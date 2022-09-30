Read full article on original website
Related
desotocountynews.com
McRae announces State Fair booths for unclaimed money and college savings
Mississippi State Treasurer David McRae has announced that the Unclaimed Money and College Savings divisions of the Treasury will have booths open and staffed in the Trade Mart at the State Fair from Thursday, Oct. 6, through Saturday, Oct. 15. “Mississippi’s State Fair is a great opportunity for our team...
desotocountynews.com
Ann’s Heart for Books continues drive for Le Bonheur patients
A program that provides books to children being cared for at Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in Memphis and that started with a DeSoto County family will continue again this year. The project is called “Ann’s Heart for Books,” for Ann Brown Ashcraft, and is done through the Lee Ashcraft...
desotocountynews.com
Olive Branch woman charged for defrauding COVID-19 relief programs
Five current or former IRS employees have been charged with schemes to defraud the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) and Economic Injury Disaster Loan (EIDL) Program, federal stimulus programs authorized as part of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act. The accused includes a woman from Olive Branch. Fatina...
desotocountynews.com
Tuesday sports: Volleyball, soccer, swimming action
Lewisburg 3, Lake Cormorant 1 (25-19, 9-25, 25-19, 25-16) For Lewisburg, Ella Grace Holloway had 20 kills, Allie Kate Hall made 22 digs, Jayda Bradley served three aces, and Claire Smith made 25 assists. Hernando 3, Olive Branch 0 (25-12, 25-9, 25-16) DeSoto Central 3, Center Hill 0 (25-20, 25-23,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
desotocountynews.com
Punching out Parkinson’s with Rock Steady Boxing
A new exercise program adapted for people with Parkinson’s disease is being introduced to DeSoto County in the coming weeks. The program is called Rock Steady Boxing and it involves regular exercises, such as stretching, bicycling, running, jump-roping, push-ups, balancing and lots of non-contact boxing, led by experienced trainers/coaches. Rock Steady Boxing serves both men and women of all ages and levels of ability.
desotocountynews.com
Northwest’s Bracey named MACCC Offensive Player of the Week
Bracey’s 159 yards led Northwest to road win at East Mississippi. After tallying a career-best 159 rushing yards in last week’s victory at No. 8 East Mississippi, Northwest sophomore tailback Jamarien Bracey was named the MACCC Offensive Player of the Week on Tuesday morning. Bracey led a dominating...
Comments / 0