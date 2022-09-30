ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hurricane Ian creating domino effect on travel

By Courtney Johns
 6 days ago

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Airports in Orlando, Tampa and Jacksonville are scheduled to reopen on Friday and many people are patiently waiting to fly home.

These airline delays have had a domino effect on travel, impacting people who aren’t even traveling to the coast. According to Flight Aware, Salt Lake City International Airport has had roughly 180 delays and 40 flight cancellations. Many of the issues involve connecting flights in Denver, which is connected to several major airports on the coasts.

How is Hurricane Ian affecting Utahns?

ABC4 spoke to one passenger who said he was trying to get back home to Florida. He said his flight had been canceled twice.

While Salt Lake City International Airport has experienced a little more than 200 delays and cancellations, during this same time the Miami International Airport, which is a larger airport, has experienced nearly 1,000 delays and cancellations.

