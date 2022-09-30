Read full article on original website
“It’s Going To Be Incredible”
Bikers, hikers and runners in the area, particularly in Kirkwood, are chomping at the bit to use the new Interstate 44 bridge lane over the Meramec River. The lane is dedicated for their use, but ramps and other infrastructure — also for their use — are still under construction.
Neighbors Oppose Plans By Glendale Chrysler For New Garage, Storage Building & Carwash
Residents of Brookside Drive and Glendale Gardens Drive in Glendale are once again up in arms over plans for several additions to a neighboring car dealership. On Thursday, Sept. 22, the Glendale Plan Commission heard from a team at Glendale Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 10070 Manchester Road. The dealership is requesting a site plan and conditional use permit for several items, including an addition to the east side of the existing service building to operate a repair garage, a new storage building and a new private car wash. The updates also call for modified lighting, modified landscaping including a retaining wall, and a new sight-proof, eight-foot fence along the property line.
Undiscovered Treasures: Missouri & Illinois Wines
With the pandemic winding down, Missouri and Illinois residents are once again out and about this fall, enjoying the mild weather and stunning foliage of the Midwest. According to Annette Alden, marketing director for the Missouri Wine and Grape Board, there’s no better time to visit a winery. “Now...
The Tale Of Tito The Lost Dog
A family is overjoyed their beloved Otterhound has been found after a massive search effort for the rare champion dog. #FindingTito quickly became a hashtag as thousands of people in Kirkwood, Glendale, Warson Woods, Webster Groves, Rock Hill, Shrewsbury, Brentwood, Ladue, Clayton and more, joined in the search to find the fluffy, 3-year-old Otterhound. Tito escaped from Mason and Samantha Miller the day the couple picked him up in Cleveland, Ohio, and brought him to their home in Frontenac on Aug. 26.
