Florida power company says 1.2 million customers facing outages because of Hurricane Ian

MURRAY - Murray Independent School District has been recognized as the #1 Best School District in Kentucky in the newly released Niche.com 2023 rankings. The 2023 data ranks MISD #1 out of 167 K-12 Kentucky public school districts and recognizes MISD in numerous other areas. MISD also ranks as the #2 District with the Best Teachers in Kentucky and #4 in Best Places to Teach in Kentucky.

MURRAY, KY ・ 1 DAY AGO