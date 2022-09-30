Read full article on original website
Murray Ledger & Times
Milkman, Elison win Dirty Birdie Tournament
MURRAY — Velvet Milkman and Lauren Ellison shot a two-day total of 135 to win the recent Dirty Birdie Women’s Tournament at the Murray Country Club. Milkman and Ellison fired a 70-65, besting April and Donna Carter (75-70) by 10 strokes.
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray High gets win in Quad State volleyball even
PADUCAH — Murray High found itself swimming in some very choppy waters this past weekend at the ultra-competitive Quad State Volleyball Tournament, hosted at McCracken County High School. As expected, the Lady Tigers took some bumps, dropping their first five matches against a very strong field. However, they managed...
Murray Ledger & Times
2nd District Boys Soccer Tournament; Cross-Town Classic ... postseason style; Calloway, Murray High prepare for season’s last encounter
Ideas of a Calloway County vs. Murray High title match in this season’s Region 1 Boys Soccer Tournament have long been dashed. The draw will not allow for it. Instead, tonight’s battle in the 2nd District Tournament at Graves County (kickoff set for about 7) will have to do. It is the last time the crosstown rivals can see each other on the field this season ... and it will be the end of the line for one of them. After tonight, one’s season will continue, while the other will ponder what could have been, along with focusing on 2023.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer rifle team opens new season with strong effort against Ohio State
MURRAY — The seventh-ranked Murray State rifle team swept a doubleheader with No. 9 Ohio State Sunday at the Pat Spurgin Rifle Range in Murray, Kentucky. The Racers took the opening relay of the day against the Buckeyes, 4699-4691, as well as the second relay, 4614-4601. Senior Matias Kiuru...
Murray Ledger & Times
Calloway harriers take big step up in competition at Live in Lou
LOUISVILLE —Head Coach Jonathan Grooms wanted to challenge his Calloway County cross country teams with a difficult schedule that would prepare them for competing in the type of field they would see at the KHSAA State Cross Country Championships. A big part of that plan was executed on Saturday...
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer soccer just misses 2nd Valley win
MURRAY — After getting the program’s first Missouri Valley Conference soccer win Thursday, Murray State was looking to continue the momentum Sunday against Illinois-Chicago. And things were looking good. Murray State was up a goal as the match entered the final 10 minutes and had narrowly missed adding...
Murray Ledger & Times
Tigers return to winning ways with defeat of Fort Campbell
FORT CAMPBELL —On the heels of a three-game slide, the Murray High Tigers traveled to Fort Campbell Friday night trying to turn around their season and get back to their winning ways and did so in an impressive 49-0 fashion with a stout defensive effort against an improved Falcon team.
Murray Ledger & Times
Racer volleyball gets first Valley wins
MURRAY — One day after Murray State athletics notched its first win within the Missouri Valley Conference, it found the win column once again. Thursday, it was the soccer program coming from behind against Indiana State. Friday evening, the volleyball Racers, after several close calls, finally put everything together, fending off Indiana State in four sets — 25-17, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 — before an appreciative crowd at Racer Arena.
Murray Ledger & Times
Cain named CCHS Rotary September Student of the Month
MURRAY - Ethan Cain has been named the Calloway County High School Rotary Student of the Month for September by the Murray Rotary Club. Ethan is a senior at CCHS who recently attended the Governor’s Scholar Program this past summer. He has kept a 4.0 GPA throughout high school and is on track to be valedictorian of the graduating class of 2023. He achieved a score of 34 on the ACT and is currently a member of the Calloway County Academic Team, the Calloway County Robotics Team and the CCHS Tennis team. Last year, he participated in the Leadership Tomorrow program.
Murray Ledger & Times
McDowell’s Yearbook Class gearing up for the 2022-2023 MHS Yearbook
MURRAY - As the Murray Independent School District celebrates their Sesquicentennial, 150-Year anniversary during 2022, Amy McDowell is introducing important historic MISD milestones to her class of 21 students, including 17 seniors and four juniors. Recently, Mark Brady, who retired from the MISD after a 34 year career with Murray...
Murray Ledger & Times
MSU Psychology Professor named Research Fellow
MURRAY - Dr. Dan Wann, professor of psychology at Murray State University, has been named a research fellow by the Sport Marketing Association (SMA). The SMA Research Fellow award recognizes those scholars who have shown excellence in the area of sport marketing research, honoring the research they disseminate through SMA conferences and its official journal, Sport Marketing Quarterly. Only 21 research fellows have been named since 2013.
Murray Ledger & Times
Pete3Fest returns to Murray’s Skate Park Saturday
MURRAY – The third annual Pete3Fest will take place this Saturday at the Murray Lions Club Skate Park. The unique event features a skateboarding contest and live music. The event was conceptualized by Andrew O’Rourke as a way to honor the life of his brother Peter O’Rourke, III, who died in April 2020 at the age of 43. Pete, as he was known, was a music enthusiast and a lover of all things outdoors. In the wake of his brother’s passing, Andrew decided to channel his grief into organizing an event that would celebrate Pete’s life through combining his passions.
Murray Ledger & Times
Bridge to Bridge event continues attracting 100-plus runners
AURORA — Runners dream of a morning such as the one that met the field of Saturday’s fourth annual LBL Bridge to Bridge Trail Run between Canton and Aurora. As the majority of the 105 runners began their 13.6-mile journey, their backs were to a sun-kissed Lake Barkley with the white arch of the Lake Barkley Bridge appearing to shine. Soon, they were facing this scene, crossing the bridge into the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, drifting into the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail and ending the trek by crossing the Eggners Ferry Bridge above Kentucky Lake at Aurora.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituaries, Oct 5, 2022
Shirley McDougal, 86, of Murray, Kentucky, died Monday, Oct. 3, 2022, in Murray. She was born May 10, 1936, in Marshall County, Kentucky, to Willie Glover and Erie Youngblood Glover. She was retired from Fisher-Price, and was a member of Westside Baptist Church. Shirley loved her family and doing for...
Murray Ledger & Times
Burn ban issued for Calloway County
MURRAY — A burn ban has been issued for Calloway County, according to a release from Calloway County Fiscal Court. The release said that the county is experiencing extreme drought and windy conditions which have led to extraordinary fire hazards. The potential for such wood and brush fires have the ability to quickly exhaust the firefighting resources of the county.
Murray Ledger & Times
Obituareis, Oct 4, 2022
John F. Derting, aged 92, died Sunday, October 2, at the home of his daughter Terry in Murray, Kentucky. He was born May 15, 1930 in Hiltons, Virginia. Named after his great grandfather, his parents were William Oliver “Bud” and Dollie Hazel Grove Derting. John was class valedictorian and pitched baseball at Hiltons High and Berea College. He was married to Edith Morelock of Baileyton, Tennessee for 65 years prior to her death. After graduating from Berea with a degree in Agriculture he worked for Virginia Tech in several counties in Virginia. Most of his career he worked with the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization with lengthy assignments in British Guiana, South Korea, the Philippines, Thailand, Indonesia, Ethiopia, and Tanzania. He retired to Bluff City, Tennessee where he and Edith enjoyed many years gardening, hosting family and friends, and participating in the activities and care of Emmanuel Episcopalian Church in Bristol, VA. After Edith’s death John moved to Murray, KY where he lived for 8 years. Most of his life in Murray centered around the Murray Calloway Co. Senior Citizens Center where he enjoyed talking with friends, a variety of exercise classes, and lunches. Reading was his main past-time, especially when sitting on the porch at Terry’s home.
Murray Ledger & Times
Datebook, Oct 5, 2022
The Calloway County Genealogical and Historical Society will meet at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 11, in the sanctuary of St. John’s Episcopal Church. Former Kentucky Supreme Court Justice Bill Cunningham will discuss the black patch tobacco wars in western Kentucky, the subject of his book, “On Bended Knees: The Night Rider Story.” The society will also present a portrait of Calloway County’s only female sheriff, Fannie Grogan Hendon Stubblefield, to the office of the Calloway County Sheriff for permanent display. The public is invited to attend. For questions, call 601-842-4036.
Murray Ledger & Times
CCMS student chosen for WKCTC Stem Squad
MURRAY - Calloway County Middle School sixth grader Collin Naber was selected for the STEM Squad at WKCTC’s Challenger Learning Center as a part of a grant from NASA. Collin is the son of Casey and Jessica Naber. The CLC, one of only 21 organizations across the nation to...
Murray Ledger & Times
FBC Women to host conference
MURRAY - First Baptist Church Women are hosting a conference on Saturday, Oct. 15, from 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. The featured speaker is Tyra Lokey-Robinson. Lokey-Robinson is founder of the Sign-Art Ministries, a sign language ministry that reaches not only the deaf and hearing impaired, but touches thousands of people all over the world through her words and performance. Sign-Art is a collaboration of interpretive movement, dance, and American Sign Language arranged together in music in order to illustrate and portray the message of Jesus Christ. She delivers a message of hope and inspiration by word and signing.
Murray Ledger & Times
2022 Festival of Champions
Murray High School seniors pose with the Festival of Champions Grand Champion trophy held at…
