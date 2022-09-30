Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Yankees superstar Aaron Judge narrowly misses out on clinching the Triple Crown as Minnesota Twins' Luis Arraez spoils the record-breaker's party by hitting a double against the White Sox to win the AL batting title
Minnesota's Luis Arraez got a Louis Vuitton roller bag from Carlos Correa. The New York Mets' Jeff McNeil is being gifted a car by Francisco Lindor. Winning batting titles on the final day of the season was rewarding. 'I couldn't sleep last night, just thinking and thinking about it,' Arraez...
With firing of Mike Matheny, KC Royals have gone full circle from patience to urgency
After a disheartening season, the once-slow-to-act Royals continued making sweeping changes on Wednesday by firing manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred.
SFGate
Nationals-Mets game rained out, doubleheader Tuesday
NEW YORK (AP) — Rain in New York and a Braves loss in Miami kept the Mets in the NL East race for at least another day. The scheduled game between the Mets and Washington Nationals was postponed Monday night by daylong showers and will be made up as part of a single-admission doubleheader Tuesday at Citi Field.
Protester from notorious Bay Area group bloodied by Rams LB after running on 49ers' field
The incident showed how painful it can be to take a hit from an NFL defender.
Stars sign 41-goal scorer Robertson to $31M, 4-year deal
Jason Robertson has signed a $31 million, four-year contract with the Dallas Stars after missing the first two weeks of training camp. The Stars announced the deal with their young 41-goal scorer
