ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KMPH.com

Scammers now going after EBT cardholders, draining their accounts

Multiple people are finding out the hard way that their EBT accounts have been drained. The California Department of Social Services (DSS) is aware of the scam going around across the state, including Fresno and Merced Counties. DSS says the funds are being taken through scammers and skimmers. Cardholders who...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

Possible hate crime, after young teen gets egged in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A dad is now speaking out after his daughter was egged while driving, he fears this is becoming a trend in a Fresno neighborhood. According to the daughter, who was not named, she felt victim of a hate crime. She was driving Sunday night in the area of Friant and Shephard Avenues when a GMC truck pulled up next to her and egged her car. This, also impaired her view while driving, she says.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Fresno man's death prompts questions, investigation launched

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Homicide detectives are at the scene of a suspicious death early Monday morning in Fresno. Fresno police responded to a call around 2:00 a.m. about a gunshot victim at a residence in the 5300 block of W. Ramona Ave. near Polk and Dakota Avenues. Officers...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Diana Trueba Vega honored by Hispanic Chamber of Commerce

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Diana Trueba Vega is one of five unsung heroes honored at the Central California Hispanic Chamber of Commerce awards gala. She is a Sergeant and Assistant Public Information Officer with the Fresno Police Department. Diana Trueba Vega was honored at the event that was held...
FRESNO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Fresno, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Fresno, CA
Local
California Crime & Safety
KMPH.com

Man arrested, accused of killing girlfriend in Cantua Creek

FRESNO COUNTY, Calif. — A man is behind bars after deputies say he shot and killed his girlfriend, who was also his child’s mother in Cantua Creek. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office responded to the shooting inside a home near the 33000 block of W. Hidalgo Ave. early Sunday morning.
CANTUA CREEK, CA
KMPH.com

Father shoots own son, believed to be an intruder in Merced

MERCED, Calif. — A father ends up shooting his own son after police say he believed him to be an intruder at a Merced home. The Merced Police Department responded to the home near the 200 block of E. 20th Street for shots fired early Sunday morning. When they...
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

Hoover High student struck by vehicle outside school

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A Hoover High student was rushed to the hospital after being struck by a vehicle in front of the school. The Fresno Police Department responded to the call around 6 p.m. on Tuesday. When they arrived, a teen was found in the middle of the road and no vehicle in sight.
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man caught after chase with deputies through Fresno and Clovis

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — A man was caught after a chase with Sheriff deputies early Tuesday morning through Fresno and Clovis. The chase lasted for about 30 minutes and went in and out of Fresno and Clovis. The man was riding a chopper-style Harley motorcycle, and deputies were able...
FRESNO, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Student Affairs#Violent Crime#Lamas#Fresno State#Csu
KMPH.com

Traffic stop leads to officer-involved shooting in Coalinga

COALINGA, Calif. — A traffic stop in Coalinga leads to an officer-involved shooting Wednesday afternoon. The condition of the suspect(s) is unknown and no officers were injured. The Fresno County Sheriff’s Office has taken over the investigation. This is a developing story and will update when more information...
COALINGA, CA
KMPH.com

Video shows accused kidnapper taking family at gunpoint

MERCED, Calif. (FOX26) — New information is now available in connection to a recent kidnapping in Merced. Detectives released surveillance video of the kidnapping at a news conference Wednesday morning. Amandeep Dheri, 39, Jasdeep Dheri, 36, Jasleen Kaur, 27, and 8-month-old baby Aroohi Dheri were all kidnapped on Monday.
MERCED, CA
KMPH.com

OnTrac driver fired after caught throwing packages

CLOVIS, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The homeowner has informed FOX 26 that he received a call from OnTrac and was informed that they have terminated the driver's work contract. Since the original post, we have received another video from the same house of another terrible delivery. - - -...
CLOVIS, CA
KMPH.com

Man found shot and killed in Tulare County

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. — A man was found dead near a liquor store in Woodville Tuesday afternoon. The Tulare County Sheriff’s Office responded to the area of Road 168 and Avenue 168. When they arrived, a man was found dead in a parking lot near Woodville Liquor Store.
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KMPH.com

Missing Fresno girl found safe

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — UPDATE: The Fresno Police Department says 11-year-old Samantha Alvarado has been found safe and is back with her family. Thank you for helping spread the word. - - - Fresno Police and a family are searching for a missing 11-year-old girl named Samantha Alvarado who...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

New video shows helicopter as it loses altitude and crashes in Southeast Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Federal investigators believe a tail rotor problem is the preliminary reason for Saturday's helicopter crash in southeast Fresno. According to the National Transportation Safety Board the helicopter lost tail rotor control during a maintenance check flight. New video from a viewer shows the moment the...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Basketball team coming together for Hoover high student hit by car

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The basketball team at Hoover High school is coming together for one of their own who was hit by a car Tuesday afternoon. Rashad Al-Hakim was found in the middle of the road after being struck by a woman driver who left the scene. Rashad’s...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Man hit, body goes through windshield, driver sent to hospital

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — One man has been hit and killed on Highway 41 early Wednesday morning in Fresno. Fresno CHP officers were called out to Highway 41, right above McKinley Avenue, for reports of a car hitting a person on the highway. Officers say a man was driving...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

The Big Fresno Fair is underway

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — The Big Fresno Fair kicks off Wednesday, Oct. 5th and runs through Sunday, Oct. 16th. Gates open at 4:00 p.m. on opening day. On Sun-Maid Kids’ Day admission to the Fair is FREE for kids 12 and under with a paid adult admission all day long! Remember, kids 5 and under are always free.
FRESNO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy