rikki Neave disappeared after leaving home for school in November 1994 - his body was discovered the following day. A BBC investigation has found that police ignored scientific evidence to build a case against his mother, leaving his killer free for more than 20 years. When Rikki Neave's naked...
BBC
Rapist jailed for at least nine years after Hereford attack
A man who attacked and raped a 23-year-old woman on a river bank has been given a life sentence in prison. Andrew Cooke-Edwards, 34, carried out the "shocking" attack in November 2020 in the St James' Road area, near the banks of the River Wye in Hereford. At Worcester Crown...
BBC
Cheadle driver kills friend and left paralysed in crash
A man has been jailed for a crash that left him paralysed, killed his friend and seriously injured another. A Land Rover Discovery driven by Joshua Alcock, had been traveling at more than twice the speed limit when he lost control in Kingsley Moor, Staffordshire Police said. Passenger Daniel Fallows,...
BBC
Newcastle: Drugs destined for student market seized
Drugs, cash and weapons have been seized as part of a crackdown on dealers targeting students. Cocaine, ketamine, ecstasy and cannabis with a street value of £50,000 was found in Newcastle, along with £22,000 in cash and weapons including knives. Northumbria Police arrested 38 people for a range...
IN THIS ARTICLE
BBC
Sean Fox murder: CCTV of suspects at scene of 'ruthless execution'
Police investigating the murder of Sean Fox in west Belfast have released CCTV footage of two suspects who were caught on camera at the scene of the shooting. Mr Fox, 42, was shot dead in front of customers in the Donegal Celtic Sports and Social Club on Sunday afternoon. Det...
BBC
Barry couple rape review outcome heartbreaking - victim
A victim of a paedophile couple jailed for a series of rapes on girls has said she is disappointed by a review into the case. Peter and Avril Griffiths raped and abused young girls they groomed in Barry in the Vale of Glamorgan. The review was carried out following the...
BBC
Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man in court accused of schoolgirl's murder
A man has appeared in court charged with the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel who was shot in her home in Liverpool. The nine-year-old was fatally wounded as her mother tried to stop a gunman chasing another man into their house. Thomas Cashman, 34, of West Derby, Liverpool, has also been...
BBC
Jessica Lawson death: Teacher thought pontoon was safety feature
A teacher in charge of a school trip where a 12-year-old girl drowned after a pontoon capsized said he thought the platform was a safety feature. Jessica Lawson, from Wolfreton School near Hull, had been swimming in a lake near Limoges, France, in 2015 when it overturned. She later died in hospital.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
BBC
Iran: Teen protester Nika Shakarami's body stolen, sources say
Iranian security forces stole the body of a 16-year-old protester, and buried her secretly in a village, sources close to the family told BBC Persian. The family had planned to bury Nika Shakarami on Monday, but her body was snatched and buried in a village about 40km (25 miles) away, the sources said.
BBC
St Helens crash: Man charged with murdering boy, 17
A man has been charged with murdering a 17-year-old boy who was killed in a crash. Harley Lea died from head injuries in hospital after the collision involving a car and two motorbikes in St Helens at about 00:30 BST on Tuesday. Brandon Glover, 24, of St Helens, has also...
BBC
Liverpool man bailed after woman killed in American bulldog attack
A man who was arrested after a woman was mauled to death by dogs in a house has been released on conditional bail. Ann Dunn, 65, was attacked on Monday at a property in St Brigid's Crescent in Kirkdale, Liverpool, which had been listed online for dog breeding. The 31-year-old...
BBC
Heysham explosion: Fatal blast caused by 'neighbour from hell'
A man who cut a gas pipe to sell for scrap, causing a blast in which a two-year-old boy died, was a "neighbour from hell", a court has heard. Darren Greenham, 45, used an angle grinder to cut the pipe at his home on Mallowdale Avenue in Heysham, Lancashire, in May 2021.
BBC
Animal baiting: 150 people involved in Northern Ireland, says USPCA
The USPCA has told BBC Spotlight its intelligence indicates there are 150 people actively involved in animal baiting in Northern Ireland. Baiting involves deliberately setting up fights between hunting dogs and wild animals like foxes and badgers. Baiting badgers is illegal because badgers are a protected species while foxes have...
BBC
Police warning as man gives biscuits to Southampton school children
Police are patrolling an area at school drop-off and pick-up times after a man was reported to have handed out biscuits to children. It happened at Netley Abbey Junior in Southampton on Tuesday. Hampshire Constabulary said a man approached a group of children at the school at lunchtime and offered...
BBC
Police inspector Dean Gittoes guilty of assault on teen
A police inspector has been found guilty of assaulting a 16-year-old who filmed him outside a police station. Dean Gittoes, 49, had denied a charge of assault by beating but he was convicted at Cwmbran Magistrates' Court. The court was shown footage filmed by the teenager outside Merthyr Tydfil police...
BBC
Man who tortured and pulled shotgun on boss jailed
An Angus employee who tortured his boss and pulled a loaded shotgun on him has been jailed for 40 months. Ronald McLennan subjected Ian Robertson to systematic violent bullying over 20 years and was found guilty by a jury of endangering his employer's life. McLennan was jailed at the High...
BBC
'He is still a danger' - Child killer's move brings back sister's fears
Elizabeth McMonigle was just nine years old when her brother and sister were killed during a brutal robbery in their Glasgow home. John McMonigle, 13, and Irene McMonigle, 12, were bludgeoned to death with a hammer by Alexander Millar in 1976. He admitted culpable homicide on the grounds of diminished...
BBC
Man dies and woman injured after attack at County Kerry funeral
A man has died and a woman has been injured following a fatal assault in County Kerry. The incident took place at New Rath Cemetery in Rathass in Tralee. Irish broadcaster RTÉ reported they were husband and wife and had been attending a family funeral. Gardaí (Irish police)...
BBC
Gatwick: Campaign to save historic plane runs out of time
Campaigners who wanted to save a disused airliner said they are "gutted" they could not raise the funds in time. The Handley Page Dart Herald was on a perimeter field at Gatwick Airport, after being displayed at the South Terminal for a decade. The land is wanted for expansion and...
BBC
Body of man found near overturned car near Plymouth
A man who died after a car accident was 27 and staying in the Plymouth area, police have said. Police were called to reports of an overturned vehicle in a field off the A38 at Smithaleigh, near Plympton, at about 10:30 BST on Sunday. Officers said the grey Honda Civic,...
Comments / 0