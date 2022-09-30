Read full article on original website
WWLP 22News
Severino 7 no-hit innings vs Texas Jung gets hit in 8th
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees right-hander Luis Severino pitched seven no-hit innings against the Texas on Monday night, and rookie Josh Jung got the Rangers’ first hit with a one-out single in the eighth off Miguel Castro. In the same game slugging teammate Aaron Judge is...
Fan that caught Judge’s historic home run offered $2M for ball
Cory Youmans met destiny Tuesday night seated in the front row of left field at Globe Life Field, part of the largest crowd at the park since it was built three years ago. He caught the historic home run ball, which could be a solid retirement plan if he decides to cash in.
AP Interview: 1-on-1 with NBA prospect Victor Wembanyama
LAS VEGAS (AP) — Victor Wembanyama’s favorite players in the NBA right now are Kevin Durant and Giannis Antetokounmpo. That makes sense, given that they’re both taller than just about everyone else in the league and have all-world all-around games. He might see some similarities there. But...
