WWMT
Mediterranean pizza restaurant offers unique flavor in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Pera Pizzeria is the newest pizza spot that Grand Rapids didn’t know it needed. Located at 2224 Wealthy Street in East Grand Rapids, Pera Pizzeria brings a new Mediterranean taste to the town. “We are so excited to bring a new taste to the...
WWMT
Nonprofit brings local Latinx community and culture together
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — As West Michigan's Latinx community continues to grow, one local nonprofit is stepping in as the welcome wagon. El Concillio is a Kalamazoo nonprofit working to make the transition for Latinx community members who move here easier. In the school system: West Michigan teacher hopes to...
WWMT
Local artist paints mural for "Bike Friendly Kalamazoo"
PORTAGE, Mich. — A mural created by a local artists, that aims to encourage bike ridership and promote bike safety is going up on Lovers Lane in Portage. The massive 17 by 58 foot painting is the first public mural as part of of "Bike Friendly Kalamazoo's" public mural program.
WWMT
Pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo to be dismantled this weekend
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A pop-up bike lane in Kalamazoo is expected to be taken apart this weekend, according to city officials. After the project was pushed back a week, the one-mile wave bike lane along Lovell Street is scheduled for take-down Sunday Oct. 9, city officials said. City bike...
WWMT
$100 million apartment project proposed for downtown Kalamazoo along Arcadia Creek
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A prominent Kalamazoo commercial real estate developer has plans to build 400 apartment units in downtown Kalamazoo, in a long-vacant plot of land adjacent to the proposed location of an event center. PlazaCorp LLC. said it's proposing to build a $100 million apartment complex on four...
WWMT
Former Family Video building to reopen as Kalamazoo autism center
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An autism center is expected to open in Kalamazoo to offer speech therapy and applied behavior analysis services to the community. Lighthouse Autism Center will takeover the former Family Video building on Gull Road, according to Marketing Manager Allison Gonyon. Shuttered doors: Family Video is closing...
WWMT
West Michigan lakes to be renamed due to derogatory term
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lakes in Calhoun, Kent, and Allegan counties were on the list to be renamed after the U.S. declared a word derogatory against the Native American culture. "Squaw lakes" in the three West Michigan counties are expected to be named East Cedar Lake, Rogue Lake, and Rabbit Lake, according to federal officials.
WWMT
Water main breaks abruptly closes Maple Street Magnet School, YMCA
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A water main break in Kalamazoo abruptly shut down an elementary school and a nearby recreational center Tuesday morning. Traffic impacts: Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood. Kalamazoo Public Schools sent parents a notice, saying Maple Street Magnet School would close at 11:30 a.m.
WWMT
FireKeepers Casino Hotel announces departure of CEO
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — The five-year CEO of FireKeepers Casino Hotel announced she is leaving the company Wednesday. Kathy George played a key role in the expansion and growth of the Battle Creek hotel during her tenure, according to the company. “It has been an honor and privilege to...
WWMT
Albion College alumnus expected to rocket into space Wednesday
ALBION, Mich. — On Wednesday, an Albion College alumnus is flying into space. The science expedition mission is launching at 12 p.m. Josh Cassada is the pilot who’s flying to the International Space Station on Wednesday along with three other astronauts. Previous Coverage: How to spot the International...
WWMT
Eat a donut and help fight Alzheimer's Disease
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This is your chance to not feel guilty about eating some extra calories. This week Sweetwater's Donut Mill in Kalamazoo is selling special purple and yellow donuts. The donuts will be sold October 3rd through the 9th. FUNDRAISING EFFORTS: Over 100 walkers gather for Walk to...
WWMT
City of Kalamazoo takes rare action to padlock home connected to mobile nuisance parties
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo took legal action to lock out owners of a northside home, considered the primary stop for mobile nuisance parties that have caused problems for police and the general public over the years. The City of Kalamazoo attorney filed a complaint to declare...
WWMT
Sgt. Ryan Proxmire golf outing raises over $40,000 toward scholarship fund
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — An inaugural golf outing in honor of late Kalamazoo Sgt. Ryan Proxmire raised over $40,000 toward a scholarship fund in his name, according to the Kalamazoo Fraternity of Police. A total of $40,593.61 was deposited to the Ryan Proxmire Memorial Fund from the golf outing held...
WWMT
Crews battle house fire near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety asked residents and motorists to avoid Jody Lane while crews battle a residential structure fire. The trailer caught fire on the corner of Jody Lane, behind the Staybridge Suites Hotel off of Stadium Drive near Kalamazoo's Knollwood neighborhood, police said.
WWMT
Portage first responders rescue parrot from tree
PORTAGE, Mich. — Local first responders came to the rescue of a bird who had flown from its coop. Unusual rescue: South Haven responders attempt raccoon rescue. The Portage Department of Public Safety were called to rescue a parrot from a tree in Lakeview Park Tuesday night. The owner...
WWMT
Construction narrows road, widens bike lanes on Kilgore Road
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Two-way traffic reopened Wednesday on Kilgore Road following a project to repave the street and make several other improvements, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The resurfaced street has new asphalt and vehicle lanes have been narrowed to encourage safer speeds, city officials said. Bike lanes...
WWMT
Integrated Services of Kalamazoo breaks ground on new behavioral health urgent care
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Integrated Services of Kalamazoo, also known as ISK, celebrated the beginning of construction on it's new 7,900 square-feet Behavioral Health Urgent Care facility Wednesday afternoon. Dozens attended the ceremony including county and city officials, leaders of area medical centers and hospitals, and law enforcement representatives. Kalamazoo...
WWMT
Suspect steals vehicle with 2-year-old inside, drops off near road in Kentwood
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A vehicle was stolen with a 2-year-old inside Tuesday morning near 48th Street and Marlette Avenue in Kentwood, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The unharmed 2-year-old was later found on the side of the road a short distance away from the area and given to...
WWMT
City of Battle Creek names Bill Beaty as next fire chief
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — After an intensive interview process and with feedback from the community, the city of Battle Creek named its next fire chief. Bill Beaty will succeed Brian Sturdivant as fire chief, starting Oct. 17, according to the city. Search begins: Battle Creek's Fire Chief, Brian Sturdivant,...
WWMT
Planned medical procedure uncovers cancer that could have taken a young mother's life
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — It was not the news Katie Chase expected to hear the day before her 35th birthday: She had cancer. "I kind of stared at him, and I jokingly accused him of violating HIPAA", said Chase, a medical assistant with Ascension Borgess in Kalamazoo, "because it wasn't me, you must have the wrong person."
