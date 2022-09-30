Read full article on original website
Related
hotnewhiphop.com
N.O.R.E. Admits Issa Rae Helped Him Realize “Drink Champs” Was Getting Too Messy
Issa Rae helped N.O.R.E. realize that he needed to dial back on the gossip after she nicknamed him “Messy-eaga.”. It’s not uncommon to tune into Drink Champs and watch things go all the way left. While the podcast tied Yung Miami’s Caresha Please for Best Hip-Hop Platform at the 2022 BET Hip-Hop Awards, the premise of having guests drinking on the show and spilling tea has earned N.O.R.E some significant criticism over the years. For example, the episode with Lamar Odom nearly resulted in a scrap between the former NBA star and the “Superthug” rapper.
hotnewhiphop.com
50 Cent Is Impressed By YG’s “How To Rob A Rapper”
YG rattled the hip-hop community with the release of his latest album, I Got Issues, though it wasn’t for the right reason. Track five, “How To Rob A Rapper” ft. Mozzy and D3szn is a playbook on hitting licks. “Peep game, I’ma teach you how to rob a rapper/ Catch a n***a lackin’, he slackin’ on IG Live/ He gon’ show his whereabouts on accident, he be high,” YG raps at the beginning of the song.
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez’s “SORRY 4 WHAT?” On Pace To Top Hip-Hop Releases
Tory Lanez’s “SORRY 4 WHAT” is on pace to debut just outside of the top 10 on the Billboard 200. Friday was a huge day for hip-hop releases. Freddie Gibbs, YG, Kid Cudi, and Tory Lanez all blessed fans with new bodies of work that have earned significant praise. However, many are curious which of these revered albums will end up selling the most in their first week.
hotnewhiphop.com
Cory Hardrict Posts Cryptic Message Amid Tia Mowry Divorce Announcement
Fans believe the post was a subtle dig at his estranged wife. Celebrity marriages have taken a hit in recent weeks. While fans weren’t too surprised about Miguel and wife Nazanin’s pending split, many were shocked when they heard that news that Tia Mowry filed for divorce from her husband of 14 years, Corey Hardrict. The “Sister, Sister” star penned a heartfelt note to her followers on Instagram, sharing her decision split from Hardrict.
RELATED PEOPLE
hotnewhiphop.com
Twitter Slams Lauryn Hill’s Daughter For Wearing “White Lives Matter” Shirt With Kanye West
Fans are shocked that 23-year old modeled the controversial tee. Kanye West may be known as a trendsetter, but his latest controversial fad is having the opposite effect. On Monday (October 3) the fashion designer set the Internet on fire after debuting a new T-shirt from his upcoming YZYSZN9 collection that read “White Lives Matter.” Adding fuel to the fire, far right-wing commentator Candace Owens also attended the surprise Yeezy fashion show, while rocking the problematic T-shirt alongside Ye.
hotnewhiphop.com
Swizz Beatz & Diddy Targeted In Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Controversy
Last month, Swizz and Diddy jumped into action on behalf of Ye during his Adidas drama, but people are questioning where they stand now. Exactly as he planned, Kanye West is the talk of the industry. The attention-seeking Rap icon has ruffled feathers this week after he featured “White Lives Matter” designs in his YZYSZN9 show, but it was his anti-Black Lives Matter double down that also caused a ruckus. Now, we find that it isn’t just Ye that is receiving backlash for the display as his friends Sean “Diddy” Combs and Swizz Beatz have been targeted.
hotnewhiphop.com
Chloe Bailey Says She Doesn’t Have “The Closest Relationship” With Her Parents Anymore
As Chloe Bailey’s star continues to rise, the 24-year old’s personal life continues to be a hot topic of conversation. While many fans praise the “Have Mercy” singer for her newly found sensual confidence, others have criticized the singer for “doing too much.”. Chloe has...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Calls Mase A Fake Pastor Who Cons People, Says Rapper Owes Him $3Mil
The former friends and collaborators have been at odds for years over money and masters. As if Hip Hop wasn’t dealing with enough tension, Sean “Diddy” Combs has finally spoken directly about his ongoing rift with Mase. It was back in the Golden Era of Hip Hop when Mase was one of Bad Boy Records’ biggest earners with songs taking over the charts. Those jams are still staples on party playlists and amassed the Harlem World rapper much success, however, Mase revealed that not everything that glitters is gold.
IN THIS ARTICLE
hotnewhiphop.com
NBA YoungBoy Flexes Dance Skills In New TikTok Video
Fans flooded the comment section with mixed reactions to the viral clip. NBA YoungBoy’s music has always translated well on TikTok. Earlier this year, his “Whap” challenge took over the social networking site, with fans showing off their best dance skill’s to the 22-year old rapper’s hit song. Nipsey Hussel’s 13-year old daughter, Emani, took to TikTok to share her own routine to YoungBoy’s viral trend.
hotnewhiphop.com
Megan Thee Stallion Is “Inspired” By Married Friends: “Pressure’s On Pardi”
She joked that her friends were “giving real Hot Wife sh*t.”. Their names may have been in controversies in the past, but Megan Thee Stallion and Parison Fontaine are one of the more unproblematic couples in Hip Hop. The pair have been known to share their intimate moments with fans, often joking or showing affection in photos or videos, including a recent social media post.
hotnewhiphop.com
Jamie Foxx Reflects On Powerful BLM Impact Amid Kanye West Drama
Foxx didn’t name his “Gold Digger” collaborator in his pro-BLM post but did say that the movement’s narrative has been “twisted.”. It’s only Tuesday (October 4) and this week is already kicking off with a bang. Last night, fans were keenly focused on Twitter after Cardi B and JT erupted in a scathing back and forth. The ladies turned the spat into disses about career statuses, and before anyone knew, the “Up” rapper’s sister joined the fray. Although that verbal chaos left some fans disheartened with the growing beef among women in Hip Hop, nothing could prepare the masses for Kanye West.
hotnewhiphop.com
Air Jordan 3 “Lucky Green” Rumored Release Date Revealed
This Air Jordan 3 may appeal to Celtics fans. One of the best sneakers of all-time is Tinker Hatfield’s Air Jordan 3. This shoe from 1988 has received a ton of amazing color schemes over the years, and all of these years later, Jumpman still isn’t done with creating new offerings. They understand that fans are yearning for more, and in 2023, that is exactly what they will deliver to sneakerheads all over the world.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
hotnewhiphop.com
Tory Lanez Touches On Legal Woes: “I’m Actively Facing 24 Years”
“This is not no play-play situation,” he told Akademiks of his ongoing case with Megan Thee Stallion. His recent antics have caused him to become a public spectacle once again, but Tory Lanez insists that he’s keeping out of trouble. As fans praise his latest album Sorry 4 What, Lanez is once again at the center of controversy. Just prior to being named in a lawsuit by a pregnant woman, he faced backlash for allegedly attacking August Alsina after the singer failed to greet him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Boosie Badazz Is Dripping Hard On “Water Water”
Boosie Badazz is getting deeper into the film industry. The Baton Rouge legend released his film, My Struggle in 2018. Most recently, Badazz unveiled his new film, Water Boyz, which dives into the story behind Atlanta’s infamous Water Boys. It only made sense that Boosie would drop off music...
hotnewhiphop.com
Diddy Suggests Kanye West’s “White Lives Matter” Message Is “Misconstrued”
He called Ye a “free thinker” and says this isn’t the time to “condemn Kanye or cancel him.” Charlamagne told Diddy not to make excuses. Not long after Kanye West and his “White Lives Matter” advocacy went viral, the public began demanding for Sean “Diddy” Combs of Swizz Beatz to comment on the controversy. It was just about a month ago when West called out Adidas for copying his designs, and the complaints were widely supported by his equally as famous friends. Both Swizz and Diddy posted to their social media accounts, calling for a boycott of Adidas on behalf of West and the culture. People questioned what the pair thought of West’s anti-BLM stance.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Says “Everyone Knows Black Lives Matter Was A Scam”
Kanye West responds to criticism over his “White Lives Matter” t-shirt. Kanye West’s YZY SZN 9 debut at Paris Fashion Week stirred up a storm on social media. Alongside Candace Owens, the two were rocking “White Lives Matter” t-shirts, prompting a flurry of backlash. Jaden...
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Receives Wave Of Backlash Over “White Lives Matter” Garb
Ye & Candace Owens promoted WLM as Van Lathan, Jemele Hill, Jaden Smith, and many more condemned the rapper’s message. This isn’t how we expect you thought the start of your week would go, but Kanye West knows how to shake things up. When he isn’t taking a chance at the presidency, tearing up music charts, touring the world, launching a school, recruiting for a team, or ranting on social media, Ye is storming the fashion world. Earlier today, a fire was lit under the internet when his YZYSZN9 collection made its debut. Not every piece was applauded.
hotnewhiphop.com
Kanye West Responds To Tremaine Emory Blasting Him Over Virgil Abloh Comments
The controversial star is clapping back at the Supreme creator director. Kanye West has found himself caught in the crossfire of social media once again. Earlier this week, the famed designer caused a stir in the hip hop community, the fashion world and the Internet after wearing and designing “White Lives Matter” tees for his surprise Yeezy fashion show in Paris.
hotnewhiphop.com
Ahmaud Arbery’s Mother Slams Kanye West Over “White Lives Matter” Shirt
Ahmaud Arbery’s mother is not happy with Kanye West for rocking a “White Lives Matter” shirt at his YZY SZN 9 show. Ahmaud Arbery’s mother, Wanda Cooper-James, called out Kanye West for making a “mockery” of the Black Lives Matter movement in a statement provided to Rolling Stone on Tuesday. West had worn a shirt with the phrase, “White Lives Matter,” during his YZY SZN 9 fashion show.
hotnewhiphop.com
Casanova Thanks Lil Tjay For “Not Forgetting About” Him
Tjay appeared in a FaceTime call with the incarcerated rapper. We’re fast approaching two years since Casanova was first detained by federal authorities. It was in December 2020 when the New York rapper was named in a RICO indictment that alleged he was a member of the Gorilla Stone Nation street gang. The alleged criminal enterprise is accused of being actively involved in drug trafficking and murder, but Casanova has long stated that he has not been entangled in illegal activities.
Comments / 0