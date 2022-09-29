Read full article on original website
KHQ Right Now
Prep roundup: Kaiti Low scores three goals to lift Cheney girls soccer; Jessica Waters homers twice for Mt. Spokane
Roundup of Monday's high school sports action from the Greater Spokane League. Cheney 5, Lewis and Clark 0: Kaiti Low scored three goals and the Blackhawks (6-6, 2-3) defeated the visiting Tigers (10-2, 4-1) in a GSL 4A/3A game. Kiah Klauss made eight saves in the shutout. Gonzaga Prep 1,...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State rewind: Cameron Ward regroups, finishes strong to close out win over Cal
PULLMAN – Cameron Ward showed clear signs of frustration after he tossed his second red-zone interception of the game. But the Washington State quarterback regrouped and finished strong. WSU’s offense, protecting a 14-3 lead against Cal midway through the third quarter on Saturday at Gesa Field, committed a potentially...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State notebook: Receiver Zeriah Beason no longer with Cougar program
PULLMAN – Wide receiver Zeriah Beason is no longer a member of Washington State's football program, Cougars coach Jake Dickert told media members Monday. Beason joined WSU this offseason after two years at Oregon State. He captured a role in the Cougs' receiver rotation during fall camp, but never appeared in a game. A few days before WSU's season opener, Dickert informed reporters that Beason would be out indefinitely as he worked through unspecified "eligibility issues."
KHQ Right Now
First look: Washington State heads to Los Angeles for marquee matchup with No. 6 USC
What is it? Washington State (4-1, 1-1 Pac-12), coming off a win over Cal, travels to Southern California hoping to pull off an upset victory against the USC Trojans (5-0, 3-0) – the front-runners in the Pac-12 and the sixth-ranked team in the nation. Where is it? After a...
KHQ Right Now
Washington State defense bottles up Cal, Cougar offense seals 28-9 victory with late surge
PULLMAN – Washington State’s defense bounced back with a well-rounded performance. The Cougars’ offense finished the job. WSU forced nine Cal punts and the Cougar Air Raid put together back-to-back scoring possessions to pull away in the fourth quarter of a 28-9 homecoming victory over the Golden Bears on Saturday afternoon at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
'We've got weapons': Gonzaga's Nolan Hickman works through offseason, ready to take next step with loaded backcourt
Nolan Hickman knows it’s too early to rush to conclusions, but the sophomore guard has also seen enough to know the hype and excitement surrounding Gonzaga’s backcourt in 2022-23 isn’t misplaced. “Backcourt is going to be scary. We’ve got weapons,” Hickman said on Sunday after putting a...
KHQ Right Now
Jacob Thorpe: Washington State's win over Cal shows collapse won't be commonplace for this year's Cougs
Fans can be forgiven for the sense of collective unease that settled on Martin Stadium early in the fourth quarter of Washington State’s homecoming game against California. Fresh off one fourth-quarter collapse in Pullman last week, and with such a history for giving up late leads that “Coug it” can be found in regional newspapers at least as far back 2003, only the most optimistic denizens of Cougar Country did not get a little nervous when the Golden Bears scored their first touchdown of the game to pull within five points with 13 minutes left to play.
KHQ Right Now
TV Take: At times it wasn't pretty, but Washington State's win over Cal was a story of defense
Pretty? No, unless a win, any win, can be considered beautiful. Washington State overcame its – read, Cameron Ward – mistakes, made enough plays – read, Cameron Ward – and topped California 28-9 on homecoming Saturday in Pullman. If you couldn’t make the trek to the...
KHQ Right Now
Recap and highlights: Washington State, Cameron Ward respond in fourth quarter to beat California 28-9
PULLMAN – Inconsistency from the Washington State quarterback kept the door open. But right as California arrived, he closed it shut. Cameron Ward found Renard Bell on a 37-yard touchdown early in the fourth quarter to stamp out any thought of a comeback and the Cougars beat the Golden Bears 28-9 on Saturday in front of a homecoming crowd of 23,021 at Gesa Field.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane neighborhood shocked over closure of Orchard Avenue Park
SPOKANE, Wash. - Orchard Avenue Park, near the Chief Garry Park neighborhood in northeast Spokane, may be closing down for good after the county decided to not renew it's contract with Felts Field, the owners of the property. Neighbors say they only found out because crews began disassembling it. Bruce...
KHQ Right Now
Iron Maiden rocked fans with high-energy show at the Spokane Arena
SPOKANE, Wash. - One of the biggest acts in heavy metal delighted a near-capacity crowd in the Spokane Arena Friday evening. After Trivium warmed up the audience, a recording of UFO's "Doctor Doctor" was used to build anticipation, leading into Iron Maiden's "Senjutsu" opener. The first half of the performance...
KHQ Right Now
Crews respond to fire near Spangle
Crews responded to a call of a structure fire off of Smythe Road after 2 p.m. on Sunday, and arrived to find a barn fully-involved. Crews worked to keep the fire contained to the barn to prevent it from spreading to a nearby house. Spokane County Fire District 3 Chief Cody Rohrbach said they were successful in doing that.
KHQ Right Now
Spokane Police Department K9 'Zeus' retiring after 1,500 deployments
SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Police Department's (SPD) K9 "Zeus" is retiring on Monday after 1,507 deployments since his career began in 2015. Zeus will spend his retirement with his handler, Officer Todd Belitz, and lead the life of a pet. Zeus completed nearly 2,900 training hours, did more than...
KHQ Right Now
Motorcycle crash in Bonner County leaves 2 dead
BONNER COUNTY, Idaho - Idaho State Police (ISP) are investigating a motorcycle crash that killed two people on Sunday, Oct. 2, around 4 p.m. According to a release, the pair had been south on SH-41 when the driver crossed over the center line, ran off the highway over the east shoulder, and crashed into the tree line. No other vehicles were involved.
KHQ Right Now
Family confirms body of Sandy Williams was recovered from floatplane wreckage
ISLAND COUNTY, Wash. - Authorities report around 80 percent of the floatplane has been recovered after a fatal crash in the Puget Sound in September. During the recovery of the wreckage, five additional victims were found as well, bringing the total number of recovered bodies to six. Four remain unaccounted for.
KHQ Right Now
Post Falls police searching for man with felony warrant
POST FALLS, IDAHO – On Oct. 2nd at approximately 5 p.m., the Post Falls Police Department received a phone call saying 31-year-old Post Falls resident, William Vankomen, was at a residence in the 300 block of E Sand Wedge Drive, and had a felony warrant for his arrest. It...
KHQ Right Now
Man rams stolen car into McDonald's, arrested for vehicle theft
SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. - On Thursday, Sept. 29, Spokane Valley Police Department (SVPD) received a report of a car theft, with the victim saying her 2020 Toyota Corolla had been stolen. Just two days later on Oct. 1, she called SVPD to report she'd located her stolen vehicle parked in a McDonald's stall on Havana St. with an unknown man inside.
KHQ Right Now
Man arrested for rape in downtown Spokane
SPOKANE, Wash. - On Monday, Sept. 26, a woman reported a sexual assault to Spokane Police Department (SPD). According to SPD, she told investigators she'd been assaulted while walking her dog just after 1 a.m. on the east 100 block of 1st Ave. She said an unknown man approached her and struck up a brief, casual conversation before attacking her by tackling her to the ground. During the assault, she fought to defend herself and injured the man, causing him to flee.
KHQ Right Now
FeastFest features free food samples from women chefs on Oct. 2
SPOKANE, Wash. - Feast World Kitchen is hosting its inaugural FeastFest at its location in downtown Spokane from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 2. FeastFest features free samples made by ten women chefs from all over the world. There will also be music, fun for kids and more. According to Feast...
KHQ Right Now
Entire CDA apartment complex delivered eviction notices
COEUR d’ALENE, Idaho - An entire complex on Ironwood Drive in Coeur d’Alene was sent an eviction letter with no clear reason. The tenants got the letter on Oct. 1, just one day after another letter informed them of the new property owner. Those letters told residents that...
