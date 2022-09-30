A new exercise program adapted for people with Parkinson’s disease is being introduced to DeSoto County in the coming weeks. The program is called Rock Steady Boxing and it involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump-roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers/coaches. Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.

