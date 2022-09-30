Read full article on original website
KULR8
George Tribble Jr. answering the call for Rocky at quarterback
BILLINGS- George Tribble Jr. is answering the call for the Battlin' Bears under center. In his two starts in place for Nate Dick, Tribble Jr. has gone 2-0 with wins over MSU-Northern and Montana Western, vaulting Rocky up to #17 in the national rankings. Rocky has won three in a row overall and are currently second in the Frontier Conference .
KULR8
Cat-Griz Insider Podcast: Idaho State, UC Davis and Brawl of the Wild
On this week's episode of the Cat-Griz Insider Podcast, 406mtsports.com Montana State beat writer Victor Flores and Montana beat writer Lucas Semb focus on an Idaho State-heavy football stretch. They discuss Montana's 28-20 win at ISU (0:58), Montana State's 41-27 home win over UC Davis (5:39), MSU's upcoming game against...
KULR8
Montana State golf finishes 17th at Pat Lesser Harbottle Invitational
TACOMA, Washington — The Montana State women’s golf team concluded the final round of the Pat Lessor Harbottle Invitational, held at the par-72, 6,195-yard Tacoma Country and Golf Club on Tuesday. Montana State finished 17th overall in the team standings with a three-round score of 127-over 919 strokes...
KULR8
Zuleta leads charge for Rocky women's golf in Battlin' Bears Invite win
BILLINGS — Rocky Mountain College's women's and men's golf teams finished first and second, respectively, at the Battlin' Bears Invite on Tuesday at Yegen Golf Club. The performance was highlighted by a women's individual win from sophomore golfer Valentina Zuleta, who shot a 142 total — an even-par score — over two rounds for her third tournament title of the season. The Battlin' Bears' women's team as a whole finished 21 strokes ahead of runner-up North Idaho College.
KULR8
JUCO transfer JT Reed helping Montana State's offensive line erase doubts
BOZEMAN — Questions swirled around Montana State’s offensive line before this football season began. None of the starters were more mysterious than JT Reed. Justus Perkins was MSU’s first-string center all of last season, and Rush Reimer started four games at tackle. Right guard Cole Sain saw the field when healthy last season. Marcus Wehr was transitioning from defensive to offensive line, but Montanans who watched him at Billings Central knew he had the talent to succeed.
KULR8
Billings Central blasts Laurel 5-2, claims conference crown
Billings Central entered the game knowing they needed to win by two goals to gain home field advantage in the playoffs. Mission accomplished after the Rams took down Laurel 5-2 on Tuesday afternoon.
KULR8
Montana Tech outlasts Montana Western in three
BUTTE – The No. 19 Montana Tech Orediggers and Montana Western Bulldogs renewed their volleyball rivalry in Frontier Conference action at HPER Complex in Butte. The Bulldogs swept Tech in their first meeting on Sept. 16 in Billings at the Frontier Conference Preseason Tournament. Since that day, Tech has...
KULR8
Skyview girls, West boys win at Amend Park
Billings West and Billings Skyview are both hoping to cement their place in the soccer standings as state gets closer. They met up tonight at Amend Park.
KULR8
Red Lodge football working hard for each other, hope to make late-season run
RED LODGE- Red Lodge Football got a shutout win over Colstrip last Friday, and the Rams hope they can build on that win as they look to climb up the Eastern B standings . The 55-0 drubbing was the Rams second win of the season after they also beat Big Timber earlier on in the year. At 2-4, Red Lodge is tied for third in the division.
KULR8
Rocky golfers sweep weekly league awards
WHITEFISH — Aidan McDonagh and Valentina Zuleta of Rocky Mountain College were the Frontier Conference golfers of the week. McDonagh, a senior from Melbourne, Australia, earned the men's award. He finished second at the Beartooth Invitational played at the Laurel Golf Club with a two-day 143. Zuleta, a sophomore...
KULR8
Bobcat Football Breaks Records in Win over Aggies
Montana State Football beat UC Davis 41-24 on Saturday at Bobcat Stadium advancing to 2-0 in conference play. However, the Cats did more than stay undefeated in the Big Sky. The Blue and Gold extended their home winning streak to 15 straight games, which is the longest active record in the FCS.
KULR8
T-Man's Top 5 HSFB Plays of the Week! (Week 6)
GREAT FALLS, Mont. - Here are my Top 5 plays of the Week!. The Spartans were out for revenge after their first loss of the season, and Adam Jones was feeling DANGEROUS as he took off down the sidelines for a 60 yard Sentinel touchdown. WHAM!. Number 4. Our Hero...
KULR8
VA to host free drive-thru flu shot clinics for veterans across Montana
BILLINGS, Mont. - The Montana VA Health Care System (MTVAHCS) kicks off the 2022 flu shot season next week. Enrolled Montana Veterans have multiple options to make getting a free flu shot easy. First, Veterans who are enrolled with VA healthcare will be offered flu shots at their Montana VA primary care appointments. ...
KULR8
New Flashing Crosswalk on Montana Ave. And N. 25th St.
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Efforts to improve safety are happening all around the Magic City. One organization is hoping to increase the walkability of Downtown Billings with a new crosswalk. Thanks to the first of several initiatives from the Historic Montana Ave. Association, or HMAA, a new crosswalk was installed last...
KULR8
The Yellowstone National Cemetery memorial service for Unaccompanied Veterans
BILLINGS, Mont. -- Today at the Yellowstone National Cemetery a memorial service was held for Unaccompanied Veterans. This year there have been two dozen unaccompanied veterans honored at Yellowstone National Cemetery. Volunteers and other veterans who do not know the soldiers personally, came to honor their fellow service members. According...
KULR8
Red Lodge Fire Rescue teaches EMT training for high school students
BILLINGS, Mont. - Red Lodge Fire Rescue has spent the last few years teaching courses in emergency medical technician training for high school seniors as an elective course. "We're creating this pool of students that could pursue becoming an EMT," said Torsten Prahl, the Assistant Chief of Red Lodge Fire Rescue. "Montana is experiencing issues with departments having EMTs on staff and having volunteers in general."
KULR8
Police respond to shooting at Stewart Park in Billings
BILLINGS, Mont. - Multiple people dialed 9-1-1 after hearing gunshots at Stewart Park in Billings around 7:19 p.m. Tuesday, police said. The Billings Police Department said via Twitter a 32-year-old man was located nearby with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound. BPD said the 28-year-old suspect was located and arrested.
KULR8
Out of state license plate causes frustration for local driver
BILLINGS, MT- A Billings resident has received aggressive behavior from other drivers after driving a rental car with an out of state license plate. Katrina Mullin's car was stolen last month, and is now under repair since being found. "I didn't have my keys inside or anything. The car was...
KULR8
'If an addict could do it by themselves, they would:' Billings man sharing story of brother's fentanyl overdose death in hopes of helping others
BILLINGS, Mont. - A Billings man, who lost his younger brother to a fentanyl overdose, is now trying to raise awareness and help others. Billings resident Glenn Wells said his brother Erik Paternel was a lovable 6'6 "giant." Erik was a proud father of young twins. He liked to fish and work with his hands doing construction. Erik was also addicted to meth.
KULR8
Billings residents target of phone scammer claiming to be with the Public Works Department
BILLINGS, Mont. - Scammers were targeting people in Billings, claiming to be with the City of Billings Public Works Department. The caller tells customers they need to make a payment over the pone by credit card to avoid service interruption. According to the City of Billings, Public works does have...
