ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

What harnessing geothermal power shares with fracking

By Paul Brown
The Guardian
The Guardian
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1T01aE_0iGC0Kk000
Workers connect hoses between a pipeline and water tanks at a fracking site in North Dakota, US.

There can be few issues in the climate debate as controversial as fracking for gas. The release of methane from drilling and during the extraction process, plus the extra carbon dioxide from burning gas, makes climate change more rapid and dangerous. One of the arguments against fracking has also been the probability of triggering earthquakes.

But environmental activists who use the earth tremor argument against fracking should probably be cautious if they are in favour of alternative solutions – gaining geothermal energy and lithium via boreholes from hot rocks beneath our feet.

For geothermal power, these extraction systems work by drilling down two deep boreholes into the rocks and then pumping water round a loop. The hot water from the depths is potentially a large source of carbon-free renewable energy.

Lithium, needed for batteries for electric cars, and in demand globally in ever increasing quantities, is extracted by a somewhat similar method, depending on the local geology. The water pumped round the deep boreholes under the West Country dissolves lithium from the rocks that is extracted when the hot water returns to the surface.

Once operational the heat and lithium extraction schemes in Cornwall should have no detrimental effect on the climate, but unsurprisingly the extraction method, as at the Eden Project in Cornwall, also causes earth tremors.

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

Loretta Lynn obituary

Country music has sometimes been described as the authentic blue collar voice of the American south. In the past half-century no singer and songwriter did more to justify that claim than Loretta Lynn, who has died aged 90. In the words of the music historian Bill Malone, Lynn’s songs “spoke for working-class women in a way no ardent feminist could ever do”.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Geothermal Power#Fracking#Geothermal Energy#Renewable Energy#Methane#Cornwall
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Earthquakes
NewsBreak
Electric Vehicles
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
The Guardian

Hurricane Ian was less a natural disaster than a human-made one. We must stop building on swamps

Remember when Donald Trump reportedly suggested that we nuke hurricanes in order to stop them hitting the United States? That idea was obviously ludicrous and got rightly ridiculed. Ultimately, however, Trump’s ideas weren’t much more absurd than the accepted status quo in the US – which is to build large amounts of housing on land vulnerable to natural disasters. Fantasies of nuking hurricanes are ultimately just as ridiculous as fantasies that millions of people can move on to paved-over swampland in the most hurricane-ravaged state in the US without disaster striking.
FLORIDA STATE
The Guardian

Putin appears to admit severe Russian losses in Ukraine

The Russian president, Vladimir Putin, has appeared to concede the severity of the Kremlin’s recent military reversals in Ukraine, insisting Russia would “stabilise” the situation in four Ukrainian regions it illegally claimed as its own territory last week. Russia has suffered significant losses in two of the...
POLITICS
The Guardian

The Guardian

460K+
Followers
105K+
Post
210M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy