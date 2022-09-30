Read full article on original website
Tracing the delicious history of San Francisco's Mission-style burrito
The Mission-style burrito is ubiquitous and delicious, but who invented the delectable meal? KTVU's Sal Castaneda checks out two taquerias that claim they were the first to serve rice, beans, meat and toppings stuffed in a flour tortilla and wrapped up with foil.
Person at San Francisco sideshow struck by car
Video from a recent sideshow in San Francisco shows one person getting hit by a car as the driver twisted around, performing donuts in the intersection. Credit: Mrinali Goyal via Storyful.
Who has the best burrito?
Burritos are synonymous with San Francisco's Mission district. San Francisco native, Nico Madrigal-Yankowski, who just happens to write about food for a living, gives us a glimpse into what constitutes the "best burrito"!
Bay Area link to possible serial killer
The search for a serial killer in the Central Valley has now come to the Bay Area. Investigators say they believe a person behind a series of deadly shootings in Stockton targeted a man in Oakland.
South Bay family mourns hit & run death of beloved patriarch
Milpitas, CA - A South Bay family is grieving the loss of a beloved wife and mother who was struck and killed as she crossed a street in Walnut Creek on Saturday. The driver fled and has not been found, according to police. "You took my 44-year-old wife away from...
Driver of high-speed chase nearly clips Oakland cyclist, evades police
RICHMOND, Calif. - A driver involved in a high speed chase on Monday night has still not been caught. SkyFox captured the chase during the evening commute hours from Lafayette to San Francisco. California Highway Patrol officers say the driver being chased "exhibited extremely erratic and dangerous behavior" during the...
Mountain lion caught on camera in Livermore backyard
Police said there was a mountain lion in someone's backyard Monday morning. At about 2:30 a.m., what animal control officers said was a juvenile male that likely came from nearby open space was in the backyard of a home near Findlay Way and Hillcrest Avenue and may have been looking for water.
Free samples return to Trader Joe's, customers rejoice
OAKLAND, Calif. - From the pre-pandemic days, Trader Joe's has started to bring back free samples at many of its stores. The popular TJ's tradition began making its return in recent days, as reported by excited customers on social media. : East Bay father speaks out after he and 5-year-old...
Owner of Oakland daycare says business vandalized 4 times and city adding to problems
OAKLAND, Calif. - The owner of Starlite Child Development Center in Oakland said his daycare business has been vandalized several times so far this year. John Wong said he's cleaned up each time. But in a matter of days, someone will vandalize the building again. He said the city of...
BART reports another major delay in Transbay Tube
OAKLAND, Calif. - BART reported another major delay Tuesday morning in the Transbay Tube. This time, the equipment problem was affecting trains in the SFO, Millbrae, Daly City and East Bay directions. BART tweeted about the issue shortly after 6:15 a.m. On Sept. 23, BART trains stopped in the Transbay...
Loved ones mourn shooting deaths of Berkeley brothers
BERKELEY, Calif. - Tears and heartbreak at a candlelight vigil for two Berkeley teenagers who were shot and killed at a house party over the weekend. Hundreds came out Monday to honor 15-year-old Angel and 17-year-old Jazy Sotelo Garcia.The brothers were students at Berkeley high school. Monday’s vigil was held...
Deadly accident in Pacifica closes SR 35
PACIFICA, Calif. - A deadly accident in Pacifica Tuesday morning shut down a portion of State Route 35, also known as Skyline Boulevard. The accident was reported about 4:30 a.m. between Hickey Boulevard and King Drive.
Berkeley brothers killed at birthday party were targeted
Oakland - The party where two teenage brothers were shot and killed was hosted at an Airbnb rental, according to police. Officials believe two shooters targeted the brothers when they invaded the house party in West Oakland. The shooting is not believed to be group- or gang-related. "We believe this...
Some take aim at Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf as her 8 years wind down
OAKLAND, Calif. - The three biggest issues facing Oakland now are crime, homelessness and blight, Oakland Mayor Libby Schaaf said at a State of the City address Tuesday morning. Schaaf spoke to the public and city councilmembers at a special city council meeting at 10 a.m. She is leaving office...
Bay Area scientist wins Nobel Prize in physics
BERKELEY, Calif. - A Bay Area scientist has won the Nobel Prize in physics. John Clauser, 79, said he received a call Tuesday about 2:50 a.m. from another physicist who's been following his work, letting him know he and two other physicists won the award. KTVU spoke with Clauser at...
Smoke seen rising off I-580 in Oakland
OAKLAND, Calif. - Smoke was seen rising in East Oakland along Suter Street and Star Avenue late Monday morning. The fire, burning before noon, is near where at least three other fires have burned, or been set, since late last month in the same Allendale, lower Laurel, neighborhood. On Sept....
Alexis Gabe search: bones found by volunteers came from animal
PIONEER, Calif. - Dashing the hopes of the family of a slain Oakley woman, officials told KTVU on Monday that remains found in the Sierra Nevada over the weekend were not human – and therefore never belonged to Alexis Gabe, 24 – and instead belonged to an animal.
2 Berkeley High brothers shot and killed at Oakland house party
OAKLAND, Calif. - An Oakland house party largely attended by teens turned deadly on Saturday when gunfire erupted inside a home. Two brothers, both Berkeley High School students, were shot and killed at a house on the 950 block of Apgar Street, just before 10 p.m in the Longfellow neighborhood.
Suspect arrested on suspicion of killing woman in San Jose
Police said that Sital Singh Dosanjh was arrested in Fresno a day after allegedly killing a woman in San Jose. Dosanjh, 74, is the "primary suspect" in the fatal shooting of an unidentified woman who was found in a car on the Almaden Expressway on September 30, according to San Jose police. He was arrested on October 1 at his Fresno home, police said.
Man, 60, shot dead in Oakland while confronting catalytic-converter thieves
OAKLAND, Calif. - A man was shot and killed early Tuesday while confronting catalytic-converter thieves outside his home in Oakland's Glenview neighborhood. Family members identified the victim as Arturo Coronado, 60. "You already had the catalytic converter. Why did you shoot my dad?" asked Coronado's daughter Amalya Love through tears.
