Hit and Run, Burglary – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.03.2022
The following is a police log published law enforcement dispatch in Ukiah. People named as being arrested should be presumed innocent unless/until found guilty in a court of law. In the spirit of transparency, MendoFever actively curates these police logs to protect the privacy of law enforcement personnel, suspects, and victims.
Ukiah Man Booked for Murder After Missing Laytonville Man Found Dead and Buried in Potter Valley Backyard
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-29-2022 Mendocino County Sheriff’s Deputies assigned to the North Sector were dispatched to...
Two Scale Razor Wire Fence During Garden Duty Escaping Mendocino County’s Juvenile Hall
The following is a joint press release from the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office and the Mendocino County Probation Department:. On 10-02-2022 at approximately 11:09 A.M. the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Dispatch Center received radio traffic from staff working at the Mendocino County Juvenile Detention Center advising two detained youths had just escaped custody.
Credit Card Stolen, Females Yelling – Fort Bragg Police Logs 10.01.2022
Three Detained Near North of Willits After Father Accused of Shooting at Son
Just before 10 this morning, a 911 call alerted Mendocino County deputies that a father had reportedly shot at his son three times in out Condor Road north of Willits. However, no one was injured. The suspect had reportedly used a .22 pistol and headed eastbound into a wooded area....
Willits Man Accused of Using Machete and Sledge Hammer During Domestic Violence Incident
The following is a press release issued by the Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office. The information has not been proven in a court of law and any individuals described should be presumed innocent until proven guilty:. On 09-23-2022 at 10:30 PM Mendocino County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch received a call from...
An Old School Skater Remembers the Mini Ramp Once Hidden in the Hills of Mendocino County
Once upon a time there was a mini ramp, built on property deep within the hills of eastern Mendocino County, that became legend. Ask anyone who was involved with skateboarding back in the day, and chances are, they have stories to tell. Mid-2021. It was a reunion of sorts. A...
Subject Sleeping In Creek Bed, Assault/Battery – Ukiah Police Logs 10.03.2022
Female Subject Stuck Under A Grocery Cart, Subjects Watching A Loud Movie – Ukiah Police Logs 10.01.2022
Ukiah Players Theatre Presents ‘House on Haunted Hill’, a Guaranteed Night of Fright and Slapstick
The following is a press release from the Ukiah Players Theatre:. Ukiah Players Theatre proudly presents the first show of our 44th Season: House on Haunted Hill! We are THRILLED to be back onstage and we are sure to have you rolling in your graves with this slapstick comedy based on the 1959 film starring Vincent Price. Rich oddball Frederick Loren has a proposal for five guests at a possibly haunted mansion: Show up, survive a night filled with scares and receive $10,000 each. But horrors and shocks throw a wrench into the plan.
