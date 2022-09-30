Read full article on original website
In case you missed it: Sept. 30-Oct. 3; Bears away from home
It was easy to be wrapped up in the “Go Gold” Baylor football game this weekend, but lots of other Bears were competing away from Waco. Here is everything you may have missed over the weekend:. After being knocked off 11-8 by No. 18 University of South Carolina...
Of fate and film: Alumnus’ movie ‘The Author’ plays at Cinemark Waco
Ashton Brooke Gill stood in line in an airport in Kansas City, Mo., on her way back from a small town in Iowa, carrying only her guitar — no luggage. The singer and former American Idol contestant struck Baylor alumnus Ritchey Cable as the spitting image of the female lead he envisioned for his movie, “The Author.” This was no random encounter; Cable had recently seen a video of Gill on American Idol during his search for an actress.
Hawaiian chain restaurants help cure students’ homesickness
Hawaiian cuisine made its way to Waco this year with the debut of Hawaiian Bros in May and the grand reopening of L&L Hawaiian Barbecue in September. While all people who live in Hawaii are locals, only those who are of Hawaiian descent are considered native Hawaiians. Honolulu senior and Hawai’i Club external president Brianna Tancinco said via email that there are differences between local and traditional Hawaiian foods as well.
Asian market bridges local cultural gap in Waco
When Tim Kulkarni and Joni Navarra, owners of East Market and Goods, first moved to Waco, they noticed the need for an Asian grocery store and made it their mission to fill it. Located at The Shoppes, 6500 Woodway Dr. ste. 101, East Market and Goods opened in November 2020...
Old-fashioned burgers, homemade shakes: Health Camp succeeds with no breaks
Family-owned restaurant Health Camp has spent its 74-year history impacting the Waco community from just down La Salle Avenue. The quaint diner located right off of the Waco traffic circle attracts both local and out-of-state customers to grab a bite after a long day. Walking toward the restaurant, faint ‘50s...
Pursuit in Central Texas ends with hostage, gunman dead in Fort Worth
(KWTX) – A high-speed chase that started on I-35 in Central Texas ended with a feminine hostage and a gunman dead after photographs have been fired quickly after the automobile was wrecked in Fort Worth, WFAA reported Monday. KWTX has discovered the hostage was Shaelan Jazmanique Hill and the...
Volunteers needed as local food pantry expands reach
Shepherd’s Heart, a nonprofit food pantry aiming to “feed, clothe, empower and advocate” for families, urges Baylor students to consider volunteering to support its efforts. Located on S 26th Street, Shepherd’s Heart gives back to the Waco community in several ways, one being its mobile food pantry....
After fatal car crash, Temple day care supports three children left without a mom
TEMPLE, Texas (KWTX) - A car crash in Harker Heights early morning on Sept. 25 tragically took the life of 30-year-old Temple resident Cristina Canul. As the sole provider, she now leaves behind her three kids all under the age of seven. They all attended Because We Care Learning Academy in Temple before they started school. The youngest of the three attended the day care up until five days before the crash.
Police identify body found in the backyard of Robinson home
ROBINSON, Texas (KWTX) - Police identified Joseph Bondeson, 35, as the man found dead Wednesday morning at 720 S. Robinson Drive. The man’s body was found lying in the backyard at about 5:50 a.m. on Sept. 28. First responders attempted life-saving measures, “but were unsuccessful,” police said, and Bondeson...
Police in Temple ask for help identifying two men
TEMPLE, Texas — The Temple Police Department is asking for any information regarding two men they are currently searching for. The TPD posted pictures of both men to Facebook asking anyone who might be able to identify them to come forward. Police say that the men are wanted in...
'Bubbly' Mother and Daughter Among 5 People Killed in Texas Shooting: 'Terrible and Senseless'
Police apprehended a suspect after the killings of five people in McGregor, a town about 20 miles southwest of Waco A suspect was apprehended after five people were shot to death in Central Texas on Thursday morning. Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed the news about the violence, which happened in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. "This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said per KCEN-TV. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the community of McGregor...
Five shot dead near Waco; suspect in custody
MCGREGOR, Texas — Five people were shot to death early Thursday morning in McGregor, according to McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering. Hering said police were called around 7:30 a.m. to West 8th St. and Monroe St. on a report of shots fired. Police arrived at the scene where the suspect...
5 Found Shot Dead, 1 in Custody in Town Near Waco
Five people are dead and a person is in custody following a shooting in the Central Texas city of McGregor, state troopers say. The incident happened at about 7:30 a.m. Thursday morning. An armed man shot at police officers who arrived at the scene, McGregor Mayor Jimmy Hering told KCEN-TV.
Attempted child kidnapping in Harker Heights stopped by samaritans
HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas — Thanks to the quick response of two bystanders, a child kidnapping was stopped Wednesday, according to the Harker Heights Police Department. Around 4:01 p.m. police responded to the call at the intersection of Ann Boulevard and Beeline Lane. According to witnesses, a child was approached by an unknown man who trying to lure the child into his car, according to police.
Rancher captures shooting suspect in Limestone County, ties him up until deputies arrived
LIMESTONE COUNTY (KWTX) - John “Johnny” Bradford, 65, the suspect in a shooting in Limestone County, is behind bars after he was captured by a rancher during a manhunt overnight, Limestone County Sheriff Murray Agnew confirmed to KWTX. Bradford is currently jailed without bond on two counts of...
Amateur Radio Club returns, helps members obtain FCC licenses
The Amateur Radio Club returned this semester after being inactive for years. Now, the club is open to all interested students and is hosting meetings for members from 5:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Tuesdays in Rogers 312. Amateur radio, also known as ham radio, is both a hobby and a...
Sheriff: Central Texas volunteer fire chief arrested on state felony
The former chief of the Steele Creek Acres Volunteer Fire Department, Russel Reitzer, was arrested Thursday, officials said.
