The Ringer
Preseason NBA Power Rankings, Part 2
Justin, Rob, and Wos continue their preseason rankings and discuss the teams ranked 22-15. The Latest. Sheil and Ben bring up the Kyler vs. Jalen QB quandary, then hand out some quarter-ish season awards. The Giants Should Run the Option. Nora Princiotti talks with Ringer’s Steven Ruiz about the importance...
NBA・
The Ringer
Is It Time to Give ‘Abbott Elementary’ the Belt?
Chris and Andy ask if Abbott Elementary may be the best show on TV right now (1:00). Then they debate whether or not it is possible to watch House of the Dragon as a casual fan (13:34) before talking about the newest trailer for Black Panther: Wakanda Forever (39:54) and the latest episode of Atlanta (44:45).
The Ringer
‘Andor’ Episode 5 Instant Reactions
The Pod remembers, and so do the Midnight Boys. This week, the boys give their thoughts on the fifth episode of Andor (07:39). They discuss dissent in the gang that Cassian allies himself with (13:42), as well as what goes on with Syril and his life at home (39:24). Later, they talk about how well House of the Dragon has gone in comparison to the original Game of Thrones (51:14).
The Ringer
The Dragons Are Too Damn Dark
Sunday’s episode of House of the Dragon featured a dramatic dragon bonding, a bloody showdown between a smattering of would-be heirs to the throne, a paradigm-shifting coupling, a murderous betrayal, a last-minute plot twist, and the clearest yet indications of the fault lines that will soon thrust Westeros and the Targaryen dynasty into civil war. Or so I have been told: While watching it, I couldn’t make out a damn thing.
The Ringer
Everything You Need to Know About Week 4 of the 2022 NFL Season
Week 4 brought a Double Doink in London, a Patrick Mahomes master class, and a first loss of the 2022 NFL season for the Miami Dolphins—leaving the Philadelphia Eagles as the only unbeaten team in the league. Can the fireworks continue in the Monday Night Football clash between the Los Angeles Rams and San Francisco 49ers? The Ringer will bring you up to speed on Week 4’s main story lines before the all-NFC West matchup concludes the latest round of games. Follow along below:
The Ringer
Suns Get Embarrassed, and Farewell Sasha
Logan and Raja open the show with their reactions to the Phoenix Suns losing to an Australian basketball team, the Adelaide 36ers (02:00). Later, they briefly discuss expectations for James Wiseman this season (19:00), before bringing producer Sasha Ashall on to discuss all things Lakers (26:00). Hosts: Logan Murdock and...
The Ringer
‘Pitch Perfect’ With Juliet Litman, Jodi Walker, and Kate Halliwell
Mal and Joanna break down the latest drama from the Targaryen family. Will the Nets be good? Could the Nuggets be a 1-seed?. Extreme Rules Excitement, the Seth Rollins Push, and Dip’s Rules for Homeowning. Plus, the guys discuss UFC legend Daniel Cormier making his foray into pro wrestling.
The Ringer
Power Rankers
Week 5 NFL Power Rankings: Bills Stay on Top, Eagles Crack the Top Five, and Can the Bucs Still Be Trusted?
The Ringer
NBA Betting Preview Part 2: Western Conference
Fresh off sharing their thoughts on the Eastern Conference, the East Coast Bias boys are back to break down the West. They kick things off by discussing the Nuggets (6:00) and Lakers (8:00), before picking a regression candidate going into the year (12:00). Finally, they reveal their favorite bets in the West (34:00) before closing with some quick thoughts on MLB’s wild-card weekend (39:00).
NBA・
The Ringer
The Giants Should Run the Option
Each week a guest tries to persuade Nora Princiotti to agree with an argument they feel strongly about. This week’s guest is The Ringer’s Steven Ruiz, who states how the option-style offense could help take the Giants to the playoffs and make the most of their talent. Will Nora join him on the island, or sail elsewhere?
The Ringer
49ers-Rams Preview and a Look Ahead to Week 5
JJ and Raheem open by recapping the Week 4 slate and follow up by previewing the Monday Night Football matchup between the Rams and 49ers and making their picks.
The Ringer
Industry Summit Thoughts, NFL Roundup, and Sorare Giveaway
Mike and Jesse record from Vegas at the Industry Summit and share their thoughts and experiences from the event thus far (1:00). Then, they review the week that was in the NFL (15:00) and share an exciting new contest they’re running in collaboration with Sorare (22:00). Hosts: Mike Gioseffi...
The Ringer
‘WWE Extreme Rules’ Predictions, Plus Better Career: Roman Reigns or Seth Rollins
Evan, Flobo, Jack, and Brian kick off the show and discuss the whereabouts of Andrade El Idolo, besides beefing with Sammy Guevara on Twitter. Later they discuss whether or not moral victories matter after Ali falls short in his quest to take the United States title from Lashley. Later they give their predictions for WWE Extreme Rules and then they close the show with an intense debate on who had the better career, Seth Rollins or Roman Reigns.
WWE・
The Ringer
Rhaenyra and Alicent’s Confrontation | Talk the Thrones
Chris Ryan, Joanna Robinson, and Mallory Rubin discuss the tense standout scene from Episode 7 of House of the Dragon, which featured Alicent confronting Rhaenyra with a knife in her hand. They talk about why this scene was the payoff for several years of resentment between the two characters, what their key differences are, and how they came to light in this scene particularly.
The Ringer
Freddie Gibbs Bet on Himself and Won
Last week, after nearly two decades in the game and countless acclaimed independent releases, Freddie Gibbs released his major label debut, $oul $old Separately. Ahead of $$$, the Gary, Indiana, native appeared on The Ringer Music Show to talk how he got to where he is, his acting career, and a lot more. To hear the entire interview check out the Music Show.
The Ringer
Week 4 Winners, Losers, and Awards (and DK Turns 40)
We recap Week 4 by giving out awards for the biggest winners of the weekend, Kenny Pickett’s debut in Pittsburgh, Kyle Pitts’s disappointing year, the wave of terrible offenses this year, and more, before we induct the next player into our 2022 Fantasy Burn Book. We finish the show by celebrating Danny Kelly’s 40th birthday.
