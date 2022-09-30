ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fontana, CA

NBC San Diego

Dates From App End in Home Invasion Robberies in Long Beach

Long Beach Police arrested three men for their roles in a case that involves human trafficking, and a dating app catfish scheme that resulted in at least two home invasions. Long Beach Police said there may be more victims in this case. Long Beach Police said in July, two men...
LONG BEACH, CA
NBC San Diego

Driver Killed After Plunging Off Palos Verdes Cliff

A driver was killed Tuesday when a car went over the side of a cliff and fell about 300 feet in Palos Verdes Estates. The single-vehicle crash was reported just before 5 p.m. in the area of 2100 Paseo Del Mar, near Palos Verdes High School, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.
PALOS VERDES ESTATES, CA
NBC San Diego

Coyote Wanders Into a Middle School Bathroom in Riverside

A young coyote wandered onto a Jurupa Valley campus Monday and darted into a restroom, where he tried to hide in a stall before he was caught and returned to the wild. The nearly year-old male coyote was spotted by staff at Mission Middle School walking the grounds before classes began, and when the animal was approached, he ran into a building, taking refuge in the bathroom, according to the Jurupa Unified School District.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
NBC San Diego

Morning Earthquake Shakes Parts of Riverside County

Shaking was reported Monday morning from two earthquakes in Southern California. In Riverside County, a magnitude-3.1 earthquake just after 9 a.m. was centered near Banning, about 85 miles east of Los Angeles in the San Gorgonio Pass. Weak shaking was reported in Banning, Beaumont, Yucaipa, Idyllwild, Hemet, Temecula and other communities in the region.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA

