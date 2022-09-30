ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charleston, SC

WDIO-TV

Drug companies in opioid crisis donated $27K to Ohio’s Ryan

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Democratic U.S. Rep. Tim Ryan, who has made his opponent’s questionable record fighting the opioid epidemic a central theme of his campaign for Ohio’s open U.S. Senate seat, has received campaign donations over the years from drug distributors blamed for key roles in the crisis, an Associated Press review found.
COLUMBUS, OH
WDIO-TV

Lawyers: Arizona GOP chair pleaded Fifth to Jan. 6 panel

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona Republican Party Chair Kelli Ward refused to answer questions during a deposition of the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol, an attorney for the panel revealed Tuesday during a court hearing in Phoenix. Attorney Eric Columbus told a federal judge that...
ARIZONA STATE
WDIO-TV

Historic jail takes new name as renovation enters last phase

Most people don’t choose to live behind bars. But in the next few months, the historic St. Louis County Jail will have residents again. Only this time, they’ll be the ones with the keys. Construction started on the building under a year ago, and crews are in the...
DULUTH, MN
WDIO-TV

Teacher of the Year nominations are now open

Nominations for Minnesota’s Teacher of the Year are now open. Nominations are open through November 14th, the winning teacher will be named at a ceremony May 7th, 2023 at the Saint Paul. RiverCentre. You can nominate the outstanding educator in your life online at https://educationminnesota.org/. Around The Web. Ads...
MINNESOTA STATE
WDIO-TV

Frontline worker pay: $487 payments to start heading out Wednesday

Governor Tim Walz announced 1,025,655 Minnesota frontline workers will receive $487.45 to recognize their work on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. State officials will begin sending payments Wednesday, October 5, and will continue to process payment information through the fall. “I’m grateful for the work Minnesotans did to help...
MINNESOTA STATE

