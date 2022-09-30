ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Daily Mail

Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title

Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
CHICAGO, IL
SFGate

Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday

NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
QUEENS, NY
