AURORA — Runners dream of a morning such as the one that met the field of Saturday’s fourth annual LBL Bridge to Bridge Trail Run between Canton and Aurora. As the majority of the 105 runners began their 13.6-mile journey, their backs were to a sun-kissed Lake Barkley with the white arch of the Lake Barkley Bridge appearing to shine. Soon, they were facing this scene, crossing the bridge into the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, drifting into the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail and ending the trek by crossing the Eggners Ferry Bridge above Kentucky Lake at Aurora.

CANTON, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO