Police apprehended a suspect after the killings of five people in McGregor, a town about 20 miles southwest of Waco A suspect was apprehended after five people were shot to death in Central Texas on Thursday morning. Mayor Jimmy Hering confirmed the news about the violence, which happened in McGregor, about 20 miles southwest of Waco. "This terrible and senseless act of violence has devastated our town," Hering said per KCEN-TV. "While the families are being notified of the details, we ask that you keep them, the officers, and the community of McGregor...

MCGREGOR, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO