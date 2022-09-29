ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheney, WA

KHQ Right Now

Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program

PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs

Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9

PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
PULLMAN, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park

SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling it. Bruce...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena

SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Crews respond to fire near Spangle

Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
SPANGLE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Spokane Police Department K9 'Zeus' retiring after 1,500 deployments

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) K9 "Zeus" is retiring on Monday after 1,507 deployments since his career began in 2015. Zeus will spend his retirement with his handler, Officer Todd Belitz, and lead the life of a pet. Zeus completed nearly 2,900 training hours, did more than...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead

BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
BONNER COUNTY, ID
KHQ Right Now

Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant

POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
POST FALLS, ID
KHQ Right Now

Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
SPOKANE VALLEY, WA
KHQ Right Now

Man arrested for rape in downtown Spokane

SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Sept. 26, a woman reported a sexual assault to Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to SPD, she told investigators she'd been assaulted while walking her dog just after 1 a.m. on the east 100 block of 1st Ave. She said an unknown man approached her and struck up a brief, casual conversation before attacking her by tackling her to the ground. During the assault, she fought to defend herself and injured the man, causing him to flee.
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2

SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
SPOKANE, WA
KHQ Right Now

Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices

COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
COEUR D'ALENE, ID

