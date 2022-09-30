Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
radiokenai.com
Kenai Volleyball Sweeps SoHi In Non-Divisional Match: Homer Downs Nikiski
The Killing Cancer on the Kenai volleyball fundraiser, featuring raffles, auctions, spit the pot, dinners and even some volleyball was a resounding success with the day’s events raising (so far) nearly $16,000 for the cancer fundraiser at Kenai Central High School. Kenai 3 – SoHi 0. The Kardinals...
radiokenai.com
Brown Bears Close Road Swing At Springfield
The Kenai River Brown Brown Junior A hockey team completed a two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Windigo to improve to 6-3-0-0 on the early season. The Brown Bears defeated the first-year Wisconsin team 4-3 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday in Wisconsin. Kenai River continues its opening road-swing with a three-game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues with games scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 7-9 at the Nelson Arena in Springfield, Illinois.
radiokenai.com
Incumbents Take Strong Lead In Municipal Election Races
The municipal election polling locations closed around the Kenai Peninsula at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and initial unofficial results indicate that the incumbents have taken a strong lead in the municipal election races. Most incumbents were not only reelected across the Central Kenai Peninsula, but they received sizeable support from the community wanting them to continue in their position.
radiokenai.com
Voters Hit Polls For Municipal Election Day Across Kenai Peninsula
Today is Municipal Election Day across the Kenai Peninsula. Voters will take to the polls to vote for the races that affect them at the local level. Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship states that polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. today with certification of the results targeted for a week from today, Tuesday, October 11. There are several races and bond propositions that are on this year’s ballot.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula Elementary School Salmon Egg Takes Scheduled For Next Week
The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Sport Fish, Aquatic Education Program is holding its annual ‘Salmon in the Classroom’ educational event with two coho salmon egg takes for elementary aged students on the Kenai Peninsula. The first egg take is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at Bear Creek near Seward and the second egg take is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, at the Anchor River in Anchor Point.
radiokenai.com
Funds Appropriated To Purchase Forfeited Vehicle For Kenai Police Department
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance for the receipt of a vehicle that was forfeited to the State of Alaska. Council increased estimated revenues and appropriations in the General Fund Police Department for a vehicle that is valued at $30,000 that will be transferred to the city at no additional cost.
radiokenai.com
T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert
The Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers proudly present T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert!. Friday, October 21st at the Kenai Central High School Auditorium at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale NOW for $48 at Beemun’s Variety in Soldotna. T.G. Sheppard. TG Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for...
radiokenai.com
KSRM’s 2022 Municipal Election Results
Uhlin, Dil – 200. Board of Education (3-year terms) Proposition No. 1: Reapportionment of Assembly and Board of Education Districts. Proposition No. 2: Educational Capital Improvement General Obligation Bonds. Yes – 4,250. No – 3,192. Proposition No. 3: Central Emergency Service Area Station Bonds and Approval of...
IN THIS ARTICLE
radiokenai.com
Sale Of City-Owned Airport Land Outside Of Reserve Authorized For Sale
The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance determining that real property described as city-owned airport land located outside the airport reserve is not needed for public purpose and, authorizing the sale of the property. The city received a request to purchase the city-owned leased land outside of the Airport Reserve with substantial constructed leasehold improvements.
Comments / 0