RED LODGE- Red Lodge Football got a shutout win over Colstrip last Friday, and the Rams hope they can build on that win as they look to climb up the Eastern B standings . The 55-0 drubbing was the Rams second win of the season after they also beat Big Timber earlier on in the year. At 2-4, Red Lodge is tied for third in the division.

RED LODGE, MT ・ 8 HOURS AGO