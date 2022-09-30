Read full article on original website
Malaysian PM to have 'routine' meeting with king amid calls to hold early polls
KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Malaysian Prime Minister Ismail Sabri Yaakob will have a "routine meeting" with the country's king on Thursday, a spokesperson said, as he faces calls to seek consent from the monarch to call an election ahead of schedule this year.
Ukraine takes more territory in region Putin incorporates into Russia
KYIV, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Ukraine said its forces have retaken more settlements in Kherson, one of four partially Russian-occupied regions that President Vladimir Putin formally incorporated into Russia in Europe's biggest annexation since World War Two.
With division at home, UK's Truss seeks to thaw EU relations
LONDON — (AP) — After an acrimonious divorce and years of bickering, Britain’s government looks like it wants to make up with the European Union. The tax-cutting economic plans of the country's new prime minister, Liz Truss, has her feuding at home with financial markets, the opposition and chunks of her own Conservative Party. But abroad, European politicians and diplomats have noticed a marked softening of tone since Truss took over from Boris Johnson a month ago.
Israel's Netanyahu leaves hospital after overnight stay
JERUSALEM (AP) — Former Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was released from a Jerusalem hospital on Thursday, his party said, a day after he was admitted complaining of chest pains. Netanyahu, 72, was taken to the city’s Shaarei Tzedek hospital a day earlier after feeling unwell at synagogue services for the Jewish fasting day of Yom Kippur. He underwent medical exams and stayed overnight for observation. The hospital said his tests results were normal. The former prime minister is now returning to work and already went on his morning walk, his Likud party said, adding that he thanked the hospital’s cardiology department and intensive care unit for their help.
India awaits WHO information on any cough syrup link to Gambia deaths
NEW DELHI, Oct 6 (Reuters) - India is awaiting World Health Organization evidence of a link between an Indian cough syrup and the deaths of dozens of children in Gambia after the U.N. agency said the medicine may cause kidney damage, two Indian officials said on Thursday.
Analysis-Plenty of ‘fire’ but less ‘fury’ as North Korea tensions rise again
SEOUL/WASHINGTON Oct 6 (Reuters) - Between long-range missile launches and the looming prospect of new nuclear tests, this year has seen North Korea return to weapons activities not seen since the days of “fire and fury” in 2017.
EXPLAINER: Russia's military woes mount amid Ukraine attacks
Even as the Kremlin moved to absorb parts of Ukraine in a sharp escalation of the conflict, the Russian military suffered new defeats that highlighted its deep problems on the battlefield and opened rifts at the top of the Russian government. The setbacks have badly dented the image of a...
OPEC+ cuts ahead of winter fan global inflation concerns
SINGAPORE, Oct 6 (Reuters) - Concerns over tight oil supplies and soaring inflation have intensified after the OPEC+ group of nations announced its largest supply cut since 2020 ahead of European Union embargoes on Russian energy.
Ukraine war – live: Bodies of Russian soldiers found in trees of liberated city
A key city recently liberated by Ukrainian forces is still littered with the bloated bodies of Russian soldiers.Lyman was an important logistics hub for Russia before its forces abandoned the city last Saturday, leaving their comrades’ bodies behind in the rush to retreat.On Wednesday, the bodies of two Russian soldiers were still lying bloating in trees on opposite sides of the road near Lyman, close to the blasted hulks of cars and a van.Locals say they have been having to live with the stench of dead Russian troops lying in the streets of Lyman for days now. One resident...
