John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.

