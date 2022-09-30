Golf tournament raises money to send Newark girl to swim with dolphins

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Disappeared In Delaware: Where Are These Missing People?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNew Castle, DE
Teen Girl Was Five Months Pregnant When She Disappeared From Her Newark, Delaware Home. Where Is Janteyl Johnson?The Vivid Faces of the VanishedNewark, DE
He Went For A Weekend Visit With His Father. He Never Returned. The Disappearance Of Shawn WhiteThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedWilmington, DE
View the Most Stunning Fall Foliage Along this Maryland Boat RideTravel MavenChesapeake City, MD
$3 million lottery ticket recently sold at Pennsylvania gas stationKristen WaltersWest Chester, PA
Dom and Mia's is a Delco honor to couple's hometown area, to young lives lost
The names chosen for this new Springfield restaurant come from a sad story, but the family also takes joy in honoring the remembrance of the namesakes, and the awareness their story can bring.
Forward Journey: Programs for young severely disabled adults
The only Delaware agency that offers day programs for young adults with multiple and severe disabilities has changed its name and is holding a COVID-delayed open house to show off a facility that was new in 2020. Forward Journey Adult Day Services, founded in 2006 in a church Sunday School room, was formerly known as C.E.R.T.S., or Collaborative Effort to ... Read More
A Delaware food bank is breaking ground on downstate location to meet rise in demand
The Food Bank of Delaware recently broke ground on its new Sussex County center in Milford, a 67,000-square-foot facility that will provide expanded training programs and food distribution capabilities. The building, which will replace the present 16,000-square-foot Milford Branch on Mattlind Way, is scheduled to open in October 2023. The...
delawarebusinessnow.com
Food and drink: First Watch, Famous Dave’s, Kid’s, Dunkin’
First Watch has opened its second Delaware location at Barley Mill Plaza, near the Wegmans market, which is slated to open late this month. The Barley Mill location is the second in Delaware for the 445-unit breakfast and lunch spot. The other restaurant is in the Christiana-Stanton area across from the Delaware Tech campus.
WBOC
Food Bank of Delaware Hosting Drive-thru Mobile Pantries in October
DOVER, Del. - The Food Bank of Delaware on Wednesday announced the dates for its October drive-thru mobile food pantries. The first one is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 10 starting at 10 a.m. at Crossroad Community Church in Georgetown. The Food Bank of Delaware requests that participants make sure their trunks or back seats are cleared out so volunteers can load food.
Shelter pets displaced by Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware
NEW CASTLE, Del. (CBS) -- Pets displaced by Hurricane Ian are now arriving in the Philadelphia area. A flight carrying dozens of dogs and cats landed in New Castle, Delaware, on Monday.Help is exactly what's going on here. The Brandywine Valley SPCA has worked together with the Naples Humane Society, Petco Love and Wings of Rescue to fly shelter pets from storm-ravaged areas in Florida to the Delaware Valley in the hopes they'll be adopted here."They were in shelter prior to the storm hitting," Second Chance program manager Laura Page said. "These are not animals whose owners are looking for...
Rare purple pearl found in Rehoboth Beach gets appraised
Remember the Phoenixville man who found a rare, purple pearl in the clam appetizer he almost sent back at a Rehoboth Beach restaurant this summer?
A Heartfelt Reunion: Soldier Surprises Son at Drexel Hill Middle School
Nick Meehan reunited with his son, Nathan at Drexel Hill Middle School.Image via the Upper Darby School District. Nick Meehan was teaching business at Upper Darby High School when he was summoned abroad.
fox29.com
Dozens of shelter animals rescued from Hurricane Ian arrive in Delaware, ready for adoption
NEW CASTLE, Del. - Out of all the loss, devastation, and heartbreak that has come from Southwest Florida this week, there is still hope for some of the displaced, four-legged victims of the storm. The Brandywine Valley SPCA organized a rescue airlift of shelter animals from Florida following Hurricane Ian's...
WDEL 1150AM
Hope wins an Emmy
"The Pathway Home" a documentary about the New Castle County's Hope Center, was awarded a Mid-Atlantic Regional Emmy on Saturday, October 1, 2022, in the category of Societal Concerns - long form content. County Executive Matt Meyer was listed as executive producer of the piece; the county's director of digital...
WMDT.com
Food Bank of Delaware to expand footprint in Milford with new facility
MILFORD, Del. – The Food Bank of Delaware is looking to grow its presence in Milford with the opening of a new facility. Back in 2013, the food bank expanded its current building and since then identified that additional space was needed. The $34 million project will serve citizens...
WBOC
Series of Storms Impact Kent County
Although beach towns in southern Delaware are being hit the hardest, what's left of Hurricane Ian impacts Kent County as well. Roads in Milford, Magnolia and Frederica have been closed off due to flooding.
Everything about this N.J. winery, from the name to the awards, says top of the line
For years, the South Jersey producer was called Heritage Vineyards, and it was doing quite well. Actually, it began doing so well that it necessitated a rebranding, including a new name. “We decided to rebrand from Heritage Vineyards to William Heritage Winery because a wine writer from Robert Parker’s Wine...
Cape Gazette
Events This Weekend in Delaware and Maryland
Well, there's not much we can say about last weekend other than it was pretty much a complete washout thanks to the remnants of Hurricane Ian that were felt in our area over the course of several days. Many of the fall's biggest and best festivals fell victim to Mother...
WBOC
Delaware Department of Corrections Offering $10k Hiring Bonus
Dover, DE – New Correctional Officer recruits for the Delaware Department of Correction, will receive a $10,000 signing bonus, effective immediately. This increased $10,000 signing bonus will be available for the next Correctional Officer Training Academy classes which are scheduled to begin in October, one of six academy classes offered throughout the year. Candidates can begin their application process online at, here. Potential applicants who have questions about the hiring process or want to learn more about the Department are encouraged to contact DOC’s recruiters at 302-739-JOIN (5646) or doc.recruiting@delaware.gov or can visit DOC’s recruiting webpage at www.joindelawaredoc.com.
WMDT.com
“Your body is like shaking:” Texas Roadhouse’s meat cutting competition demonstrates techniques for providing quality beef
HARRINGTON, Del.- 10 local meat cutters, nearly 40 pounds of beef, and $25,000 up for grabs. The stakes were high as Texas Roadhouse’s annual Slice on Ice Qualifier Competition made a chilly return at the ice skating rink on Delaware State Fairgrounds. Product Coach Steven Loper says behind the...
WMDT.com
Police searching for wanted Milford man
MILFORD, Del. – Delaware State Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a wanted Milford man. Police say 47-year-old Robert Cannon has an active felony warrant out of Troop 5. He is approximately 5’9″, approximately 160 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes. Anyone...
Lodging
The Quoin Opens in Wilmington, Delaware
WILMINGTON, Delaware—The Quoin, developed and designed by Philadelphia-based Method Co. in partnership with The Buccini/Pollin Group, Inc. (BPG), officially opened its doors on the corner of Sixth and Lower Market Street in the heart of Wilmington, Delaware’s historic district. The hotel is housed in the former Security Trust & Safe Deposit Company Building, a four-story brownstone dating back to 1885 that was designed by Frank Furness of Frank Furness & Evans Architects.
NBC Philadelphia
Nor'easter Brings Coastal Flooding to Jersey Shore, Chilly Rain to Philly
Léelo en español aquí. Coastal flood warnings and high wind advisories are in effect along the Jersey Shore as a coastal nor'easter batters the Philadelphia region for the first half of our workweek. NBC10 First Alert Weather meteorologist Steve Sosna issued a First Alert for the Jersey...
WBOC
Two Killed in Smyrna Motorcycle Crash
SMYRNA, Dell. Two people are dead following a motorcycle crash that occurred Sunday night in Smyrna. Delaware State Police said that shortly after 7 p.m., a Harley-Davidson FXD motorcycle was traveling northbound on Dupont Parkway north of Paddock Road and approaching the Smyrna rest area. Troopers said that for unknown reasons, the operator lost control of the vehicle and the motorcycle began sliding on its side. At this time, the Harley-Davidson was struck by another unknown vehicle, causing the motorcycle to be redirected towards the entrance to the Smyrna rest area, where it came to rest in the right northbound lane of Dupont Parkway. The second vehicle subsequently fled the scene, police said.
Newark Post Online
