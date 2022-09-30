ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jackson, MS

Water crisis tests Mississippi mayor who started as activist

By EMILY WAGSTER PETTUS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LnagA_0iGBqT7h00

JACKSON, Miss. — (AP) — The mayor of Mississippi's capital was 5 years old when his parents moved their family from New York to Jackson in 1988 so that his father, who had been involved in a Black nationalist movement in the 1970s, could return to the unfinished business of challenging inequity and fighting racial injustice.

“Instead of shielding their most precious resource, their children, from the movement or movement work, they felt that they would give us to it,” said Mayor Chokwe Antar Lumumba, now 39.

Lumumba describes himself as a "radical" who is "uncomfortable with oppressive conditions." A Democrat in his second term as mayor, he faces a high-pressure leadership test as Jackson struggles to consistently produce a basic necessity of life — safe, clean drinking water.

The city has had water problems for decades. Most of Jackson was recently without running water for several days after heavy rains exacerbated problems at a water treatment plant. For a month before that happened, the city was under a boil-water notice because state health officials found cloudy water that could cause illness. Thousands of people lost running water during a cold snap in 2021.

Jackson’s population and tax base eroded as mostly white middle-class residents started moving to the suburbs about a decade after public schools integrated in 1970. More than 80% of Jackson’s 150,000 residents are Black. The city’s poverty rate of 25% is almost double the national rate.

“I see a community that has often been left out of the equation, that has been treated disproportionately in terms of equity of resources,” Lumumba told The Associated Press. “And so I believe that it is imperative that someone stand up for them and someone speak to those issues.”

Emergency repairs are being done at Jackson's two water treatment plants. Water pressure has been restored. And although Republican Gov. Tate Reeves announced Sept. 15 that people can once again drink water from the tap after seven weeks of the boil order, the state health department says pregnant women or young children should take precautions because of lead levels previously found in some homes on the Jackson water system.

Lumumba’s supporters say the mayor cares deeply for Jackson but faces opposition from Republican state leaders, and he inherited extensive problems from previous city administrations, including an unreliable billing system that has undercut revenue for repairs and maintenance.

Critics, though, say Lumumba has failed to provide clear leadership — allowing dangerous levels of understaffing at the treatment plants, obscuring concerns raised by the Environmental Protection Agency and not providing detailed budget proposals for fixing the water system.

Othor Cain, a Jackson radio host, is among the critics. Cain taught Lumumba in Sunday school at a Methodist church when Lumumba was young. He described the mayor as “a nice guy” and a talented orator. But he said Lumumba has not surrounded himself with strong managers and has faltered in building work relationships with other elected officials.

“You can’t blame him for the age-old water system and the age-old infrastructure,” Cain said. “But you can blame him from 2017, when he was elected, for doing nothing.”

Robert Luckett, a civil rights historian, was appointed by Lumumba to serve on the Jackson school board. Luckett said he respects the mayor and believes he's doing a good job. Like many friends and acquaintances, Luckett calls Lumumba by his middle name.

“When Antar first ran for mayor and lost, and then ran and won, there was an idealism to his campaign that was the hallmark of early-career politicians,” Luckett said. “In his first term as mayor, the shine on that idealism was kind of taken off a little bit.”

Republicans control the Mississippi Legislature and all statewide offices. Lumumba and most other Jackson officials are Democrats. The mayor and Gov. Reeves rarely talked before Jackson’s latest water crisis, and they’ve only made a few appearances together since it started.

The day after announcing the end of the boil-water notice in Jackson, the governor spoke at the opening of a business in Hattiesburg, Mississippi.

“I've got to tell you, it is a great day to be in Hattiesburg. It's also, as always, a great day to not be in Jackson,” Reeves said. “I feel I should take off my emergency management director hat and leave it in the car, and take off my public works director hat and leave it in the car.”

Lumumba is an attorney and has been a community organizer. He said he’s able to work with people who have different vantage points.

“If you can only organize people who think like you, you’re not much of an organizer,” he said.

Lumumba is the second person in his family to be mayor of Jackson. The man he calls his hero, his father Chokwe Lumumba, was elected mayor in 2013 after serving four years on the city council. Chokwe Lumumba persuaded Jackson voters to approve a 1% local sales tax to fund infrastructure improvements. He died in 2014, after less than nine months in office.

The elder Lumumba, a Michigan native, had lived in Mississippi in the 1970s and was active in a Black nationalist organization, the Republic of New Afrika. After he practiced law in the North for several years, he and his wife, Nubia, moved their family back to Mississippi.

The younger Lumumba said he spent part of his childhood working at Jackson's Malcolm X Grassroots Center for Self-Determination and Self-Defense. He said the center had summer programs for young people, offering them political lessons and leisure activities such as swimming.

“I’m grateful to my parents for giving me that value system in my work today,” Lumumba said.

After his father died, the younger Lumumba ran unsuccessfully in a special mayoral election in 2014.

He won his first term as mayor in 2017 and easily won a second term in 2021. Lumumba said as he was growing up and earning a law degree, he did not aspire to become mayor but prayed God would use him to do big work.

“I believe that the Lord keeps our prayers stored up in vials and they’re like a sweet-smelling aroma to him,” said Lumumba, who attends a nondenominational Christian church. “So, the prayer that I made at like around 8 years old, He remembered and I think that is why I’m in position here.”

Corey Lewis of Gulfport, Mississippi, said he and Lumumba are best friends. They met in 2001 when Lewis was a student at Tougaloo College and Lumumba was graduating from Jackson's Callaway High School.

“He cares about the city of Jackson — like, that is a passion,” Lewis said. “We could be out having fun or going on a trip and he’d be like, ‘Man, I just don’t know what I’m going to do about this situation.'"

Cain, though, said he thinks leading a city is a larger job than the current Mayor Lumumba anticipated.

“I just believe there is a difference between a politician or an elected official than an advocate or an activist,” the radio host said. “I don’t think this guy has been able to make the transition.”

In a 2017 speech at Millsaps College in Jackson, Lumumba said that as a child of two activists, he tends to talk about big issues like social justice and self-determination.

“But as I quickly learned on the campaign trail,” he said, “when you knock on a gentleman or a lady’s door and you talk about these great big ideas, you’re confronted with a brother or sister who says, ‘Yeah, yeah, that’s good, young brother, but how are you going to fix that pothole in the middle of my street?’”

____

Follow Emily Wagster Pettus on Twitter at http://twitter.com/EWagsterPettus.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 6

AP_000123.bb7ceaa4e8af486aa95eed25c3d2c3ae.1557
5d ago

He needs to leave radical ideals of change behind and work on basic current needs…water, safety, roads….things that make PEOPLE want to stay in Jackson. It is not just whites leaving ..everyone who can is getting out.

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WJTV 12

William “Polo” Edwards denied bond

HINDS COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – The man accused of killing Better Men Society Founder Robert Davis was denied bond on Wednesday, October 5. Judge Faye Peterson determined that William “Polo” Edwards was deemed a flight risk during a bond hearing. Edwards previously appeared in court on September 13 where he pled not guilty to murder. […]
HINDS COUNTY, MS
WJTV 12

What to know before going to Mississippi State Fair

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The 163rd Mississippi State Fair will kick off on Thursday, October 6 at the Mississippi State Fairgrounds in Jackson. Commissioner of Agriculture and Commerce Andy Gipson wants to remind fairgoers of several items to “Know Before You Go.” The Mississippi State Fair opens at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 6. The […]
MISSISSIPPI STATE
umc.edu

Progress mounts on Asylum Hill

In a milestone for the years-long Asylum Hill Project, a team of archaeologists should begin exhuming human remains this month on the campus of the University of Mississippi Medical Center. Clearing the way for this next step of the undertaking was last month’s removal of trees on a section of...
JACKSON, MS
MSNBC

NAACP holds city of Jackson, Mississippi accountable for ongoing water crisis

The city of Jackson, Mississippi has had an ongoing water crisis for years. Earlier this summer, the city’s water system reached its breaking point when flooding overwhelmed the city’s water facility and there was no running water for a week. A boil notice was in place for much of the summer and many residents are just now able to use water out of their faucets again. The NAACP has filed a federal complaint on behalf of the residents of Jackson, arguing years of racist neglect have forced the city into water scarcity. NAACP president and CEO Derrick Johnson joined American Voices with Alicia Menendez to discuss. Oct. 3, 2022.
JACKSON, MS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
City
Mississippi State, MS
City
Gulfport, MS
City
Jackson, MS
City
Hattiesburg, MS
Local
Mississippi Government
Jackson, MS
Government
Jackson Free Press

EDITOR'S NOTE: Mississippi, the Birthplace (and Future) of America’s Music

Over the Easter weekend, I got Mexican food. This was a special trip, as my parents moved to the tiny town of Poplarville, Miss., a little over a year ago. While there is plenty to love in Poplarville, a sprawling food oasis it is not. We drove about 24 minutes, crossing state lines, into Bogalusa, La., for a plate of fajitas and some chips and salsa, which tasted a bit like spicy ketchup but was pretty dang delicious all the same.
MISSISSIPPI STATE
WJTV 12

Jackson Cannabis Trade Show taking place this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Lucky Leaf Expo will host a trade show on October 7 and 8 at the Jackson Convention Complex. Medical marijuana dispensaries are expected to open across the state before the year ends. “We believe the Mississippi market will be tremendously large because of the no cap license that the state has […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Jackson councilman wants abandoned tire lots cleaned up

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – Abandoned tire lots are not hard to come across around Jackson. City Councilman Kenneth Stokes, Ward 3, said state leaders need to step up to make sure state-owned properties are cleaned up in the city. He also said city-owned sites must be cleaned up. According to Stokes, tire lots are not […]
JACKSON, MS
mageenews.com

TURNAGE ANNOUNCES CANDIDACY FOR CHANCERY JUDGE

Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. Please allow me this opportunity to announce my candidacy for Chancery Judge,. Post 1 in the 13 Chancery Court District which...
LAWRENCE COUNTY, MS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tate Reeves
Person
Chokwe Lumumba
ecowatch.com

Mississippi Accused of ‘Intolerable’ Racial Discrimination in Jackson Water Crisis

The NAACP has filed a federal complaint with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) alleging violations of Title VI of the Civil Rights Act of 1964 and accusing the State of Mississippi of “gross mishandling” of the Jackson water crisis, a press release from the NAACP said. The complaint cited an extensive history of neglect and refusal to provide federal funding that amounted to racial discrimination.
JACKSON, MS
WAPT

Stokes wants state to clear abandoned tire shop

JACKSON, Miss. — Ward 3 Jackson City Councilman Kenneth Stokes wants the state to intervene and clear an abandoned tire shop. Stokes said the site at Holmes Avenue and Medgar Evers Boulevard is an environmental hazard. Stokes claims tires are covering at least an acre around the property. "We...
JACKSON, MS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mississippi Legislature#Mayor#State Of Mississippi#Tap Water#Politics Local#Water Energy Supply#Water Supply#Construction Maintenance#Democrat
Vicksburg Post

Vicksburg Police called to wreck at North Washington and 61 North

Vicksburg police have been called to a wreck involving a pickup truck and an 18-wheeler at the intersection of North Washington Street and U.S. 61 North that occurred about 3 p.m. According to preliminary but unconfirmed reports, the driver of the pickup was ejected. About John Surratt. John Surratt is...
VICKSBURG, MS
WLBT

ALERT: Lakeland Drive ramp to I-55 south in Jackson closed until 2 p.m.

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A popular ramp will be closed until 2 p.m. Wednesday, October 5. The Mississippi Department of Transportation says the Lakeland Drive loop ramp to I-55 southbound in Jackson will be closed for tree-cutting operations. The temporary ramp closure is from 8:45 a.m. to 2 p.m. You...
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Utilities assistance event to help Jackson neighbors

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – The Clergy of Prison Reform and the Davis Temple Church of God will host a utilities assistance event for Jackson residents. The event will take place on Saturday, October 1 and will be held at Davis Temple Church of God on 1700 Dalton Street. The event will start at 11:00 a.m. […]
JACKSON, MS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
WJTV 12

Jackson warehouse converted into sports complex

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – There’s a new sports complex in the works for the youth of the Jackson community. The old warehouse off of Raymond Road has had many titles. In fact, it was originally the very first Sam’s Club in the city and later became a furniture store. Now, it’s the Jackson Multi-Sports Complex […]
JACKSON, MS
WJTV 12

Babalu in Fondren closes effective immediately

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – A popular Fondren restaurant has closed its doors permanently. Babalu in Jackson announced the restaurant closed effective immediately. Restaurant leaders said there have been multiple challenges, including hiring woes and ongoing water issues. They said it’s no longer possible to continue operations. Jackson was placed under a citywide boil water notice […]
JACKSON, MS
Magnolia State Live

Mississippi man dies in head-on collision Tuesday morning

The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced Tuesday afternoon that it was investigating a fatal crash in Claiborne County. At approximately 11:54 a.m. Tuesday, MHP responded to the crash on U.S. 61 near Port Gibson. A Toyota Camry driven by 64-year-old Isaac P. Colenberg Sr. of Fayette traveled south on U.S. 61 and collided head-on with a northbound Ford F-150 pickup truck.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, MS
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
192K+
Followers
132K+
Post
66M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy