Read full article on original website
Related
Murray Ledger & Times
About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian
MIAMI — (TNS) Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that contact barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee...
Murray Ledger & Times
Fear of not enough water, food, gas in Florida’s coastal towns after Ian
(TNS) While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings and watching football, many people in the Southwest Florida coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food and other basic needs.
Murray Ledger & Times
Biden to meet DeSantis as he visits Florida after Ian
WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he travels to Florida on Wednesday to survey damage done by Hurricane Ian, the White House said Tuesday. Biden will receive an “operational briefing” from the governor and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, along with other...
Murray Ledger & Times
Is worst yet to come? Hampton Roads under threat of major flooding event — 3 days after Ian
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — (TNS) A coastal flooding event unseen for a decade could inundate parts of Hampton Roads on Monday — three days after the remnants of Hurricane Ian swept through the region. A low-pressure system spawned in the aftermath of Ian is forecast to bring rain...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Murray Ledger & Times
Bridge to Bridge event continues attracting 100-plus runners
AURORA — Runners dream of a morning such as the one that met the field of Saturday’s fourth annual LBL Bridge to Bridge Trail Run between Canton and Aurora. As the majority of the 105 runners began their 13.6-mile journey, their backs were to a sun-kissed Lake Barkley with the white arch of the Lake Barkley Bridge appearing to shine. Soon, they were facing this scene, crossing the bridge into the Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area, drifting into the Central Hardwoods Scenic Trail and ending the trek by crossing the Eggners Ferry Bridge above Kentucky Lake at Aurora.
Murray Ledger & Times
Planned Parenthood launching a mobile abortion unit in southern Illinois as number of out-of-state patients skyrockets
CHICAGO — (TNS) Planned Parenthood is launching a mobile abortion unit in southern Illinois to help reach out-of-state patients and decrease wait times, as more states ban or severely restrict terminating a pregnancy. The abortion provider announced the project Monday, roughly 100 days after the U.S. Supreme Court overturned...
Murray Ledger & Times
Biden visits Puerto Rico, says he’s ‘determined to help’ recovery after Hurricane Fiona
PONCE, Puerto Rico — (TNS) President Joe Biden declared in Puerto Rico on Monday that his administration is committed to helping the island recover from Hurricane Fiona and other disasters, announcing a $60 million federal investment in flood management that he said was only a small piece of the overall assistance he is ready to provide the territory.
Murray Ledger & Times
Expanded organ donor registry and education available
LOUISVILLE - Senate Bill 30 goes into effect today, allowing the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet to add organ donation questions to the screen when individuals renew their car tags online. This will impact more than 30,000 people per month on average. “On any given day, more than 100,000 Americans are waiting...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Murray Ledger & Times
Avery appointed to new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health
FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities. “I’m...
Murray Ledger & Times
Murray Ledger & Times
Jameson faces new JCC charges
MURRAY – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) amended the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges in proceedings against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Tuesday, adding two new counts – Count V and Count VI – of misconduct. “I know what they’re getting at –...
Murray Ledger & Times
MISD recognized by Niche.com
MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.
Comments / 0