Orange Leader
Little Cypress-Mauriceville on getting tested in Pirates Country. “It is always a grind.”
LITTLE CYPRESS – It was quite the bash last Friday night as the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears got to play on their new turf field for the first time. They came away with a 50-34 victory over Spring Legacy in their last non-district game. However, the Bears (3-2)...
Orange Leader
West Orange-Stark looking to create winning streak against tough, versatile Longhorns
WEST ORANGE – After finding the winning formula again, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs venture into Hamshire-Fannett Friday night to take on the Longhorns in a vital District 9-4A Division II affair. The Mustangs (3-3, 1-1) put it all together in a 53-8 romp of the Liberty Panthers last week,...
Orange Leader
Orangefield Bobcats look to maintain poise with Tarkington coming in
ORANGEFIELD – After making a bold statement last week, the Orangefield Bobcats just want to continue to plow ahead this week as the Tarkington Longhorns march into F.L. McLain Stadium for Homecoming. The Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) are riding high after snagging a momentum-building 25-15 District 10-3A Division I road...
Orange Leader
Bridge City senior leader Noah Broussard ready after bye week with “next man up” mentality
BRIDGE CITY – No question about it, their bye week last week was perfect timing for Bridge City senior Noah Broussard and his Bridge City Cardinals teammates. The Cardinals definitely went into it limping, as the injury bug reared its ugly head. They lost both quarterbacks, including starter Hutch...
Orange Leader
VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats wrap up first half of district strong
ANAHUAC – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the first half of District 22-3A play with a 5-2 record after notching a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 road win over the Anahuac Lady Panthers. Mackenzie Haley had 15 kills for the Lady Bobcats while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had...
Port Arthur News
ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?
Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
kjas.com
Power line falls setting field on fire
With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
Orange Leader
Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark
Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
Orange Leader
Vidor High students venture to Vet Tech Institute of Houston
HOUSTON — Brandy Whisenant’s Vidor High School Veterinary Medical Applications class recently toured the Vet Tech Institute of Houston. The students were able to observe a live surgery and ask career questions to current Vet Assistant students and faculty. One of the students pictured, Lillian Montoya (senior), has...
Main Event Beaumont location scheduled to open in December or January
BEAUMONT, Texas — Main Event, an entertainment venue similar to Dave And Busters, is opening in Beaumont soon. It will open either December 2022 or January 2023, according to the Greater Beaumont Chamber of Commerce. Construction is underway at the site near I-10 and Walden Road. Many city leaders...
'We love you Van' : Southeast Texas motorcycle community mourning loss of director of Cowboy HOG Chapter
BEAUMONT, Texas — Members of the Southeast Texas motorcycle community are mourning the loss of a beloved man who they described as amazing. Rev. Van Edward Jordan Sr. died at his home on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, according to his obituary. He was 56 years old. Rev. Jordan is...
Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning
VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week
Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
MySanAntonio
Entergy, Habitat for Humanity offer free home weatherization to Beaumont residents
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Local agencies recently helped 40 Beaumont households weatherize their homes. From 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday, Houston contractors worked to weather strip, duct seal and insulate ceilings in the homes, along with other repairs that suited the residents' needs.
Texas Roadhouse opening soon near Parkdale Mall, bringing more than 200 jobs to the area
BEAUMONT, Texas — The grand opening of a Lone Star staple that is located near Parkdale Mall and bringing more than 200 jobs to the area is set to soon take place. Due to construction delays, the ribbon cutting ceremony originally scheduled for October 21 has been moved to November, according to a Texas Roadhouse representative.
KPLC TV
Corps of Engineers allocates $46 million to elevate structures on SWLA coast
Lake Charles, La. (KPLC) - The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is allocating an additional $46 million for coastal hurricane protection in Calcasieu, Cameron and Vermilion parishes under the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act. This funding will elevate around 200 structures to the 100-year flood plain as part of...
Port Arthur News
Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management
A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
kjas.com
Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper
The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
kogt.com
Man Killed On Minibike
On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
