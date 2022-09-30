WOODVILLE – This past weekend the Orangefield varsity cross country teams took on the Soaring Eagle Invitational. The boys team started the day off running on a tough 5K course. The first to cross the line was Timothy Trammell in 14th place with a time of 19:27. Shortly behind him were teammates Tanner Sullivan and Carson Worthy in 17th and 18th place, both running a time of 19:35. The next Bobcats player to finish was Ty Butler in 21st place with a time of 19:44.

ORANGEFIELD, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO