Beach Haven, NJ

atlanticcityweekly.com

A night at Josie Kelly’s Public House ...

Now that summer is over and the cold weather is starting to creep up, gone are the days for outside bars and beach drinking. But of course, that doesn’t mean we can’t take the fun elsewhere. Looking for an indoor spot that still offers a great night out?...
SOMERS POINT, NJ
PhillyBite

Where Are the Best New Jersey Thrift Shops

- If you are in the market for new clothes and looking for a great price, you might wonder where the best thrift shops are in New Jersey. There are a variety of New Jersey thrift shops that accept donations. These shops have a great collection of clothing for affordable prices and a selection of toys and home decor.
PRINCETON, NJ
New Jersey Monthly

Haunted Attractions Sure to Scare NJ This Fall

Itching for a good scare this Halloween season? Look no further than these haunted attractions located all over New Jersey. Creepy walking trails and corn mazes play host to eerie shadows sure to set off your fight or flight reflexes, while a drive-through adventure gives participants a little distance from the frights.
ALLENTOWN, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
Beach Haven, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Meet this curious NJ squirrel that walks right up to you

Something you don't see every day in New Jersey. When wildlife walks right up to you without you doing anything to prompt it. This is something that happened to me while working on my laptop at Monmouth County's Thompson Park in Lincroft, NJ. I was just sitting there minding my own business when all of a sudden, this little squirrel approached me.
MONMOUTH COUNTY, NJ
#Local Life#Localevent#Lbi#Blue Point#Babe Ros#Tide Table Group#Crust Crumb#Health Village Imaging#Brandon Ireland Band#Yam Yam
Secret NYC

The Largest Halloween Experience On The Eastern Seaboard Is Officially Open

The groundbreaking Haunt O’ Ween experience is finally open in Holmdel, New Jersey. Guests can explore this 200,000-square-foot, spooky playground starting September 30 through October 31. From multimedia scavenger hunt by Netflix and large-scale trick-or-treating to potion-making and 24′ pumpkin slide, your only fear should be missing out. Your journey into this haunted haven begins at Bell Works, around an hour’s drive from New York City. Guests are welcomed into the oversized Town of Haunt O’ Ween, where the magic begins. Here, eager trick-or-treaters can knock on doors, encounter spooky residents and fill buckets with a seemingly endless supply of candy. Just keep some room for all the other delectable offerings to sink your fangs into.  
HOLMDEL, NJ
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
foxsportsradionewjersey.com

Specialty Doughnut Shop Opening New N.J. Locations

A specialty doughnut shop is opening new locations throughout New Jersey. According to their website ,Mochinut, popular for its combination of Japanese mochi and American doughnuts, will be making its way throughout the Garden State soon. Mochinut has six locations in New Jersey already based in Fort Lee, Norwood, Paramus, Summit, Montclair, and Tenafly. The company will open another location on Oct. 17 at 871 Cooper Landing Rd. in Cherry Hill.
CHERRY HILL, NJ

