Residents of Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens Drive in Glendale are once again up in arms over plans for several additions to a neighboring car dealership. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Glendale Plan Commission heard from a team at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road. The dealership is requesting a site plan and conditional use permit for several items, including an addition to the east side of the existing service building to operate a repair garage, a new storage building and a new private car wash. The updates also call for modified lighting, modified landscaping including a retaining wall, and a new sight-proof, eight-foot fence along the property line.

GLENDALE, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO