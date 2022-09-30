ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Boston 25 News WFXT

With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations

LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
The Associated Press

Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay

JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal. The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.
KRMG

EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks

Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a...
The Independent

Ukraine war – live: Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city

A key city recently liberated by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their comrades’ bodies behind in the rush to retreat.On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.Locals say they have been having to live with the stench of dead Russian troops lying in the streets of Lyman for days now. One resident...
