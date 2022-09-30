The following is a press release from the Ukiah Players Theatre:. Ukiah Players Theatre proudly presents the first show of our 44th Season: House on Haunted Hill! We are THRILLED to be back onstage and we are sure to have you rolling in your graves with this slapstick comedy based on the 1959 film starring Vincent Price. Rich oddball Frederick Loren has a proposal for five guests at a possibly haunted mansion: Show up, survive a night filled with scares and receive $10,000 each. But horrors and shocks throw a wrench into the plan.

UKIAH, CA ・ 19 HOURS AGO