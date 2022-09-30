ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Orangefield Bobcats look to maintain poise with Tarkington coming in

ORANGEFIELD – After making a bold statement last week, the Orangefield Bobcats just want to continue to plow ahead this week as the Tarkington Longhorns march into F.L. McLain Stadium for Homecoming. The Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) are riding high after snagging a momentum-building 25-15 District 10-3A Division I road...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

VOLLEY WRAP: Lady Bobcats wrap up first half of district strong

ANAHUAC – The Orangefield Lady Bobcats wrapped up the first half of District 22-3A play with a 5-2 record after notching a 19-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23 road win over the Anahuac Lady Panthers. Mackenzie Haley had 15 kills for the Lady Bobcats while Harleigh Rawls and Greenlea Oldham had...
ANAHUAC, TX
Port Arthur News

ASK A COP — Can you drive in your underwear?

Sal from Bridge City asks: My question is in relation to my girlfriend driving in her panties and bra. Sometimes my girlfriend will go jump in the car to go get something to eat from a drive thru restaurant and just have on her bra and panties. I am worried that is some kinda of indecent act against the law in the state of Texas. She’s not bothered telling me I need to chill. I’m not insecure, I just don’t want her to get into trouble. So is a bra and panties OK to go pick up food in a drive thru?
TEXAS STATE
kjas.com

Power line falls setting field on fire

With fire danger as high as it is, it only takes a little spark to start a big fire and that's what happened late Monday afternoon when a power line fell on County Road 296, better known as "Old Highway 8" on the south side of Jasper. The volunteers of...
JASPER, TX
Orange Leader

Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark

Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Vidor High students venture to Vet Tech Institute of Houston

HOUSTON — Brandy Whisenant’s Vidor High School Veterinary Medical Applications class recently toured the Vet Tech Institute of Houston. The students were able to observe a live surgery and ask career questions to current Vet Assistant students and faculty. One of the students pictured, Lillian Montoya (senior), has...
HOUSTON, TX
12NewsNow

Empty Vidor home destroyed by fire early Monday morning

VIDOR, Texas — An empty home went up in flames early Monday morning in Vidor. Firefighters from Orange County Emergency Services District One responded to the fire at about 5:15 a.m. Monday according to Fire Chief Robert Smith. When firefighters arrived the structure was already beginning to collapse. A...
VIDOR, TX
CAJUN RADIO 1290AM

Lake Charles Will Be Keeping Our Eyes On The Caribbean This Week

Another tropical wave will be entering the lower Caribbean in the next few days reminding us Hurricane season isn't over just yet. Everyone here in SWLA can certainly sympathize with everyone living with the aftermath of Hurricane Ian right now. And we also know the anxiety that comes with seeing another storm system taking a very similar path to the storm that just slammed into your neck of the woods and flipped your world upside down.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Port Arthur News

Changes coming to Port Arthur apartment complex with new management

A longstanding Port Arthur apartment complex is under new management, which has plans to add a number of upgrades for residents and to the site. Pineapple Asset Management, which primarily focuses on properties in the Midwest, acquired Paradise Apartments. Soon to be renamed Palm Harbor Apartments, the facility is the company’s first multi-family property in Texas.
PORT ARTHUR, TX
kjas.com

Witnesses say man threw object at truck causing wreck west of Jasper

The Texas Department of Public Safety has released details about a late Monday morning wreck just west of Jasper that left a man seriously injured, and resulted in the arrest of another man accused of throwing a metal object into traffic and causing the crash. The bizarre accident occurred shortly...
JASPER, TX
kogt.com

Man Killed On Minibike

On Friday, September 30, 2022, at approximately 5:13 p.m., officers of the Bridge City Police Department where dispatched to the intersection of FM 1442 and Bessie Heights Road in Bridge City in reference to an accident involving an automobile and a minibike. Upon arrival to the scene, the operator of...
BRIDGE CITY, TX

