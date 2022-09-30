ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Anchorage, AK

radiokenai.com

Kenai Volleyball Sweeps SoHi In Non-Divisional Match: Homer Downs Nikiski

The Killing Cancer on the Kenai volleyball fundraiser, featuring raffles, auctions, spit the pot, dinners and even some volleyball was a resounding success with the day’s events raising (so far) nearly $16,000 for the cancer fundraiser at Kenai Central High School. Kenai 3 – SoHi 0. The Kardinals...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Brown Bears Close Road Swing At Springfield

The Kenai River Brown Brown Junior A hockey team completed a two-game sweep of the Wisconsin Windigo to improve to 6-3-0-0 on the early season. The Brown Bears defeated the first-year Wisconsin team 4-3 on Friday and 4-3 on Saturday in Wisconsin. Kenai River continues its opening road-swing with a three-game series against the Springfield Jr. Blues with games scheduled for Thursday-Saturday, October 7-9 at the Nelson Arena in Springfield, Illinois.
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

Incumbents Take Strong Lead In Municipal Election Races

The municipal election polling locations closed around the Kenai Peninsula at 8:00 p.m. on Tuesday and initial unofficial results indicate that the incumbents have taken a strong lead in the municipal election races. Most incumbents were not only reelected across the Central Kenai Peninsula, but they received sizeable support from the community wanting them to continue in their position.
SOLDOTNA, AK
radiokenai.com

Voters Hit Polls For Municipal Election Day Across Kenai Peninsula

Today is Municipal Election Day across the Kenai Peninsula. Voters will take to the polls to vote for the races that affect them at the local level. Kenai Peninsula Borough Clerk Johni Blankenship states that polls open at 7:00 a.m. and close at 8:00 p.m. today with certification of the results targeted for a week from today, Tuesday, October 11. There are several races and bond propositions that are on this year’s ballot.
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Kenai Peninsula Elementary School Salmon Egg Takes Scheduled For Next Week

The Alaska Department of Fish and Game, Division of Sport Fish, Aquatic Education Program is holding its annual ‘Salmon in the Classroom’ educational event with two coho salmon egg takes for elementary aged students on the Kenai Peninsula. The first egg take is scheduled for Tuesday, October 11, at Bear Creek near Seward and the second egg take is scheduled for Wednesday, October 12, at the Anchor River in Anchor Point.
ANCHOR POINT, AK
radiokenai.com

Funds Appropriated To Purchase Forfeited Vehicle For Kenai Police Department

The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance for the receipt of a vehicle that was forfeited to the State of Alaska. Council increased estimated revenues and appropriations in the General Fund Police Department for a vehicle that is valued at $30,000 that will be transferred to the city at no additional cost.
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert

The Fraternal Order of Alaska State Troopers proudly present T.G. Sheppard LIVE In Concert!. Friday, October 21st at the Kenai Central High School Auditorium at 7:30pm. Tickets are on sale NOW for $48 at Beemun’s Variety in Soldotna. T.G. Sheppard. TG Sheppard has always had an unstoppable passion for...
KENAI, AK
radiokenai.com

KSRM’s 2022 Municipal Election Results

Uhlin, Dil – 200. Board of Education (3-year terms) Proposition No. 1: Reapportionment of Assembly and Board of Education Districts. Proposition No. 2: Educational Capital Improvement General Obligation Bonds. Yes – 4,250. No – 3,192. Proposition No. 3: Central Emergency Service Area Station Bonds and Approval of...
KENAI PENINSULA BOROUGH, AK
radiokenai.com

Sale Of City-Owned Airport Land Outside Of Reserve Authorized For Sale

The Kenai City Council enacted an ordinance determining that real property described as city-owned airport land located outside the airport reserve is not needed for public purpose and, authorizing the sale of the property. The city received a request to purchase the city-owned leased land outside of the Airport Reserve with substantial constructed leasehold improvements.
KENAI, AK

