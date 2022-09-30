ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wildlife

Mapping disease risk at human-wildlife ‘hotspots’

New research has mapped how infectious diseases spread among wildlife populations in areas where humans and wildlife live in close proximity. The study has identified the animals, specifically wild monkeys that live in large groups alongside human settlements, that may act as “superspreaders”. New research has mapped how...
Small eddies play a big role in feeding ocean microbes

Subtropical gyres are enormous rotating ocean currents that generate sustained circulations in the Earth’s subtropical regions just to the north and south of the equator. These gyres are slow-moving whirlpools that circulate within massive basins around the world, gathering up nutrients, organisms, and sometimes trash, as the currents rotate from coast to coast.
UTA biologists identify broad coral disease resistance traits

A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at Arlington provides a novel framework for identifying broad coral disease resistance traits and examines the fundamental processes behind species survival. A new study in Science Advances led by researchers at The University of Texas at...
Study suggests La Niña winters could keep on coming

Forecasters are predicting a “three-peat La Niña” this year. This will be the third winter in a row that the Pacific Ocean has been in a La Niña cycle, something that’s happened only twice before in records going back to 1950. Forecasters are predicting a...
Newly developed air filter showcases excellent performance and endurance in harsh environments

A team of researchers has designed a high-performance composite sponge that works effectively to filter particulate matter in high temperature and high humidity environments. The sponge, with its excellent mechanical properties, is made of environmentally friendly materials. This filter has potential for helping to fight air pollution in automobiles and in industry.
Artificial enzyme splits water

Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Mankind is facing a central challenge: it must manage the transition to a sustainable and carbon dioxide-neutral energy economy. Hydrogen is considered a promising alternative to fossil fuels. It can be...
Sound reveals giant blue whales dance with the wind to find food

A study by MBARI researchers and their collaborators published today in Ecology Letters sheds new light on the movements of mysterious, endangered blue whales. The research team used a directional hydrophone on MBARI’s underwater observatory, integrated with other advanced technologies, to listen for the booming vocalizations of blue whales. They used these sounds to track the movements of blue whales and learned that these ocean giants respond to changes in the wind.
‘Leaky’ activity of mutated enzyme underlies neurodegenerative disease

Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration of Purkinje cells, a major class of neurons in the cerebellum. The resulting cerebellar dysfunction leads patients to experience a loss of motor coordination and control. Spinocerebellar ataxias are a group of neurodegenerative diseases characterized by the degeneration...
Satellites capture massive drainage of proglacial lake in remote Patagonia

Only satellites were watching when the world’s fourth-largest proglacial lake suddenly drained in 2020. Hokkaido University researchers now uncovered the event and analysed the cause—the collapse of a sediment bump at the outlet of the lake. Proglacial lakes form when meltwater from retreating glaciers is trapped by ice...
Uncovering the secrets of materials degradation in lithium-ion battery

Amid global efforts towards carbon neutrality, automakers all over the world are actively engaged in research and development to convert internal combustion engine vehicles into electric vehicles. Accordingly, competition to improve battery performance, which is at the heart of electric vehicles, is intensifying. Since their commercialization in 1991, lithium-ion batteries have held a dominant market share in most market segments, from small home appliances to electric vehicles, thanks to continuous improvement in energy density and efficiency. However, some phenomena occurring within such batteries are still not well understood, such as the expansion and deterioration of the anode material.
Just a tiny amount of oil damages seabirds’ feathers, study reveals

Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds. Tiny amounts of crude oil on the water surface, less than one percent of the thickness of a hair, can damage seabird feathers, a University College Cork (UCC) study finds.
Scientists identify a biomarker that predicts CAR T therapy efficacy

• Researchers from Cima and the Clínica Universidad de Navarra describe CAR T cell characteristics that determine their therapeutic capacity for the first time. • This finding could predict the effect of these advanced therapies in patients and also help to improve them. • Researchers from Cima and the...
What happens in the gut over a year?

Our bodies go through several changes throughout our lives. The same happens with the microbes that live with us. After all, these make up a big portion of the cells in our organism. But, in comparison with the cells that make up our tissues and organs, these microbes divide very quickly, making occasional errors in their genetic material (mutations) more common. These errors drive the evolution of microorganisms and account for, among other things, their likelihood of causing disease.
Tracking a network of 100,000 mutants

What fundamentally sets a human being apart from every other living creature comes down to differences in DNA sequences—a set of genetically-inherited molecules found in every cell of every organism. These differences have accumulated over millions of years, mainly via random mutations—basically errors in how the DNA was copied. Most of these mutations negatively impact the organism and will likely result in it dying before it has a chance to reproduce. However, some will positively, or neutrally, impact the organism and spread through the population. These mistakes in DNA sequences have resulted in the diversity of life we see around the world today. But many aspects of how these mutations can increase fitness remain poorly understood.
Upcycling in the past: Viking beadmakers’ secrets revealed

Ribe was an important trading town in the Viking Age. At the beginning of the 8th century, a trading place was established on the north side of the river Ribe, to which traders and craftsmen flocked from far and wide to manufacture and sell goods such as brooches, suit buckles, combs and coloured glass beads.
Researchers’ flow platform advances water harvesting technology

This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for alternative ways to access water during shortages. This summer’s megadrought in the Western U.S. and the failure of a Mississippi water treatment plant have demonstrated the need for...
