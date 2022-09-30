ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Local artist paints mural for "Bike Friendly Kalamazoo"

PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural created by a local artists, that aims to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is going up on Lovers Lane in Portage. The massive 17 by 58 foot painting is the first public mural as part of of "Bike Friendly Kalamazoo's" public mural program.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
ALLEGAN COUNTY, MI
WWMT

Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
WWMT

Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space Wednesday

ALBION, Mich. — On Wednesday, an Albion College alumnus is flying into space. The science expedition mission is launching at 12 p.m. Josh Cassada is the pilot who’s flying to the International Space Station on Wednesday along with three other astronauts. Previous Coverage: How to spot the International...
ALBION, MI
WWMT

Eat a donut and help fight Alzheimer's Disease

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This is your chance to not feel guilty about eating some extra calories. This week Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo is selling special purple and yellow donuts. The donuts will be sold October 3rd through the 9th. FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree

PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
PORTAGE, MI
WWMT

Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
BATTLE CREEK, MI

