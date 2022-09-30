ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Newark, DE

Golf tournament raises money to send Newark girl to swim with dolphins

By By Matt Smith
Newark Post Online
Newark Post Online
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zOju8_0iGC08EX00

When 7-year-old Emmy Rea started watching dolphin videos, she developed a passion for the marine mammals.

“She just developed her love of dolphins over time,” Carrie Rea, Emmy’s mother, said. “She’s never actually seen them in person.”

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Delaware LIVE News

Forward Journey: Programs for young severely disabled adults

The only Delaware agency that offers day programs for young adults with multiple and severe disabilities has changed its name and is holding a COVID-delayed open house to show off a facility that was new in 2020. Forward Journey Adult Day Services, founded in 2006 in a church Sunday School room, was formerly known as C.E.R.T.S., or Collaborative Effort to ... Read More
DELAWARE STATE
delawarebusinessnow.com

Food and drink: First Watch, Famous Dave’s, Kid’s, Dunkin’

First Watch has opened its second Delaware location at Barley Mill Plaza, near the Wegmans market, which is slated to open late this month. The Barley Mill location is the second in Delaware for the 445-unit breakfast and lunch spot. The other restaurant is in the Christiana-Stanton area across from the Delaware Tech campus.
WILMINGTON, DE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Delaware Society
Newark, DE
Lifestyle
City
Newark, DE
Newark, DE
Sports
Local
Delaware Lifestyle
Newark, DE
Society
Local
Delaware Sports
Delaware State
Delaware Pets & Animals
WBOC

Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October

DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
GEORGETOWN, DE
CBS Philly

Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware

NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
NEW CASTLE, DE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dolphins#Marine Mammals
WDEL 1150AM

Hope wins an Emmy

"The Pathway Home" a documentary about the New Castle County's Hope Center, was awarded a Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the category of Societal Concerns - long form content. County Executive Matt Meyer was listed as executive producer of the piece; the county's director of digital...
NEW CASTLE COUNTY, DE
WBOC

Series of Storms Impact Kent County

Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
KENT COUNTY, DE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
Cape Gazette

Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland

Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
DELAWARE STATE
WBOC

Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus

Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
DELAWARE STATE
WMDT.com

Police searching for wanted Milford man

MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Milford man. Police say 47-year-old Robert Cannon has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. He is approximately 5’9″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
MILFORD, DE
Lodging

The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware

WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash

SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
SMYRNA, DE
Newark Post Online

Newark Post Online

Newark, DE
1K+
Followers
247
Post
93K+
Views
ABOUT

Weekly newspaper serving Greater Newark. The Newark Post has emerged as the leading source of news and information for western New Castle County through the website newarkpostonline.com and its print edition that is distributed throughout Newark on Fridays.

 https://www.newarkpostonline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy