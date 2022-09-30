ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man shot and killed in Kansas City

By Lauren Wolfe
 5 days ago
Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a homicide.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. on a disturbance.

It was turned into a shooting call while the officers were on the way.

Officers found an adult man in front of a residence and EMS declared him dead.

The victim was identified as William Bishop, 25.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

Police are asking for people to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with details if they know anything.

For jurisdictions that utilize the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers Tips Hotline, anonymous tips can be made by calling 816-474-TIPS (8477) , submitting the tip online or through the free mobile app at P3Tips.com .

Annual homicide details and data for the Kansas City area are available through the KSHB 41 News Homicide Tracker , which was launched in 2015. Read the KSHB 41 News Mug Shot Policy.

