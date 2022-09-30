Read full article on original website
KRQE News 13
Playoff-bound Rays look to beat Red Sox in finale, end skid
Ahead of making their fourth consecutive postseason appearance, the Tampa Bay Rays will conclude the regular season — if weather permits — against the host Boston Red Sox on Wednesday afternoon. Drew Rasmussen (11-7, 2.84 ERA) originally was scheduled to start for the Rays (86-75), but he was...
Mets' Jeff McNeil edges out Dodgers' Freddie Freeman to win 2022 NL batting title
A year removed from the worst statistical season of his career, New York Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil clinched the National League batting title Wednesday, on the final date of the 2022 regular season. McNeil edged out Los Angeles Dodgers first baseman Freddie Freeman for the batting title. McNeil finished...
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
Francisco Lindor and the New York Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most wins in franchise history
MLB playoffs: 2022 MLB postseason bracket, playoff schedule and format
The 2022 Major League Baseball season is drawing to a close and that means it’s time for the MLB playoffs.
MLB・
