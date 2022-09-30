The Pod remembers, and so do the Midnight Boys. This week, the boys give their thoughts on the fifth episode of Andor (07:39). They discuss dissent in the gang that Cassian allies himself with (13:42), as well as what goes on with Syril and his life at home (39:24). Later, they talk about how well House of the Dragon has gone in comparison to the original Game of Thrones (51:14).

