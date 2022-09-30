ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Ford Proctor’s slam lifts Giants to sweep of Rockies

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AdNuQ_0iGBoKmc00

Ford Proctor smacked a grand slam for his first major league home run and the San Francisco Giants completed their season-long dominance of the visiting Colorado Rockies by holding on for a 6-4 victory on Thursday.

Carlos Rodon struck out 10 in six shutout innings for the Giants, who earned their ninth win in 10 games. By completing a three-game sweep, San Francisco (78-78) climbed back to .500 for the first time since Aug. 23.

Rodon (14-8) and Giants reliever Jharel Cotton combined to take a two-hit shutout in the ninth inning before the Rockies used a sacrifice fly from C.J. Cron, a two-run homer from Sean Bouchard and an RBI triple from Elehuris Montero to make things interesting.

San Francisco closer Camilo Doval had to be summoned to retire Ezequiel Tovar on a grounder to third as the potential tying run, resulting in his 27th save.

Proctor, a rookie playing in just his fourth big-league game, came to bat with the bases loaded in the bottom of the second after the Giants had gone ahead 1-0 on an Austin Wynns single off Rockies starter Ryan Feltner (3-9).

The grand slam came in his 11th career plate appearance. The last Giant to hit a grand slam for his first homer was Brandon Crawford, who accomplished the feat in the third at-bat of his major league debut on May 27, 2011, against the Milwaukee Brewers.

Staked to an early 5-0 lead, Rodon coasted through his six innings, allowing two hits and no walks. The hits were a double leading off the game by Yonathan Daza and a double leading off the sixth by Tovar.

The 14th win gave him a career high after he recorded 13 victories for the Chicago White Sox last season. Rodon registered double-digit strikeouts for the 11th time this season.

In beating the Rockies for an eighth straight time to cap a 14-5 season-series blitz, the Giants added an insurance run in the seventh on a sacrifice fly by Wilmer Flores, scoring Austin Slater, who had doubled.

Wynns had two hits for the Giants, who had fallen as many as eight games under .500 since sitting at 61-61 on Aug. 23.

Daza had two hits for the Rockies (65-91), who dropped their fifth straight. Bouchard’s homer was his second of the season.

Feltner recovered from his shaky second inning to complete six, during which he was charged with five runs on six hits. He walked three and struck out five.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

DENVER EAT & DRINK

More
 

DENVER THINGS TO DO

More
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
San Francisco, CA
City
Austin, CO
City
Denver, CO
City
San Francisco, CA
Local
Colorado Sports
San Francisco, CA
Sports
Local
California Sports
Denver, CO
Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Yonathan Daza
Person
Brandon Crawford
Person
Austin Wynns
Person
Wilmer Flores
Person
Austin Slater
Person
Homer
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The San Francisco Giants#Rbi#The Milwaukee Brewers
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
San Francisco Giants
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Colorado Rockies
MLB Teams
Toronto Blue Jays
NewsBreak
MLB
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

79K+
Followers
60K+
Post
25M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy