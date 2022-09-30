Read full article on original website
New Mexico House District 38 Candidate Forum
KRWG Public Media brings you more election coverage featuring the New Mexico House District 38 Candidate Forum with Democratic candidate Tara Jaramillo. District 38 Republican candidate Sandra Hammack informed KRWG she was unavailable. Anthony Moreno and Kathy Brook from the League of Women Voters of Southern New Mexico moderated the forum.
Rural New Mexico county seeks removal of elections clerk
SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A county commission in central New Mexico is seeking to remove its top local elections regulator from office just five weeks before Election Day, citing allegations that she improperly certified vote-counting equipment. Torrance County is among a handful of New Mexico counties grappling with simmering mistrust and conspiracy theories about voting systems after former President Donald Trump lost re-election in 2020. State and local authorities say Torrance County Clerk Yvonne Otero pre-signed certification papers for ballot-counting machines before the equipment was tested, without ever attending the inspection of machines. Otero could not be reached immediately. The county is repeating its inspection of voting equipment.
Doña Ana County Commissioner District 3 Candidate Forum
Election 2022 Forum: Doña Ana County Commissioner Dist. 3. KRWG Public Media presents Election 2022 coverage featuring the District 3 Doña Ana County Commissioner Forum. Incumbent Democratic Candidate Shannon Reynolds and Republican Candidate Patricia Susan Kimble discuss issues facing the county. Anthony Moreno and Kathy Brook from the...
Reports: Migrant flights’ mysterious recruiter identified
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Several media outlets have identified the mysterious woman who allegedly lured dozens of migrants on Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis’ flights to Martha’s Vineyard from San Antonio. She is Perla H. Huerta, a former combat medic and counterintelligence agent living in Tampa. The New York Times, CNN, and the San Antonio Express-News reported her identity based on photos of her that they showed migrants and unnamed sources connected to the Bexar County Sheriff's Office investigation. The Associated Press tried numerous phone numbers for potential matches or possible relatives. The Bexar County Sheriff's Office office declined to confirm any 'persons of interest.’
Florida's electric was made more resilient before latest storm
Here & Now‘s Anthony Brooks speaks with University of Florida energy expert Ted Kury about how, after a spate of storms in 2004 and 2005, Florida utilities learned to work together to make the electric grid more resilient, and what work can be done to avoid power failures next time there’s a big storm.
'Just very emotionally draining': Florida residents reflect on devastation from Hurricane Ian
Some residents in southwest Florida are seeking shelter at a local high school after Hurricane Ian flooded their homes. Some process their escape while others wonder if and when they’ll return to what’s left of their homes. WUSF’s Cathy Carter reports. This article was originally published on...
