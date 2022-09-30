Man shot and killed in Kansas City

Kansas City, Missouri, Police are investigating a homicide.

Just after 10:30 p.m. on Thursday, officers were dispatched to the 4600 block of E. 46th St. on a disturbance.

It was turned into a shooting call while the officers were on the way.

Officers found an adult man in front of a residence and EMS declared him dead.

The victim was identified as William Bishop, 25.

Detectives and crime scene investigators will be processing the scene for evidence and canvassing for witnesses.

Police are asking for people to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS with details if they know anything.

