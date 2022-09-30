ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
GoFundMe launched for singer Kenny Collins after brain tumour diagnosis

By Fraser Lewry
 6 days ago
A GoFundMe campaign has been launched for former Logan frontman Kenny Collins after he was diagnosed with a brain tumour. Collins, who fronted the Scottish rockers from their formation in 2003 until they disbanded in 2014, collapsed at home on September 8 and was rushed to hospital.

"By evening, his worst nightmares had come true when he was diagnosed with a 3cm mass on his brain," said the GoFundMe organisers. "The next morning he had an emergency operation to drain the life-threatening fluid from his head.

"The surgeons then advised that he would require major surgery to reduce the size of the tumour. The doctors have told him they cannot remove all of it, due to its dangerous location in relation to his brain stem."

Collins underwent a second, eight-hour operation on September 19, and while the biopsy results confirmed that the tumour was benign, the singer is currently battling a serious infection in hospital and has faced a third bout of surgery.

Friends of Collins's family have launched the GoFundMe campaign to support the singer's family as he currently receives no income. Collins had recently resigned from his job of 16 years to work elsewhere, but does not receive statutory sick pay as he had not yet started the new job.

Organiser Rhona Lappin told the Daily Record , "Kenny has always been a vivacious character, full of fun and banter. He has always helped others during their time of need. Ironically, he completed the Glasgow Kiltwalk a few years ago to raise money for Brain Tumour Awareness.

"Kenny and his family are still unaware of what further treatment will be required and how long it will take for him to be back on his feet and feeling and functioning better."

Logan released five albums during their career, working on final album The Great Unknown with late Grammy Award winning producer Keith Olsen, whose credits include Scorpions, Whitesnake, Journey, Fleetwood Mac and more. They also supported the likes of Alter Bridge and Thunder, and played at the Download Festival in 2009.

Support the GoFundMe campaign .

Louder

Louder

