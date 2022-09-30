Read full article on original website
Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark
Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
CULINARY THRILL SEEKING — Fall feelings draw us to nature, birds. Special event planned Oct. 8.
Pumpkin spice is more than a flavor. It’s a feeling. From church pumpkin patches to sunflower wreaths, we’re ready to get out our sweaters and take long walks in nature. All of this area’s spring migration is just a plus. World Bird Migration Day is Oct. 8,...
Leonard, Morris earn royalty status at Little Cypress-Mauriceville Homecoming
Little Cypress-Mauriceville held its Homecoming festivities Friday night as the Bears took on Spring Legacy. Brooklyn Leonard captured Homecoming Queen honors while Da’Marion Morris was tabbed King. In front of a sold out crowd to celebrate their new turf field and their first home game of the season, the...
Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside
WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
Meals on Wheels fundraiser helps feed Orange; see how you can help the cause
Meals on Wheels is hosting a barbeque link and chips sale fundraiser from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Monday at First Financial Bank, 912 N. 16th Street in Orange. Delivery is available for preorders of 10 or more items, or customers can pick up food at the fundraiser. Email OCAADirector@outlook.com...
Plate lunch fundraiser benefits community mainstay Marvin Edwards’ cancer treatment
Hearing the word cancer brings many emotions during the journey from one doctor to the next as a treatment plan is implemented. The cost can be overwhelming, even with insurance. Marvin Edwards was diagnosed with cancer during the late summer and is on that journey. He is waiting for a...
Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation
BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
Vidor High students venture to Vet Tech Institute of Houston
HOUSTON — Brandy Whisenant’s Vidor High School Veterinary Medical Applications class recently toured the Vet Tech Institute of Houston. The students were able to observe a live surgery and ask career questions to current Vet Assistant students and faculty. One of the students pictured, Lillian Montoya (senior), has...
PHOTO FEATURE — Lessons from Neonatal Intensive Care frontlines
Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Kelli Huebel recently spoke to Orangefield High School students. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit program director spoke to health science and child development students about some of the obstacles tiny babies must overcome and the healthcare providers that care for them. “We would like to...
Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say
An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
Little Cypress-Mauriceville on getting tested in Pirates Country. “It is always a grind.”
LITTLE CYPRESS – It was quite the bash last Friday night as the Little Cypress-Mauriceville Battlin’ Bears got to play on their new turf field for the first time. They came away with a 50-34 victory over Spring Legacy in their last non-district game. However, the Bears (3-2)...
Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman
A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
Bridge City senior leader Noah Broussard ready after bye week with “next man up” mentality
BRIDGE CITY – No question about it, their bye week last week was perfect timing for Bridge City senior Noah Broussard and his Bridge City Cardinals teammates. The Cardinals definitely went into it limping, as the injury bug reared its ugly head. They lost both quarterbacks, including starter Hutch...
West Orange-Stark looking to create winning streak against tough, versatile Longhorns
WEST ORANGE – After finding the winning formula again, the West Orange-Stark Mustangs venture into Hamshire-Fannett Friday night to take on the Longhorns in a vital District 9-4A Division II affair. The Mustangs (3-3, 1-1) put it all together in a 53-8 romp of the Liberty Panthers last week,...
Orangefield Bobcats look to maintain poise with Tarkington coming in
ORANGEFIELD – After making a bold statement last week, the Orangefield Bobcats just want to continue to plow ahead this week as the Tarkington Longhorns march into F.L. McLain Stadium for Homecoming. The Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) are riding high after snagging a momentum-building 25-15 District 10-3A Division I road...
