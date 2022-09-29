Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO