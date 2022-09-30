Read full article on original website
Related
Citrus County Chronicle
Mets prep for playoffs with 9-2 rout of Nationals
NEW YORK (AP) — After wrapping up a 101-win season with an easy romp, the New York Mets know their next challenge will be much tougher. Francisco Lindor and the Mets geared up for the playoffs with a 9-2 rout of the Washington Nationals on Wednesday, completing a fantastic regular season with the second-most victories in franchise history.
Citrus County Chronicle
Judge out of Yankees starting lineup for finale after No. 62
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Yankees slugger Aaron Judge wasn't in the starting lineup for New York's regular-season finale Wednesday, a day after his 62nd home run that broke Roger Maris' 61-year-old American League single-season record. When Judge homered in the first inning Tuesday night, in the second game of...
Citrus County Chronicle
Yankees lose finale in Texas without Judge, end with 99 Ws
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The New York Yankees settled for 99 wins in the regular season, and the American League record 62 home runs for slugger Aaron Judge. Their focus has already shifted to trying to win their 28th World Series title, and first since 2009.
Citrus County Chronicle
Angels keep Phil Nevin as manager for 2023 on 1-year deal
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The Los Angeles Angels have hired Phil Nevin as manager for the 2023 season, removing his interim title and giving him a one-year contract Wednesday before the final game of the regular season. The Angels will miss the playoffs for an eighth straight year. Nevin...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Citrus County Chronicle
Orioles split twinbill with Toronto to cap 31-game rise
BALTIMORE (AP) — As the Toronto Blue Jays casually celebrated their victory on the field, the fans at Camden Yards weren't quite done with Baltimore's feel-good season. They gave the Orioles a standing ovation, and eventually the players came out of the dugout to acknowledge it.
Citrus County Chronicle
Wild-card Rays lose 5th straight, fall 6-3 to Red Sox
BOSTON (AP) — Not the way the Tampa Bay Rays wanted to go into the postseason. Not that it really matters now. Get updates and player profiles ahead of Friday's high school games, plus a recap Saturday with stories, photos, video Frequency: Seasonal Twice a week.
Citrus County Chronicle
Ramirez, Civale lead surging Guardians past Royals 9-2
CLEVELAND (AP) — José Ramirez drove in two runs and had four hits, Aaron Civale pitched six solid innings and the Cleveland Guardians defeated the Kansas City Royals 9-2 on Wednesday in their final tune-up for the postseason. Cleveland opens the wild-card round against Tampa Bay on Friday...
Citrus County Chronicle
Giants finish at .500 for 1st time, top playoff-bound Padres
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Wil Myers got a nice ovation from the crowd as he exited what probably was his final regular-season game with the San Diego Padres at Petco Park. He hopes to be back here late next week if the Padres can get past the New York Mets in a wild-card series that starts Friday night at Citi Field.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Citrus County Chronicle
Royals fire manager Mike Matheny after 65-97 end to season
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Manager Mike Matheny and pitching coach Cal Eldred were fired by the Kansas Cty Royals on Wednesday night, shortly after the struggling franchise finished the season 65-97 with a listless 9-2 loss to the Cleveland Guardians. The Royals had exercised their option on Matheny's...
Citrus County Chronicle
Kershaw, Dodgers beat Rockies 6-1 for 111th victory
LOS ANGELES (AP) — In a season of gaudy numbers, two sets stand out for the Los Angeles Dodgers. They finished with their 111th victory to become the National League's winningest team in more than a century, and Freddie Freeman and Trea Turner each totaled 100 RBIs.
Citrus County Chronicle
A's Stephen Vogt hits homer in final game before retirement
OAKLAND, Calif. (AP) — The ball sailed for the right-field seats, just as his long-awaited first career hit had done more than nine years before, and Stephen Vogt took off as if he could play for another decade. He galloped in glee around the bases as his teammates and...
Citrus County Chronicle
Rojas, Carroll HR, D-Backs win; Brews' Burnes tops NL in Ks
MILWAUKEE (AP) — Josh Rojas and Corbin Carroll hit back-to-back home runs in the ninth inning and the Arizona Diamondbacks beat the Milwaukee Brewers 4-2 Wednesday to close out the season. Milwaukee starter Corbin Burnes crossed the 200-inning threshold for the first time. The reigning NL Cy Young winner...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Citrus County Chronicle
Vera-Tucker's 'phenomenal' versatility earns Jets' respect
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. (AP) — Alijah Vera-Tucker has already made his way through three-fifths of the offensive line just 20 games into his NFL career with the New York Jets. He was a left guard as a rookie, opened this season at right guard and then started at left tackle last Sunday at Pittsburgh.
NFL・
LeBron in Vegas? He makes an expansion pitch to Adam Silver
LAS VEGAS — (AP) — LeBron James came to Las Vegas for a preseason game. And a pitch. James, who has spoken in the past about wanting to eventually own an NBA franchise — with Las Vegas on his mind — sent a crystal-clear message to Commissioner Adam Silver on Wednesday night, reminding him of his future plans.
Comments / 0