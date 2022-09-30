At least 25 dead after suicide bomb blast at educational center in Kabul

Read full article on original website
Ukraine news – live: Russia warns of more land grabs after four regions annexed
The Kremlin hinted that it could have plans to annexe more regions of Ukraine.It comes after Vladimir Putin signed a law to incorporate four partially-occupied regions of southern Ukraine – the Donetsk People’s Republic, the Luhansk People’s Republic, and the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia – into Russia.It’s the biggest expansion of Russian territory in at least 50 years.Kyiv said the act was of a “collective madhouse” at a time when Russian forces have been fleeing front lines.But the Kremlin suggested it’s eyeing up more regions to “reclaim”. Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said in a conference call with reporters that Russia will...
Clayton News Daily
Survivors recount horror of Indonesia stadium tragedy as officials say locked exits contributed to crush
Fans attempting to escape the chaos that erupted at Indonesia's Kanjuruhan Stadium last Saturday became trapped after security failed to open multiple exit gates, according to the national football association, contributing to the crowd crush in which at least 131 people died. Security forces are facing mounting anger over their...
Clayton News Daily
US moves aircraft carrier strike group near Korea after North's missile launches, South Korea says
A US Navy aircraft carrier strike group is moving into waters off the Korean Peninsula as tensions flare after a spate of North Korean missile launches over the past two weeks, South Korean security officials say. South Korea's National Security Council (NSC) held an emergency meeting on Thursday after North...
Myanmar court jails Japanese filmmaker for 10 years
TOKYO, Oct 6 (Reuters) - A court in military-ruled Myanmar has jailed a Japanese documentary filmmaker for 10 years for violating sedition and communications laws, a Japanese foreign ministry official said on Thursday.
