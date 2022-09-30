Dwight Britton has been playing pro baseball for a long time. The 35-year-old Nicaraguan signed with the Mariners way back in 2004 when he was just 16 -- hailing from the heavenly looking Corn Islands off the country's east coast. The outfielder moved around over the next half-decade -- playing on Seattle-affiliated Venezuelan summer league teams, in the Appalachian league and taking nearly 100 at-bats at the Class A level. Here he is talking about his love of country music and Will Smith because, well, "he looked just like me."

