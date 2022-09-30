Read full article on original website
Sporting News
Why did Ryan Matterson choose to serve a suspension rather than pay a fine?
Parramatta forward Ryan Matterson has explained his reasoning behind why he elected to accept a three-match suspension rather than pay a $4,000 fine, after he was the only player cited for foul play in last weekend’s grand final. The 27-year-old was given the option of pleading guilty and receiving...
Sporting News
NFL schedule 2022: Which games are on Australian TV in Week 5?
One whole month is done and dusted for the NFL for this year, and there's going to be plenty of action available for Aussie viewers in Week 5. Channel 7 will broadcast two games per week, both on Monday, on their secondary channel. ESPN will also broadcast a stack of...
NFL・
Sporting News
Charlie Austin backs himself to star with Brisbane Roar as he looks to prove point in A-League Men
He's yet to make his A-League Men (ALM) debut for Brisbane Roar, but Charlie Austin has already been a breath of fresh air for the competition. From his dyed-blonde hair to laid-back interviews, the 33-year-old caught the eye without even kicking a ball. Speaking to The Sporting News at the...
Sporting News
'Struggled to breathe' - Nick Kyrgios overcomes tough start to win on return at the Japan Open
Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios has made a winning return to the court as he overcame an early scare to beat Taiwan’s Tseng Chun-hsin 6-3 6-1 on Tuesday night at the Japan Open. Kyrgios hadn't played competively in a nearly a month after his quarter-final exit at the US...
Sporting News
'History is on our side': Can the Black Ferns lift to the Red Roses' level?
The Black Ferns may have demolished their opposition so far this International season, but just how close they are to competing with the northern giants of England and France is still a relative mystery. The Ferns suffered the four biggest losses in the team’s history on their northern tour last...
Sporting News
Dwight Yorke: Can new Macarthur boss actually coach and what is his style?
Dwight Yorke has never coached a professional league match. Yet the Manchester United legend will make his A-League Men coaching debut for Macarthur in round one against Adelaide United having already won a trophy with the fledgling club. Under Yorke and heading into their third season of existence, the Bulls...
