ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston, MA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
livability.com

6 Reasons to Call Quincy, Massachusetts, Home

Looking to move to the City of Presidents? Here's why you should call Quincy, MA, home. It is part of metropolitan Boston but has an economy and identity all it’s own. Here are six reasons why Quincy, Massachusetts, is a good fit for its 101,000 residents and why the city could be a good fit for anyone else thinking of moving here:
QUINCY, MA
nbcboston.com

COVID Is Rising in Mass. Wastewater. Here's What Experts Say That Means

After weeks of hitting a plateau, COVID-19 levels could be making a comeback in Massachusetts. Data shows that the amount of COVID-19 being detected in Massachusetts wastewater is on the rise, which three Boston doctors said could be a sign of a forthcoming surge in cases during NBC10 Boston's latest "COVID Q&A" discussion. But it's becoming more and more difficult to measure exactly how much coronavirus is circulating in the community.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
earnthenecklace.com

Nathalie Pozo Leaving WCVB-TV: Where Is the Boston Anchor Going?

Nathalie Pozo moved out to Boston during the pandemic and became the local community’s favorite news anchor. Now she’s moving on to the next step of her career, and it’s closer to home. Nathalie Pozo announced she is leaving WCVB NewsCenter 5. Since the announcement, WCVB-TV viewers have been hitting up Pozo and the station’s social media pages with questions about where she is going next and if her new job will take her away from Boston, too. Fortunately from them, both sources have provided answers.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Boston, MA
Coronavirus
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Boston, MA
Local
Massachusetts Health
Local
Massachusetts Coronavirus
Boston, MA
Government
Boston, MA
Health
hot969boston.com

U.S. Cities That Swear the Most, Wait Til You Hear Where Boston Lands!

The U.S. cities that swear the most will most definitely surprise you. Boston is on the list, but not the list that you may think. The website www.preply.com did a study of every city across the country to determine who swears the most and who swears the least. Columbus, Ohio tops the list with an average of 36 swear words per day. The national average is 21.
BOSTON, MA
country1025.com

The Cities That Swear the Most & Least in the US – Boston is #2 on One of Those Lists

The average American swears 21 times a day. My mom would be appalled. I also know that when my mom thinks I’m not around she swears like a sailor. A poll by Preply looked at 30 major cities in the US and their citizens’ relationships with cussing. Through their survey they determined the TOP 10 Cities That Swear the Most and the TOP 10 Cities That Swear the Least in the country. Here are the results. Also – if I were a part of that survey, well, let’s just say the results would have been a little different.
BOSTON, MA
Boston

Southwest offering one-way flight fares for as low as $29

The airline's winter sale ends on Thursday. A winter escape from Boston may be less expensive after Southwest announced a two-day “huge winter sale.”. Customers can buy one-way tickets for as low as $29 through Thursday at 11:59 p.m. Central Time for travel between Nov. 29 and Feb. 15, 2023.
BOSTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bostonians#Booster#Linus Covid#General Health#Covid 19
nbcboston.com

This Cape Mansion on a Private Peninsula Is Listed for Just Under $16M

The owners of a 17.5-acre waterfront property on Cape Cod are asking $15.9 million for the estate, which includes a guest house bigger than many homes in Massachusetts. The compound, located at Scraggy Neck Road on Red Brook Harbor in the village of Cataumet, features a 9,550-square-foot main residence designed by the Cape architect Doreve Nicholaeff. The property last sold in 2007 for $7 million, according to a deed.
BOSTON, MA
multihousingnews.com

Toll Brothers Opens Boston-Area Luxury Community

The 289-unit property includes an affordable component. Toll Brothers has opened Emblem 120, a newly constructed 289-unit luxury community in Woburn, Mass. The suburban Boston project broke ground in the fall of 2019 and is partially affordable. The team behind the development included architect CUBE 3, Shadley Associates as landscape architect, Stantec as interior designer and Callahan Construction as construction manager. According to Yardi Matrix, Wells Fargo Bank provided a $75.4 million construction loan for the property.
WOBURN, MA
97.5 WOKQ

Boston Marathon Announced Historic Change For Those Who Want To Run

According to WBUR, the Boston Marathon will welcome nonbinary people to run in the race in 2023. They will not have to register as members of the women's or man's categories. The organizers of the race, recently announced and released this news. This will be 127th marathon and is a huge spectator's sport. With so many runners and on-lookers, it has always been an important event in Boston.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Flu
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
WCVB

Longtime Boston journalist who wrote of his terminal diagnosis dies at 83

BOSTON — Jack Thomas, a longtime Boston Globe writer who spent more than 50 years as a reporter, editor, columnist, TV critic and ombudsman, died Saturday at the age of 83. In his obituary, Thomas was described as a person who wrote stories of ordinary people doing extraordinary things. "Jack brought to his craft a level of detail that made the readers feel they too were there," his obituary said.
BOSTON, MA
Daily Free Press

Student-run organizations unable to access 700 Beacon Street

700 Beacon Street, a meeting place and rehearsal space for student-run organizations at Boston University, is closed until further notice. BU Spokesperson Colin Riley wrote in an email he did not know when, or if, student groups will be able to rehearse or use the space at 700 Beacon Street.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Police identify Boston man killed in Roxbury shooting

BOSTON — Boston Police have identified a 26-year-old man as the victim of an apparent shooting that happened last week in Roxbury. Shortly after 6 p.m. on Sept. 29, officers responded to a report of a person shot in the area of 625 Shawmut Ave. in Roxbury. When they arrived, officers found Hanser Abraham Moreta-Gonzalez, 26, of Boston, suffering from a gunshot wound.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy