Orange, TX

Orange Leader

Aaliyah Stewart named Homecoming Queen at West Orange-Stark

Aaliyah Stewart, at right, was announced as the 2022 West Orange-Stark Homecoming Queen during halftime festivities of Friday’s game. Stewart is pictured with her father, Brodrick McGrew. The West Orange-Stark Mustangs trounced the Liberty Panthers, 53-8, in Friday’s District 9-4A Division II battle in front of a nice Homecoming...
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Vidor High students venture to Vet Tech Institute of Houston

HOUSTON — Brandy Whisenant’s Vidor High School Veterinary Medical Applications class recently toured the Vet Tech Institute of Houston. The students were able to observe a live surgery and ask career questions to current Vet Assistant students and faculty. One of the students pictured, Lillian Montoya (senior), has...
HOUSTON, TX
Orange Leader

PHOTO FEATURE — Lessons from Neonatal Intensive Care frontlines

Christus St. Elizabeth Hospital’s Kelli Huebel recently spoke to Orangefield High School students. The Neonatal Intensive Care Unit program director spoke to health science and child development students about some of the obstacles tiny babies must overcome and the healthcare providers that care for them. “We would like to...
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Fire rips through West Orange home while people, pets inside

WEST ORANGE — A home in West Orange was heavily damaged by fire early Sunday morning. Assistant Chief Simmie Gibson of the West Orange Fire Department said the call of the fire was dispatched at approximately 2:15 a.m. Sunday for the house in the 800 block of Flint Street.
WEST ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield cross country competes at Eagle Invitational; Lady Bobcats put on show

WOODVILLE – This past weekend the Orangefield varsity cross country teams took on the Soaring Eagle Invitational. The boys team started the day off running on a tough 5K course. The first to cross the line was Timothy Trammell in 14th place with a time of 19:27. Shortly behind him were teammates Tanner Sullivan and Carson Worthy in 17th and 18th place, both running a time of 19:35. The next Bobcats player to finish was Ty Butler in 21st place with a time of 19:44.
ORANGEFIELD, TX
Orange Leader

Bridge City authorities continue fatal crash investigation

BRIDGE CITY — The investigation into a crash that left an Orange man dead is ongoing, with authorities waiting on lab results. Bridge City Police Capt. Richard Teague said Monday no citations were issued and would most not likely not be when the investigation is complete. Bridge City Police...
BRIDGE CITY, TX
Orange Leader

Woman found unresponsive in Orange pool succumbs at hospital, police say

An unresponsive woman was pulled from an Orange pool Monday afternoon, according to information from the Orange County Sheriff’s Office. The young woman, whose age and name were not released, was found at 12:45 p.m. in a pool at a home near the intersection of Tulane and Atkinson Circle in Orange.
ORANGE, TX
Orange Leader

Sheriff: “Gut wrenching” to respond to drowning death of 20-year-old woman

A 20-year-old local woman who died after being pulled from a pool at a home is reportedly the daughter of a Southeast Texas first responder. “It doesn’t matter if it’s a first responder or a citizen we serve,” said Orange County Sheriff Jimmy Lane Mooney. “We have family ourselves and it’s gut wrenching, especially when it’s a small child or young person.”
ORANGE COUNTY, TX
Orange Leader

Orangefield Bobcats look to maintain poise with Tarkington coming in

ORANGEFIELD – After making a bold statement last week, the Orangefield Bobcats just want to continue to plow ahead this week as the Tarkington Longhorns march into F.L. McLain Stadium for Homecoming. The Bobcats (4-2, 2-0) are riding high after snagging a momentum-building 25-15 District 10-3A Division I road...
ORANGEFIELD, TX

