FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A dad is now speaking out after his daughter was egged while driving, he fears this is becoming a trend in a Fresno neighborhood. According to the daughter, who was not named, she felt victim of a hate crime. She was driving Sunday night in the area of Friant and Shephard Avenues when a GMC truck pulled up next to her and egged her car. This, also impaired her view while driving, she says.

FRESNO, CA ・ 6 HOURS AGO