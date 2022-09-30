Today is Municipal Election Day across the Kenai Peninsula. Voters will take to the polls to vote for the races that affect them at the local level. Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship states that polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. today with certification of the results targeted for a week from today, Tuesday, October 11. There are several races and bond propositions that are on this year’s ballot.

KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK