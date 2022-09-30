Coonley, Desanto, defense lead Armuchee to convincing win

Armuchee’s Jackson Coonley (3) cuts behind a block on a run in the first half of Thursday’s game against Chattooga. Chris Fincher

After a back-and-forth first half Thursday, Armuchee took control over the final two quarters to earn a 54-21 homecoming victory over Chattooga, snap a three-game losing skid and improve to .500 in region play.

Armuchee (3-3, 1-1 Region 7-A Division I) led 27-21 at the break after each team traded several blows over the first two quarters, but the host Indians’ defense shut down the visiting Indians from there, and Armuchee’s offense put together several impressive drives to pull away for good.

After Armuchee’s Ryland Steen recovered a fumble on Chattooga’s first play of the second half, the offense cashed it in a few plays later as Jackson Coonley scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to put his team up 34-21 early in the third quarter. It was one of three Coonley TD runs on the night.

Armuchee proceeded to recover a pooch kick on the kickoff and continue its momentum with another scoring drive to make it 40-21 as quarterback Chandler Desanto found the end zone this time from 1 yard out.

Armuchee added one more touchdown later in the third to all but seal the game as Coonley scampered in from 9 yards away on another drive that was set up by a Chattooga turnover forced by the defense.

After several punts over the final quarter and a half, Armuchee put the icing on the cake late in the fourth with an 8-yard touchdown run by Steen to complete the second-half domination.

Coonley had a huge night for the Indians as he rushed for 148 yards and three touchdowns, while Desanto played a big role as well with 50 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, in addition to 198 yards passing and one touchdown through the air.

Coonley got going early as he scored the game’s opening touchdown on a 7-yard run with 9:02 remaining in the first quarter. Armuchee then made the lead 13-0 as Jaiden Bunch recovered a teammate’s fumble in the end zone late in the opening period.

Chattooga (1-5, 0-2) rallied in the second quarter with two consecutive scores to take a 14-13 lead, but Armuchee answered with a 59-yard scoring drive that ended with an 11-yard touchdown run by Desanto.

After Chattooga once again went ahead at 21-20, Armuchee put together a late drive that culminated in a 29-yard touchdown catch by Jacob Seagraves from Desanto. Seagraves finished with 56 yards receiving in the contest.

The Armuchee defense was stout all night but especially in the second half. It held Chattooga to just 261 total yards in the victory.

Armuchee will look to keep things rolling next week as it travels across the county to take on Pepperell in another important region matchup.