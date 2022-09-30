ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

Florida power company says 1.2 million customers facing outages because of Hurricane Ian

By Rebecca San Juan, Miami Herald
Murray Ledger & Times
 5 days ago
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

Related
Murray Ledger & Times

Fear of not enough water, food, gas in Florida’s coastal towns after Ian

(TNS) While most Floridians woke up to a normal Sunday with plans for church, family gatherings and watching football, many people in the Southwest Florida coast, the areas most ravaged by Hurricane Ian, spent the day growing weary, frustrated and angry as they waited for electricity, gas, water, food and other basic needs.
FLORIDA STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

About 100 deaths across 10 Florida counties linked to Hurricane Ian

MIAMI — (TNS) Florida officials have linked about 100 deaths spanning 10 counties to Hurricane Ian, with more than half in Lee County where storm surges as high as 10 feet razed homes and destroyed some of the only bridges that contact barrier island residents to the mainland. Lee...
LEE COUNTY, FL
Murray Ledger & Times

Biden to meet DeSantis as he visits Florida after Ian

WASHINGTON — (TNS) President Joe Biden will meet with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis when he travels to Florida on Wednesday to survey damage done by Hurricane Ian, the White House said Tuesday. Biden will receive an “operational briefing” from the governor and FEMA Administrator Deanne Criswell, along with other...
FLORIDA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Florida Business
City
Miami, FL
Local
Florida Industry
State
Florida State
Murray Ledger & Times

Biden visits Puerto Rico, says he’s ‘determined to help’ recovery after Hurricane Fiona

PONCE, Puerto Rico — (TNS) President Joe Biden declared in Puerto Rico on Monday that his administration is committed to helping the island recover from Hurricane Fiona and other disasters, announcing a $60 million federal investment in flood management that he said was only a small piece of the overall assistance he is ready to provide the territory.
ENVIRONMENT
Murray Ledger & Times

Avery appointed to new Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health

FRANKFORT - Calloway Circuit Court Clerk Linda Avery has been appointed to the Kentucky Judicial Commission on Mental Health. The Supreme Court of Kentucky launched the commission in August to enhance the court system’s response to justice-involved individuals dealing with mental health issues, substance use or intellectual disabilities. “I’m...
KENTUCKY STATE
Murray Ledger & Times

Jameson faces new JCC charges

MURRAY – The Kentucky Judicial Conduct Commission (JCC) amended the Notice of Formal Proceedings and Charges in proceedings against 42nd Judicial Circuit Judge James (Jamie) Jameson Tuesday, adding two new counts – Count V and Count VI – of misconduct. “I know what they’re getting at –...
MURRAY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricanes#Power Company#Tns#Florida Power Light#Fpl Communication
Murray Ledger & Times

MISD recognized by Niche.com

MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.
MURRAY, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy