PULLMAN, Wash. — The latest AP Top 25 poll has Washington State as the first team outside the rankings receiving 91 votes. LSU, ranked No. 25, received 108. With a win this weekend, WSU will certainly find itself ranked for the first time this season. To do so, the Cougs have to beat one of the top teams in the country in No. 6 USC on the road.

PULLMAN, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO