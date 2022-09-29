Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
atlanticcityweekly.com
A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...
Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
PhillyBite
Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops
- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
New Jersey Monthly
Haunted Attractions Sure to Scare NJ This Fall
Itching for a good scare this Halloween season? Look no further than these haunted attractions located all over New Jersey. Creepy walking trails and corn mazes play host to eerie shadows sure to set off your fight or flight reflexes, while a drive-through adventure gives participants a little distance from the frights.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you
Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
Shake Shack and a new breakfast & lunch restaurant could be coming to Ocean County, NJ
I would appreciate one closer to me in Ocean County, and rumor has it a Shake Shack is planned for Brick. Well, it’s really not a rumor, it’s being reported by Brick Shorebeat. According to the report, Shake Shack isn’t the only restaurant planned for the location where...
This Legendary Bar Has Been Named The Best In New Jersey For 2022
New Jersey is home to a lot of great places to get a cocktail, but a legendary New Jersey bar has just received the honor of being the best in the state. New Jersey has always been well known for our watering holes, and we've always had a great reputation for having awesome clubs, bars, and bartenders.
4 Things That Ocean Countyans Get Annoyed At the Most
Everyone has opinions about what annoys them the most about living in this state. The positives are where we'll start. We have beautiful beaches, close to NYC and Philadelphia, and in New Jersey, believe it or not, we have big hearts and will help out a neighbor in a second. I love that.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Jersey Mike’s Sub Is Opening 14 More NJ Locations – Here’s Where!
This popular New Jersey-based chain is expanding its empire in its home state!. Jersey Mike's Subs, one of the most-thriving hoagie/sub sandwich shops in the country, and certainly one of the most-familiar in New Jersey, is about to open 14 more locations here in the Garden State, according to NJ.com.
Another Generation-old NJ Shore Boardwalk Restaurant Closing For Good
If you have lost count of all of the restaurants in New Jersey that have announced their demise over the past several weeks, you aren't the only one. This year, it seems to be particularly brutal as eateries that have been around for decades and decades have pulled the plug.
The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open
The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.
Closing after 30 years despite having best wings in Atlantic City, NJ
Yet another popular, long-standing food and beverage establishment is closing after more than 3 decades in business. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City celebrated 30 years in business this past February 2022. The establishment is being sold. The Pic-A-Lilli Pub Atlantic City will remain open until the sale goes through. We...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Remnants of Hurricane Ian bring flooding to Jersey Shore
The remnants of Hurricane Ian are affecting parts of the Jersey Shore with several roads in low-lying areas being flooded.
Ocean City, NJ man becomes new Jeopardy! champion
An Ocean City, New Jersey man became the new Jeopardy! champion on Friday night.
ocscanner.news
OCEAN COUNTY: PASTOR STEVE FROM DESTINY’S BRIDGE IS SEEKING DONATIONS OF WARM CLOTHES AND CAMPING GEAR FOR THE HOMELESS
Two days ago I got a call from a local church saying they had been putting up a woman in a local hotel for a while, but now they were running out of money, and weren’t able to put her up any longer. I asked the fellow if he would give the woman my number, and to have her call me a little later in the day.
This Amish Farmers' Market in New Jersey is a Must-Visit
Due to its close proximity to Pennsylvania's Amish Country, southern New Jersey is home to dozens of different Amish markets and restaurants. One of the absolute best is the hidden gem of a farmers' market known as The Dutch Wagon.
foxsportsradionewjersey.com
Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations
A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
High tide will bring widespread coastal, bayside flooding in N.J., forecasters say
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Hurricane Ian flooding hits N.J. beaches, and high tides will make it worse | Photos
The continued heavy rainfall and pervasive winds were expected to bring widespread coastal and bayside flooding Monday afternoon in the Garden State as high tide approached, forecasters said. Impacts were expected to be greatest from the coasts of Ocean County down to Atlantic County, which were under a “moderate” risk...
Video: Massive Waves Crash Over North Wildwood, NJ, Seawall
Ian may not be a hurricane anymore, but his presence can still be seen in the form of heavy rain, coastal flooding, and beach erosion along the Jersey Shore. Check out this video of a massive wave crashing over a sea wall in North Wildwood. Watch as water from the...
Comments / 0